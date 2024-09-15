MV Oil Trust: 17% Yield, But The Clock Is Ticking

Summary

  • MV Oil Trust, a term trust focused on crude oil, will terminate on June 30, 2026, with no further distributions post-termination.
  • Despite stable earnings and high yield, MVO's declining unit price and impending termination suggest selling now to avoid potential losses.
  • MVO's price has dropped 32% since its last 4 ex-dividend dates, starting 10/13/23) making it less attractive despite its high trailing dividend yield of over 17%.
  • Given the risks and the Trust's finite life, I recommend moving on to other high-yield investments rather than holding MVO.
Oil wells and power lines on the side of the highway.

ugurhan

Looking for a different source of high-yield income from the Energy patch?

Royalty Trusts are mainly within the Exploration & Production, E&P, Energy industry - they earn passive income from arrangements with E&P companies that handle the operations on the Trust's property, and pay the Trust

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

