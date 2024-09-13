bfk92/E+ via Getty Images

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TEN) recently published Q2 2024 earnings results on September 11.

In this article, I will go through some of the highlights of this report, with a focus on the headwinds and challenges that the company is currently facing, including unfavorable spot rates due to the decrease in Chinese oil imports and rising interest expenses.

In the outlook section, I will provide the rationale behind my Hold rating. For now, I will begin with a brief company overview section for those readers new to this stock.

Company Overview

Tsakos Energy Navigation is a Greek-based company that owns and operates a fleet of crude oil, liquified natural gas carriers, and product tankers.

They generate revenue by leasing their fleet of vessels under charter agreements, including time charters, voyage charters, and pooling arrangements.

I considered including below a breakdown of the revenue using data from their latest annual report.

Year Time Charters & Bareboat Charters ($M) Voyage Charters & Contracts of Affreightment ($M) Total Revenue ($M) 2023 540.7 348.9 889.6 2022 455.3 405.1 860.4 2021 291.1 255.0 546.1 Click to enlarge

Despite a 13.8% YoY decline in the voyage charters and contracts of affreightment segment, total revenue increased by 3.4% when compared to 2022.

They don't have a share buyback program, although they haven't been issuing any shares since raising $43.8 million in 2022, and $50.5 million in 2021.

Rising Operating Expenses And Lower Fleet Utilization Rates

Let's start dinner with dessert.

One of the challenges that Tsakos faced in Q2 2024 was lower fleet utilization rates, which dropped to 92% from 94.2% in Q2 2023.

This decline was largely due to the scheduled dry docking of three vessels and several repositioning voyages, which involved the transportation of several vessels to a different geographical location, without generating any revenue during that leg.

I have to admit that I am not overly concerned about this decrease in utilization rates, as these operational pauses were expected in their vessel management program.

Total vessel operating expenses increased by 3.6% YoY, totaling $98.3 million in the first half of 2024. I am not sweating about this increase, given that it is a byproduct of a larger and more modern fleet. The number of vessels in Q2 2024 was 62, which is 4 more vessels than they had in Q2 2023.

As mentioned in my StealthGas analysis, I highly favor companies that are upgrading their fleet. New vessels are more expensive to maintain, but they tend to have more capacity, and less unplanned maintenance, which makes revenue more predictable.

Despite the increase in vessel operating expenses, the daily operating expense per vessel decreased slightly by 1.5% YoY, which is a positive sign of operational efficiency.

Another pressure comes from an increase in interest and finance costs, which totaled $55.2 million for the first half of the year, up from $48.8 million in the same period of 2023.

In my view, this rise in interest makes sense, and it is not making me sweat excessively, considering that Tsakos had to take loans to finance vessel acquisitions, including five modern vessels purchased in early 2024 and four dual fuel LNG-powered vessels delivered between Q4 2023 and Q1 2024​.

Spot rates took a hit during the first half of 2024 due to a reduction in Chinese oil imports. This led to lower time charter equivalent (TCE) per day when compared to 2023. Specifically, the TCE rate decreased by 15.8% YoY.

This decrease in spot rates is slightly more concerning, considering that there are no immediate signs that oil imports in China could increase. However, the conflict in the Red Sea area has generally supported rates by increasing ton-mile demand.

Finally, a quick look at their financials shows a significant decline from 2023. Revenue decreased by 13.9%, operating income by 36.4%, and net income by 45%.

This decline contributed to a 20% pullback in the share price, as we are about to see in the next section.

Outlook

A quick look at the weekly chart below shows an uptrend that started in 2022. Since then, the share price increased by over 200%.

TradingView

However, since May, the share price has experienced a pullback of over 20%. I am not overly concerned about this pullback. As a matter of fact, I believe it is a healthy sign, considering that the RSI indicated overbuying activity before the pullback started.

When going through their income statement, the 200% increase in share price since 2022 is backed up by good financial metrics. As an example, I considered including below the evolution of the EBITDA, operating income, and net income over the past few years.

TradingView

The balance sheet shows that debt has been increasing slightly, while the total current assets have been increasing considerably since 2021.

TradingView

In regard to their cash flow statement, the company has a decent amount of cash, reaching $476 million in June 2024, which is an increase of $100 million since the end of 2023.

As seen below, free cash flow has been improving significantly since 2020.

TradingView

This increase in free cash flow allowed management to increase their semi-annual dividend, totaling $1.5 per share, and representing a 50% increase over the amount paid in 2023.

A quick look at some of their valuation ratios shows that the company is undervalued when compared to the Energy sector. I mainly look for EV/EBITDA, price to sales, and price to book value ratios. All of them seem to be below the median of the Energy sector by a double-digit percentage.

Therefore, I believe that despite the decline in revenue and net income over the past year, and the headwinds that the company is experiencing, there is still some room for growth. However, I maintain a Hold rating as I do not see any short-term indicators to signal an immediate turnaround from this pullback.

Conclusion

To conclude, I believe that the headwinds that the company is currently experiencing could continue at least until the end of the year. These include unfavorable spot rates due to the decrease in Chinese oil imports and rising interest expenses after adding 4 new vessels to their fleet since the end of last year.

Nevertheless, I believe the company maintains a strong financial position, with ample cash reserves, positive free cash flows, and a recent increase in its dividend.

However, without clear short-term catalysts, I do not foresee a rebound in the near term from the pullback. Therefore, my rating for this stock is a Hold.