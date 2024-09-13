sommaiphoto

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) reported 2Q24 figures that disappointed the market significantly, with the stock falling 19% on the day after the release. The stock is now down 32% from its peak a few weeks ago at $44.

The company's results were disappointing because it had guided for a positive revenue year, but Q2 results were bad enough that the company had to change guidance to a low single-digit down year instead. The company's sales were negative 5% on its branded segment and down close to 3% on a comp basis for the Famous Footwear retail segment. Gross margins at retail suffered from higher discounting via Buy One Get One 50% off method, and operating margins suffered from SG&A deleverage.

Overall, the stock is now trading at its lowest price since I started covering the name. Considering the updated guidance and price, Caleres offers an attractive 13% current earnings yield. However, as studied in my initiation coverage article, Caleres margins are historically high, and assuming a return to the mean results in a much lower yield (potentially 9%), which makes the stock less attractive, even at today's prices. For that reason, I maintain my Hold rating on Caleres.

Caleres 2Q24 Results

Revenue disappointment: Unadjusted, Caleres topline results were not terrible but negative, with revenues down 2%. However, the quarter had a calendar shift in back to school adding close to 3.5% of lift, so that unadjusted sales were down close to 5.5%. This is a significant decline from 1% down last quarter, and a significant setback to reach the previously announced guidance of a moderately up year.

ERP problems in branded: The branded segment, which makes up about 43% of company sales, was down 5%. The reason, according to management, was the implementation of a new SAP ERP system, which led to problems in reporting, replenishment shipping to retail partners, drop-shipping deliveries, and more. According to the call, the impact of the ERP implementation was 5 percentage points of growth so that we can assume the segment would have been flat without this impact.

Promotional in retail: Retail was down 2.9% on a comparable basis, and its gross and operating margins fell despite the aforementioned lift from the extra back-to-school week (which probably affects mostly the retail and not so much the branded segment). Gross margins fell 140bps because the company saw traffic problems early on and had to implement a Buy One Get One Off 50% policy (called BOGO during the call). I am always wary of extra promotional activities because they drive the top line but sometimes damage the bottom line more than needed. For example, if customer A was willing to buy at full price, and customer B was only willing to buy at a discounted price, then by discounting, I gain customer B's sale but also lose customer A's margin.

SG&A growing and deleveraging: SG&A grew by $6 million in the quarter and $18 million in the 1H24 period, despite falling revenues. The increase in SG&A was driven by several factors including wage inflation, higher depreciation from the new store concept at Famous, and higher marketing for Caleres' brands.

Some confidence ahead: Management was happy with the August results and commented that Famous Footwear was flat on comparables for the year considering August (which is part of Q3). This comment has to be seen with caution, given the probable decrease in gross margins at FF from higher BOGO proportionality in the all-important back-to-school season. For the branded segment, management also commented on positive trends in fall assortment and demand.

In fact, if we look at Q3 guidance (flat to down 2% aggregate), but consider that Q3 will suffer from the opposite effect of Q2 (and therefore lose $23 million in sales YoY from the missing back to school week), then the company should actually expand on a comparable basis on Q3.

CAL Stock Valuation

Lowered guidance: Considering the situation so far, the company decided to decrease its guidance for the year from flat to up 2% in revenues to down LSD. The company now expects operating margins of about 7.1% (30bps lower than before) and GAAP EPS of about $4 vs. $4.4 before.

Lowest price: Caleres now trades at close to $30, the lowest price the stock has been at since I started covering the name in March (with a consistent Hold rating).

Attractive current yield: If we consider that Caleres now trades at $30 but expects EPS of $4 for the year, then it is offering a current yield of 13% without any improvement in the business built on the thesis (also no deterioration).

Return to the mean: As commented since my first article on Caleres, the company's operating margins are historically high. The company's historical margins have been closer to 4% in the post-GFC period. The big divergence with today's margins comes from gross margins well above previous levels.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

I tend to believe that as Caleres returns to a more normalized retail environment in Famous, its gross margins will tend to decline. On the SG&A front, wage inflation and expansion without much store productivity growth have already increased the weight of SG&A on margins.

Assuming that the company's margins have improved structurally but only to 5% instead of the current 7% would imply EPS of $2.7 (on revenues of $2.8 billion and assuming $18 million in interest expenses). Under this considering, the company's $30 price seems less attractive.

Conclusion

Despite now offering an attractive current yield, I believe Caleres is now only fairly priced, but not an opportunity. The reason is that the company's operating margins are record, but I do not find too many reasons for why these record margins should be sustainable (I explore the changes in the business in more detail in my March article).

Assuming a small improvement to historical margins, leads to an earnings yield that is not nearly as attractive (9% versus 13% of current guided yield). A 9% yield on a footwear retailer seems low, considering the growth prospects of the company, and the fact that we may be approaching a recession.

For that reason, and despite Caleres trading at its lowest price since I started covering it, and offering an attractive current yield, I maintain my Hold rating on the name.