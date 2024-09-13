BNY Mellon Floating Rate Income Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Describe the performance of the fund relation to its benchmark during the last three months.
BNY Mellon Floating Rate Income Fund (Class A shares at NAV) outperformed its benchmark, the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan Index (the "Index"), during the second quarter of 2024.
Quality selection was positive, with underweights to BBB and above loans and below CCC loans offsetting the negative contribution of the CCC underweight. Sector selection was positive, primarily due to the fund's lack of exposure to the underperforming Broadcasting sector. Underweight positions in Cable, Technology, and Telecom were also accretive, slightly offset by underweights in Services and Leisure/Entertainment. Credit selection was strong, driven by outperformance in the Services, Food/Beverage, Telecom, and Automotive sectors, partially mitigated by weakness in Finance and Pharmaceuticals. Allocations to Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs), high yield (HY) bonds, and European loans were positive contributors while ETFs and Cash were a performance drag.
US Loans posted a solid 4.44% return in the first half, benefitting from elevated coupons which averaged 9.19% on June 30. Lower quality credits outperformed higher quality, lower coupon credits during the period. Top performing sectors included Utilities, Chemicals, and Healthcare while Broadcasting, Telecom, and Cable were notable underperformers.
Loan market technicals remained strong through the first half. Demand from new CLOs was solid with net creation totaling $99bn. Meanwhile, on the retail side, loan mutual funds reported $12bn of net inflows as investors took advantage of high current yields. Against this backdrop of robust demand, new issuance failed to keep pace, creating a powerful positive technical. Although gross loan issuance exceeded $700bn, only 10% or $70bn represented net new money. As a result, many loans now trade above par, leading to heavy re-pricing activity.
Per JPMorgan, the trailing 12-month par-weighted default rate for US loans ended June at 1.1% or 3.1%, including distressed exchanges. Approximately 4.1% of the market is currently priced at $80 or below, suggesting that any additional pickup in defaults will likely be muted.
How is the fund currently positioned and what is your current strategy?
Although the Federal Reserve (the "Fed") is likely to begin cutting rates later this year, loan coupons and spreads are well positioned to absorb declines in base rates. We continue to underweight low quality CCCs and high quality, lower yielding BBs and BBBs. We seek to proactively sell underperforming credits given LME risk. This is increasingly a credit picker's market which should play to the strength of our large and experienced research team. With average prices below par and yields above 9%, we believe leveraged loans offer compelling relative and absolute value.
Risks
Bonds are subject to interest-rate, credit, liquidity, call and market risks, to varying degrees. Generally, all other factors being equal, bond prices are inversely related to interest-rate changes and rate increases can cause price declines. Floating rate bank loans are often less liquid than other types of debt instruments. There is no assurance that the liquidation of any collateral from a secured bank loan would satisfy the borrower's obligation, or that such collateral could be liquidated. High yield bonds involve increased credit and liquidity risk than higher-rated bonds and are considered speculative in terms of the issuer's ability to pay interest and repay principal on a timely basis. Investing in foreign denominated and/or domiciled securities involves special risks, including changes in currency exchange rates, political, economic, and social instability, limited company information, differing auditing and legal standards, and less market liquidity. These risks generally are greater with emerging market countries. The use of derivatives involves risks different from, or possibly greater than, the risks associated with investing directly in the underlying assets. Derivatives can be highly volatile, illiquid, and difficult to value and there is the risk that changes in the value of a derivative held by the portfolio will not correlate with the underlying instruments or the portfolio's other investments.
The Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan Index is a monthly rebalanced index. It is designed to mirror the investable universe of the U.S. dollar-denominated leveraged loan market. Investors cannot invest directly in any index. A collateralized loan obligation (CLO) is a single security backed by a pool of debt. Often these are corporate loans that have a low credit rating or leveraged buyouts made by a private equity firm to take a controlling interest in an existing company. Liability management exercises (LME) is the practice by banks of maintaining a balance between
the maturities of their assets and their liabilities in order to maintain liquidity and to facilitate lending while also maintaining healthy balance sheets. In this context, liabilities include depositors' money as well as funds borrowed from other financial institutions.
Bond ratings reflect the rating entity's evaluation of the issuer's ability to pay interest and repay principal on the bond on a timely basis. Bonds rated BBB/Baa or higher are considered investment grade, while bonds rated BB/Ba or lower are considered speculative as to the timely payment of interest and principal. Credit ratings reflect only those assigned by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations (NRSRO) that have rated fund holdings. Split rated bonds, if any, are reported in the higher rating category.
Definitions
Q is quarter. NAV is Net Asset Value. YTD is Year to Date. FDIC is Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
