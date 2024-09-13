tum3123

The fund has exposure to companies with strong durable return potential and long growth runways, either addressing evolving domestic needs or taking a share of global industries.

Market Review

Emerging-market equities started the quarter on their back foot, as risk assets faced challenges on two fronts. Geopolitics returned to the fore as tensions in the Middle East, between Israel and Iran, briefly escalated, driving a spike in energy prices. This coincided with disappointing US inflation data, as several different measures exceeded expectations, undermining the disinflation narrative that had buoyed expectations of a series of interest-rate cuts over the remainder of 2024. However, as the quarter progressed, subsequent inflation reports proved more encouraging, enabling equity investors to regain their appetite for risk, although such enthusiasm was narrowly focused, being largely concentrated upon those companies perceived as being best positioned to gain from the rollout and adoption of artificial intelligence.

Performance Summary

BNY Mellon Global Emerging Markets Fund underperformed its benchmark index, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index ("the index"), during the second quarter of 2024.

Average Annual Total Returns (6/30/24)

Share Class / Inception Date 3 Month YTD 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year Class A (NAV) / 12/29/06 0.45% 1.81% 1.49% -7.46% 6.93% 4.65% Class A (5.75% max. load) -5.33% -4.03% -4.36% -9.27% 5.67% 4.04% Class I (NAV) / 12/29/06 0.49% 1.95% 1.75% -7.22% 7.21% 4.91% MSCI Emerging Markets Index 5.00% 7.49% 12.55% -5.07% 3.10% 2.79% Click to enlarge

The performance data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Share price and investment return fluctuate, and an investor's shares may be worth more or less than original cost upon redemption. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. Returns are net of expenses. Other share classes are subject to different fees and expenses and would have achieved different results. Performance for periods less than 1 year is not annualized. Go to im.bnymellon.com for the fund's most recent month-end returns. Returns assume the reinvestment of dividends and capital gains, if any. Click to enlarge

Total Expenses (6/30/24) Share Class Gross [1] Net [2] Class A 1.29% 1.25% Class I 1.05% 1.00% Click to enlarge

[1] Gross expenses is the total annual operating expense ratio for the fund, before any fee waivers or expense reimbursements. [2] Net Expenses is the total annual operating expense ratio for the fund, after any applicable fee waivers or expense reimbursements. The Net Expenses is the actual fund expense ratio applicable to investors. Not all classes of shares may be available to all investors or through all broker-dealer platforms. The fund's investment adviser, BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc., has contractually agreed, until March 1, 2025, to waive receipt of its fees and/or assume the direct expenses of the fund so that the direct expenses of none of the fund's share classes (excluding Rule 12b-1 fees, shareholder services fees, taxes, interest expense, brokerage commissions, commitment fees on borrowings and extraordinary expenses) exceed 1.00%. On or after March 1, 2025, BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc. may terminate this expense limitation agreement at any time. Click to enlarge

Market Review (continued)

Top 10 Holdings (6/30/24) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) 8.70% Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) 5.68% Samsung Electronics (OTCPK:SSNLF) 3.42% Wal-Mart De Mexico (OTCQX:WMMVY) 3.32% MercadoLibre (MELI) 3.27% HDFC Bank (HDB) 3.08% AIA Group (OTCPK:AAGIY) 2.97% Zomato 2.80% Midea Group, Cl. A 2.78% Mahindra & Mahindra 2.78% The holdings listed should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell a security. Large concentrations can increase share price volatility. Click to enlarge

The technology-heavy Taiwanese market fared well, while India, having seen its market wobble following its general election and the entry of Prime Minister Modi into a coalition government, rapidly regained its poise. China also outperformed the wider market, despite ongoing concerns around the country's property sector. First-quarter GDP (gross domestic product) exceeded expectations, while resilient earnings and policy support further boosted sentiment. The Mexican market fell on concerns centered around the possible passing of anti-market reforms following the landslide win for Claudia Sheinbaum, the country's first female president. The continued high-interest-rate environment contributed to weakness in Brazil and Indonesia.

Against this backdrop, the fund underperformed its performance benchmark. The financials sector was the principal area of weakness owing largely to the holdings in Brazil's XP (XP) and Indonesia's Bank Mandiri (OTCPK:PPERF) and Bank Rakyat (OTCPK:BKRKY). Partially offsetting this was a positive contribution from the holding in India's HDFC Bank. Weakness within the industrials sector was led by the holdings in China's Shenzhen Inovance Technology and Sungrow Power Supply. Strength in the communication services sector came from the holding in India's Info Edge.

Top Contributors

A positive contribution came from the new holding in Indian manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra (OTC:MAHMF), which reported a large rise in year-on-year net profit growth.

Shares in Indian internet company Info Edge performed well after it reported growth in fourth-quarter and full-year standalone billings, which bolstered investor confidence in the company's future earnings potential.

The share price of India's Marico jumped after the consumer goods business reported strong results, with the company enjoying volume growth in both its domestic and international businesses.

The holding in HDFC Bank recovered following weak performance, as it digests its merger with HDFC Limited. The transition period will see higher financing costs for HDFC Bank as it refinances high-cost funding. However, in the medium term, we believe the bank should deliver strong growth at attractive returns. In addition, we expect the re-election of Prime Minister Modi in India should also reduce political uncertainty and drive growth.

South African pharmacy chain Clicks (OTCPK:CLCGY) rose along with the wider South African market, as investors reacted positively to the African National Congress party securing a power-sharing agreement with the opposition Democratic Alliance party, allaying initial fears that it would form a coalition with more radical parties.

Shares in electronics manufacturing company Delta Electronics (OTCPK:DLEGF) rose as technology-related stocks, spurred by the strength of Nvidia, helped lift the Taiwan market to all-time highs.

China's Proya Cosmetics contributed, after it delivered positive first-quarter results, with net profits exceeding expectations. Management was also confident that full-year revenue and net profit would exceed consensus estimates.

Top Detractors

On a sector basis, stock selection in financials detracted most from returns. Brazilian investment platform XP declined, with the market expressing some concern around business momentum given the interest-rate outlook. Investors continue to await further rate cuts in Brazil, which we believe should be supportive of equities volume. The holdings in Indonesia's Bank Rakyat and Bank Mandiri declined in April as the country was hit by currency volatility and portfolio outflows against the backdrop of a stronger US dollar. Later in the period, Bank Mandiri reported a modest rise in first-quarter profits and trimmed its full-year net interest margin guidance. Shares in peer Bank Rakyat also fell on slowing loan growth and asset quality concerns. The Indonesian economy remains fundamentally strong, and these stocks continue to offer good exposure to the growing wealth in the economy. We expect them to recover as market liquidity improves.

Information technology was also an area of weakness. The share price of automated test equipment manufacturer Advantech fell on cyclical concerns following strong long-term performance. Shares in IT and software development company Globant (GLOB) weakened as investors lowered estimates for next quarter's earnings.

Retail stocks Wal-Mart de Mexico and Raia Drogasil declined amid the weak Mexican and Brazilian markets.

Industrial-equipment maker Shenzhen Inovance Technology and energy-storage systems producer Sungrow Power Supply detracted amid weak sentiment towards Chinese renewable energy-related stocks.

Market Outlook

The last decade has been a very difficult period for emerging markets in terms of performance, but we see a more promising outlook for the region in the years to come.

From a cyclical point of view, the growth differential is improving in favor of emerging markets, and this is relevant for the overall attractiveness of the asset class. Historically, periods of an attractive growth differential versus developed markets have also coincided with periods of strong relative performance by emerging markets. It is fair to say that, while the global economy has remained resilient, growth in developed markets is starting to decelerate, while emerging markets are holding relatively stable. Recently, inflation has also moderated across markets, which can help ease the headwind coming from US-dollar strength. Emerging markets offer investors unique, idiosyncratic investment opportunities, directly exposed to global megatrends such as decarbonization, and domestic secular growth opportunities such as financial inclusion.

Putting cyclical factors aside, as long-term investors, we are excited about the prospects ahead for emerging markets. In our opinion, the challenges of the last decade have also brought significant innovation in products and services across the region. The fund has exposure to companies with strong durable return potential and long growth runways, either addressing evolving domestic needs or taking a share of global industries. Current valuations look compelling compared to developed markets or, in some cases, their own history.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of a mutual fund carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus, or a summary prospectus, if available, that contains this and other information about a fund, contact your financial professional. For more information, call 1-800-373-9387 or visit im.bnymellon.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing. Investors should discuss with their financial professional the eligibility requirements for Class I and Y shares, which are available only to certain eligible investors, and the historical results achieved by the fund's respective share classes. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Risks Equities are subject to market, market sector, market liquidity, issuer, and investment style risks, to varying degrees. Investing in foreign denominated and/or domiciled securities involves special risks, including changes in currency exchange rates, political, economic, and social instability, limited company information, differing auditing and legal standards, and less market liquidity. These risks generally are greater with emerging market countries. Index Definitions The MSCI Emerging Markets Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the equity performance in global emerging markets. The index consists of 22 MSCI emerging-market national indices. An investor cannot invest directly in any index. Definitions Q is quarter. NAV is Net Asset Value. YTD is Year to Date. FDIC is Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. As of 6/30/24 the companies mentioned represented 25.05% of the fund's portfolio in the aggregate. The holdings listed should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell a particular security. Other holdings may not have performed as well as some of those listed herein. Portfolio composition is subject to change at any time. This material has been provided for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular investment product, strategy, investment manager or account arrangement, and should not serve as a primary basis for investment decisions. Prospective investors should consult a legal, tax or financial professional in order to determine whether any investment product, strategy or service is appropriate for their particular circumstances. Views expressed are those of the author stated and do not reflect views of other managers or the firm overall. Views are current as of the date of this publication and subject to change. This information contains projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events, targets or expectations, and is only current as of the date indicated. There is no assurance that such events or expectations will be achieved, and actual results may be significantly different from that shown here. The information is based on current market conditions, which will fluctuate and may be superseded by subsequent market events or for other reasons. References to specific securities, asset classes and financial markets are for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to be and should not be interpreted as recommendations. Information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but not guaranteed. No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission. The fund's investment adviser is BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc. (BNYM Investment Adviser). BNYM Investment Adviser has engaged its affiliate, Newton Investment Management Limited (NIM), to serve as the fund's sub-adviser. NIM has entered into a sub-sub-investment advisory agreement with its affiliate, Newton Investment Management North America, LLC (NIMNA), to enable NIMNA to provide certain advisory services to NIM for the benefit of the fund. BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc., Newton Investment Management Limited, Newton Investment Management North America, LLC (NIMNA) and BNY Mellon Securities Corporation are companies of BNY. BNY, BNY Mellon and Bank of New York Mellon are the corporate brands of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and may be used to reference the corporation as a whole and/or its various subsidiaries generally. © 2024 BNY Mellon Securities Corporation, distributor, 240 Greenwich Street, 9th Floor, New York, NY 10286. Click to enlarge

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.