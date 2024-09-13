Moment Of Truth Approaches For Pyxis Oncology

Sep. 13, 2024 7:08 AM ETPyxis Oncology, Inc. (PYXS) Stock
Biotech Beast profile picture
Biotech Beast
8.06K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Pyxis Oncology is an antibody and antibody-drug conjugate developer with initial results from two clinical trials ahead in 2024.
  • Data from a phase 1 study of PYX-201, an ADC targeting extra domain B of fibronectin, in multiple tumor types, are expected in fall 2024.
  • Data from a phase 1 study of PYX-106, an anti-Siglec-15 antibody, in multiple tumor types, are expected by year-end 2024.
  • PYXS estimates its current cash will last until H2'26.

"The big day" marked in red on calendar

RapidEye/iStock via Getty Images

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) is an antibody and antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) developer that I covered back in March. At that time, I rated it a hold, as the company had the funds it needed to run its trials, but

This article was written by

Biotech Beast profile picture
Biotech Beast
8.06K Followers
Scientist and trader of biotech stock. Focus on trading around events such as trial results and NDA/BLA approvals. Also covering companies in industries regulated by the FDA. Articles present my opinion on stocks, but don't constitute investment advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PYXS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am currently long PYXS, and may add to my position, reduce my position, or close out the position entirely in the future.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PYXS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PYXS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PYXS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News