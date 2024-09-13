BNY Mellon Equity Income Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Describe the performance of the fund relative to its benchmark during the last three months.
Equity markets ended the second quarter mixed as central-bank activity began to diverge. Canada, Sweden, Switzerland and the European Central Bank (ECB) cut rates, while the US Federal Reserve (Fed) waited on further evidence of slowing inflation. The S&P 500® Index added 4.28%, the MSCI EAFE Index, a measure of non-US developed markets, retreated 0.31%, while the MSCI Emerging Markets Index jumped 5.40%. Bifurcation continued in the quarter, as artificial intelligence powered US growth stocks, which significantly outperformed their value peers, while small caps lagged and underperformed their large-cap counterparts.
In the US, markets reached new all-time highs, with technology stocks again leading the charge, buoyed by AI enthusiasm. Corporate earnings were largely in line with, or above, analysts' expectations while Nvidia's market capitalization surged from $1 trillion to over $3 trillion in just 12 months. However, market gains were largely concentrated in just a few sectors, namely information technology and communication services, while other sectors declined. The Federal Open Market Committee left interest rates unchanged as officials continued to express concerns about pricing pressures. With inflation measures slowly easing, markets are now pricing in a September rate cut. While US Treasury yields experienced a spike following weak auction demand, the 10-year note ended the quarter roughly where it began. The US dollar ended the quarter higher.
Communication Services and Technology securities were some of the strongest performers over the quarter. Industrials and Materials securities were the worst performers for the quarter.
The BNY Mellon Equity Income Fund outperformed the S&P 500® Index (the benchmark) benchmark index during the quarter, based on gross-of-fees performance. On a sector basis, security selection in technology and financials were among the positive contributors, offset by weaker selection in energy and health care.
The fund maintained a modest overweight to consumer staples, energy, and communication services. The Fund maintained a modest underweight to consumer discretionary, and health care. Dividend yield, momentum, and quality characteristics were rewarded during the quarter. The market penalized high beta, earnings yield, and securities with less expensive valuation characteristics.
How is the fund currently positioned and what is your current strategy?
We continue to expect 2024 to be a year of transition to more normalized economic leadership, even as markets adjust to a world of higher interest rates and political changes. Short-term interest rates are likely to remain at higher levels than we've seen since the global financial crisis. Even as economic growth slows, we expect corporate earnings to reaccelerate before embarking on the next phase of expansion.
The portfolio is tilted into less expensive, higher quality securities that also display positive earnings momentum. We believe the portfolio is well positioned to benefit from the current market environment. Our systematic approach to evaluating securities and building portfolios allows us to create an investment process that participates in rising equity markets and helps protect capital during times of stress in the marketplace.
The fund is comprised of companies with stable above average dividends that also exhibit attractive valuation characteristics through a diversified set of factors. Overall sector deviations versus the S&P 500® remain fairly tight, with the largest overweight coming from energy and the largest underweight in consumer discretionary. In our risk-control category, we maintain an overall allocation similar to the benchmark. The fund will also seek out non-dividend paying companies that may help manage portfolio risk or have the potential for dividend payments in the future.
|
Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of a mutual fund carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus, or a summary prospectus, if available, that contains this and other information about a fund, contact your financial professional. For more information, call 1-800- 373-9387 or visit im.bnymellon.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing. Investors should discuss with their financial professional the eligibility requirements for Class I shares, which are available only to certain eligible investors, and the historical results achieved by the fund's respective share classes.
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Risks
Equities are subject to market, market sector, market liquidity, issuer, and investment style risks, among other factors, to varying degrees. There is no guarantee that dividend-paying companies will continue to pay, or increase, their dividend.
Index Definitions
The Standard & Poor's 500® Composite Stock Price Index is a widely accepted, unmanaged index of overall
U.S. stock market performance. The MSCI EAFE Index is a stock market index that measures the performance of large- and mid-cap companies across 21 developed markets countries around the world. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index is a selection of stocks that is designed to track the financial performance of key companies in fast-growing nations. An investor cannot invest directly in any index.
Definitions
Q is quarter. NAV is Net Asset Value. YTD is Year to Date. FDIC is Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
All market statistics are sourced from NIMNA unless otherwise noted.
This material has been provided for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular investment product, strategy, investment manager or account arrangement, and should not serve as a primary basis for investment decisions. Prospective investors should consult a legal, tax or financial professional in order to determine whether any investment product, strategy or service is appropriate for their particular circumstances. Views expressed are those of the author stated and do not reflect views of other managers or the firm overall. Views are current as of the date of this publication and subject to change. This information contains projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events, targets or expectations, and is only current as of the date indicated. There is no assurance that such events or expectations will be achieved, and actual results may be significantly different from that shown here. The information is based on current market conditions, which will fluctuate and may be superseded by subsequent market events or for other reasons. References to specific securities, asset classes and financial markets are for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to be and should not be interpreted as recommendations. Information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but not guaranteed. No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission.
The fund's investment adviser is BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc. (BNYM Investment Adviser). BNYM Investment Adviser has engaged its affiliate, Newton Investment Management North America, LLC (NIMNA), to serve as the fund's sub-adviser. NIMNA has entered into a sub-sub-investment advisory agreement with its affiliate, Newton Investment Management Limited (NIM), to enable NIM to provide certain advisory services to NIMNA for the benefit of the fund.
BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc., Newton Investment Management Limited, Newton Investment Management North America, LLC (NIMNA) and BNY Mellon Securities Corporation are companies of BNY. BNY is a corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation © 2024 BNY Mellon Securities Corporation, distributor, 240 Greenwich Street, 9th Floor, New York, NY 10286.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.