Senior plc: Positioned For Growth Amid Aerospace And Energy Challenges

I am always on the lookout for new investment opportunities in the aerospace and defense industries, as I believe that there are significant opportunities to capitalize on favorable trends. The commercial airplane industry currently is facing aerospace supply chain challenges, but the long-term trend for air travel demand is focused upwards with higher production rates in prospect while demand for defense equipment remains elevated. I am excited to expand my aerospace and defense coverage, Senior plc. Since this is the first time I cover the company, I will be providing a brief description of the company's activities followed by a discussion of the most recent earnings, a risk assessment and a stock price target and rating.

Senior plc: Aerospace, Land Vehicles And Power & Energy

Senior plc (OTCPK:SNIRF) is a UK-based company with manufacturing sites in the UK, US and Thailand. The company currently has a market capitalization of $872.4 million, so it is definitely not a huge company. However, through its two segments, which are Aerospace and Flexonics it serves key markets and customers.

The Aerospace segment provides fluid conveyance and thermal management components, substructures and assemblies for aircraft and aero engines. The company is active on some of the most popular aircraft platforms in the commercial aerospace and defense industry with exposure to the Airbus A220, A320, A330, A350, Boeing 737, 767, 777, 787, C-130 and F-35. The Flexonics segments provides complex parts and systems for land vehicles as well as the power & energy markets.

Senior plc Puts A Low Margin Business On Display

Senior plc

H1 2024 revenues grew by 7% to £501.4 million, driven by higher sales in the Aerospace segment, partially offset by lower sales for Flexonics. The Boeing 737 MAX program represents 6% of the company's revenues, so there is some pressure from the Boeing 737 MAX lower than anticipated production rates and as the production ramp up is slower than expected, the company is right-sizing the business for it. The continued demand for other aircraft which did go up in production rates helped the company bolster its aerospace revenues, with the A320neo family being a big driver of growth. The defense market, representing 13% of the group revenues, saw revenue growth being driven by the F-35 program, while the T-7A Red Hawk is a future growth platform as well.

Land Vehicle Systems represented 20% of the group sales and offers sustained growth opportunities due to tighter emission standards and global GDP growth. However, at this moment, demand for land vehicles is normalizing somewhat, which leads to lower revenues. Power & Energy also saw revenues decline due to destocking, but the focus on renewable energy and nuclear energy solutions as well as continued robust demand for oil & gas solutions provide longer-term opportunities for the company.

On revenue growth of 14.2% for aerospace, adjusted profits grew 39.7% to £16.2 million, driven by higher volumes and realigning the business for production rates for the Boeing 737 MAX remaining at relatively low levels compared to previous master schedules. Revenues for Flexonics decreased 5.9% while profits fell 8.2% to £17.9 million on lower volume which negatively impacted the margins. Overall, the group adjusted operating profit increased 9.6% to £25.1 million. That provides a margin of 5% compared to 4.8% in H1 2023.

While I do like the fact that the company has exposure to a significant number of key platforms in the commercial airplane and defense industry and will play a role in the energy transition, margins of just 5% are far from great.

What Are The Risks And Opportunities For Senior plc?

The opportunities for Senior are rather clear, namely higher production rates on key commercial airplane platforms, GDP-driven demand for land vehicles and growth opportunities in the energy transition puzzle. At the same time, the risks are also present as land vehicle demand is normalizing to lower levels and some airplane programs, most prominently the Boeing 737 MAX program, are not hitting the targeted rates and will not for at least another two years in a positive scenario.

Senior plc Stock Is A Buy

The Aerospace Forum

To determine multi-year price targets The Aerospace Forum has developed a stock screener which uses a combination of analyst consensus on EBITDA, cash flows and the most recent balance sheet data. Each quarter, we revisit those assumptions, and the stock price targets accordingly. In a separate blog I have detailed our analysis methodology.

Senior plc stock looks attractive, offering 31% upside with a $2.84 price target while being significantly discounted compared to peers. EBITDA is set to grow by around 10% annually to $181.4 million by 2026 while free cash flow is set to increase from $10 million in 2023 to more than $70 million by 2026 driven by growing end market demand as well as acquisitions that will bolster results. If you are interested in purchasing shares of Senior, I would not buy the OTC ticker SNIRF which lacks volumes and instead would opt for the listing at the London Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker SNR.

Conclusion: Senior plc Has Appreciable Growth Drivers

Currently, there are some pressures in the Flexonics business, while the Boeing 737 MAX is putting a pressure on the commercial aerospace results. However, I do believe that the company is attractively positioned to fill demand for the commercial airplane, defense, power and energy and land vehicle markets. That is a combination that, I believe, will offer significant strength in the years ahead as those markets address key topics and challenges faced today. As a result, I mark the shares of Senior a buy.

