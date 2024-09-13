ozgurcankaya

My background isn't in medicine, so I tend to spend some extra time when a pharmaceutical company shows up on my screeners. It's not that I'm suspicious of the industry but that I feel the need to better understand the operation that the company is engaged in.

Today, I'm going to be looking at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH), a company that engages in interesting types of administration of prescriptions and over-the-counter medication. We'll be looking at what the company offers, the prospect of growth for the recently acquired BAQSIMI drug, and where the company stands compared to the sector medians.

Understanding Amphastar

Amphastar makes, supplies, and sells generic and proprietary drugs, which it offers through injectable, inhalation, and intranasal dosings. The company is best known for its over-the-counter inhalant, Primatene MIST, but its growth is coming from its acquisition of other drugs.

BAQSIMI is perhaps the most interesting, the first nasally administered glucagon treatment for severe hypoglycemia.

The company is also known for its hydrochloride nasal spray, and for REXTOVY, a treatment for opium overdose.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Cash and Equivalents $190 million Total Current Assets $483 million Total Assets $1.5 billion Total Current Liabilities $137 million Total Liabilities $778 million Total Shareholder Equity $713 million Click to enlarge

(Source: Most recent 10-Q from SEC)

Amphastar has a pretty solid balance sheet, with a good amount of cash on hand for a company its size. They are also trading at a current ratio of 3.52. That's a good sign that the company has the flexibility to react to market changes.

On the other hand, the company is trading at a price/book ratio of 3.02. That's not terrible for a growing company, but it is higher than the sector median, which is 2.42. That warrants keeping an eye on.

Amphastar doesn't have an overwhelming amount of debt but seems to be fairly well-funded for its ongoing operations.

The Risks

Amphastar isn't a huge company, and understandably even when things are going right they have a number of risks that prospective investors need to be aware of.

Amphastar's business, particularly its growth, depends on their ability to develop and fully commercialize additional products. They've got a pretty strong track record in that regard, but that doesn't mean all their new products are going to be winners.

BAQSIMI, as mentioned, is a majorly important product, and the company is still reliant on Lilly for manufacturing services related to that. That puts some of the supply side of the equation out of their hands.

Amphastar depends on single-source supplies for certain of their specialized raw materials. That means if there is a new supply chain difficulty, it could make it hard or even impossible to find alternative sources for some of their materials.

Finally, the company depends heavily on demands for its generic products, and those demands are necessarily impacted by the commercial demand for reference brands. If the reference brands fall out of favor, it is likely no one is going to want the generic alternative either.

Statement of Operations - Growing Revenue and Margins

2021 2022 2023 2024 (1H) Net Revenue $438 million $499 million $593 million $354 million Gross Profit $200 million $249 million $351 million $185 million Gross Margin 45.6% 49.9% 59.2% 52.3% Operating Income $70 million $107 million $197 million $103 million Operating Margin 16.0% 21.4% 33.2% 29.1% Net Income $63 million $91 million $138 million $81 million Diluted EPS $1.25 $1.74 $2.60 $1.54 Click to enlarge

(Source: Most recent 10-K and 10-Q from SEC)

As you can see, Amphastar has improved markedly in recent years, with both the revenue growing and the company's key margins improving. That's a winning combination and should continue to show improving earnings per share at the end of the day.

Estimates are that this is going to continue in the near future, This year we are expecting $745.6 million and earnings per share of $3.93. Next year it's up to $819.4 million and $4.32 per share. That's a trend in the right direction.

Last quarter Amphastar beat on both revenue and earnings per share, another sign that things are headed in the right direction.

If the estimates pan out, Amphastar is trading at a P/E ratio of 11.29, which is a nice value for a growth company, and well below the sector median of 20.01. Next year's forward P/E would be 10.27, even better for a company expecting good growth in the future.

Like a lot of small capital-intensive companies, Amphastar is not presently paying dividends. If the earnings continue to grow like they have been, I would hope that would change, as there is nothing seemingly standing in their way to start offering a small return to shareholders.

Conclusion

With improving margins and expectations of growing revenue, Amphastar could turn out making a lot of money in the future. With that in mind, I'm going to rate the stock a buy, and the only thing keeping me from rating it a strong buy is that the book value is above the sector median.

Amphastar still offers a nice growth prospect at a fairly cheap P/E ratio, and I love the way the margins are improving as they add to their product line. For investors, I would keep a close eye on their margin because while revenue growth seems to be a foregone conclusion, having strong future earnings is going to depend on a better operating margin going forward.