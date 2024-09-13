Crispr Therapeutics: Casgevy Now Active Across 35 Treatment Centres
Summary
- Casgevy is now active across 35 Advanced Treatment Centres.
- Crispr Therapeutics 40% share in Casgevy could result in revenue annual between $1.2 billion and $2.8 billion towards the end of the decade.
- CRSP remains highly shorted, with 20% of shares outstanding sold short. Considering Crispr's secular growth in the long term, perhaps short sellers are betting on near-term negative catalysts.
- Vertex is exploring an alternative to using Busulfan, which is used to clear out existing patient stem cells; finding a less toxic agent could increase Casgevy's patient population to 150k.
