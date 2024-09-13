Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Management presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference (Transcript)

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference September 12, 2024 ET

Company Participants

Mike Scarpelli - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Kash Rangan - Goldman Sachs

Kash Rangan

If we have such a large gathering on the last day of a four-day conference, it has to be the company.

Mike Scarpelli

I don't know, but I think it's you, Kash, that they all want to see. I'm just jealous.

Kash Rangan

And if it's not just the company, it's Scarpelli. Your last name is like, people don't refer to you as the CFO of Snowflake. They don't call you Mike, it's Scarpelli, last name is like a legendary in software CFO circle. Mike, welcome back.

Mike Scarpelli

Thank you.

Kash Rangan

It's great to have you here with us.

Mike Scarpelli

Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Kash Rangan

Yeah. So can you share with us, the news in the last 12 months has been a new CEO. You and Frank have been paired up on quite a few occasions. What is it like to have Sridhar? What is he doing at the company? What are the changes?

Mike Scarpelli

What I would say is, first and foremost, Sridhar is hyper-focused on getting engineering to deliver product faster but product that customers want. And so he's really driving more alignment between engineering, product management, and the go-to-market functions and making sure that engineering really owns a revenue number for what they're building. And he's really driving that a lot more. I don't think our go-to-market and product and engineering was as tightly aligned as it is right now. Sridhar is also super focused across the company. Just to scale the business, you need to have very good processes in place. You need much better cross-functional working going on in the company. And the guy is -- I've never met an individual who can

