Looking for a different source of high-yield income from the Energy patch?

Royalty Trusts are mainly within the Exploration & Production, E&P, Energy industry - they earn passive income from arrangements with E&P companies that handle the operations on the Trust's property, and pay the Trust a percentage of the income.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) is virtually a pure play on Crude oil, with ~99% of its income coming from crude. The revenues from this oil production are typically received by MV Partners one month after production.

Fund Profile:

MVO is a term trust with a termination date of June 30, 2026.

MVO's earnings come from a profits interest of 80% of the net proceeds attributable to the sale of production from the underlying properties during the term of the Trust.

These net profits interest will terminate on the latter to occur of (1) June 30, 2026 or (2) the time when 14.4 million barrels of oil equivalent ("MMBoe") have been produced from the underlying properties and sold (which amount is the equivalent of 11.5 MMBoe with respect to the Trust's net profits interest), and the Trust will soon thereafter wind up its affairs and terminate. [...] As of 6/30/24, MVO had received, cumulatively, since inception, the Trust has received payment for 80% of the net proceeds attributable to MV Partners' interest from the sale of 14.4 million barrels of oil equivalent ("MMBoe") of production from the underlying properties (which amount is the equivalent of 11.5 MMBoe with respect to the Trust's net profits interest). Consequently, the net profits interest, NPI, will terminate on June 30, 2026 because the minimum amount of production (14.4 MMBoe) applicable to the net profits interest has been produced and sold (which amount is the equivalent of 11.5 MMBoe with respect to the Trust's net profits interest). The Trust will wind up its affairs and terminate after the net profits interest termination date of June 30, 2026 and, once the Trust winds up its affairs and terminates, it will pay no further distributions. (Source: MVO Q2 '24 10Q)

So, since the termination date is now less than 2 years down the road, should MVO investors stick around for a few quarters for some future distributions, or move onto their next investment?

MV Partners may establish a capital reserve of up to $1.0 million in the aggregate at any given time to reduce the impact on distributions of uneven capital expenditure timing. As of June 30, 2024, $1.0 million was held by MV Partners as a capital reserve. (Q2 '24 10Q)

Distributions:

Over the most recent 8 quarters, MVO's BOE equivalent volume has fluctuated from ~146K to ~155K, a tight range of ~6%. There's no drastic reduction of volume as of yet, which suggests that there are more quarterly distributions to be gleaned from MVO's properties.

The quarterly distributions have ranged from $.325 to $.465, with the Q2 '24 payout rising to $.41, vs. $.33 in Q1 '24:

MVO's corpus, i.e. capital or principal amount, declined from $5.45M at 12/31/24, to $4.646M as of 6/30/24. It was ~$6M as of 9/30/23.

MVO Q2 '24 10Q

MVO's trailing dividend yield is over 17%, based on the $1.585/unit it has paid out in the most recent 4 quarters. It goes ex-dividend and pays in a Jan./April/July/Oct. schedule. The next dividend declaration date should be ~ October 4th.

NPI/Unit of $.83 covered the Q1-2 '24 distributions of $0.74 by a 1.13X factor, up from 1.10X in 2023:

Earnings:

NPI was stable in Q1-2 '24, at $9.58M, while Distributable Income rose 5.3%. Administrative expenses declined by 23.5%, and there were no reserves held for future expenses. The unit count is stable, at 11.5M.

Performance:

MVO and its fellow energy trusts have taken it on the chin over the past year and so far in 2024, with both of them trailing the broad energy sector and the S&P 500 by wide margins.

Valuations:

MVO's price swoon has elevated its yield to a much higher level than its industry, and has also decreased its P/E to 5.69X, just a fraction of the industry average. Its P/Sales and P/Book are somewhat lower than average.

Risks:

There are certainly risks attached to investing in MVO at this point - they're detailed on page 10 of its Q2 '24 10Q filing.

As noted in the latest 10Q, "distributions made to a Trust unitholder over the life of these depleting assets may not equal or exceed the purchase price paid by the unitholder, and over time the market price of the Trust units will decline to zero around or shortly after the net profits interest termination date of June 30, 2026."

"After the net profits interest termination date of June 30, 2026, it is anticipated that the Trustee will make a final quarterly cash distribution, if any, shortly after the termination date to the Trust unitholders of record on the 15th day following June 30, 2026. If the Trust units are trading at a price substantially in excess of the aggregate distributions that may reasonably be expected to be made prior to the termination of the Trust, the price decline is likely to include one or more abrupt substantial decreases."

In addition, the Trustee must sell the NPI interests of the Trust, if the proceeds from the net profits interest are less than $1.0 million for each of any two consecutive years.

Parting Thoughts:

Could you whistle past the graveyard for a few quarters and collect a few payouts?

We think not, looking at the past year of distributions. On 10/10/23, before MVO's October 13, 2023 Q3 '24 ex-dividend date, MVO's price was $13.50. Since then, it has paid out $1.585/unit, which equals a breakeven of $11.92.

However, its 9/12/24 closing price was $9.12, which is $2.80/unit lower than $11.92 breakeven, for a net loss of 20.7%. It's 32% lower than its $13.50 price on 10/13/24.

We advise selling MVO.

