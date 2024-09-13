Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) offered investors two bits of good news yesterday. Firstly, it provided investors with positive guidance for the quarter ahead as well as noting that the company has now received a cash benefit of the settlement, after associated fees and expected tax of $90 million.

That being this is a shrinking business, that is largely unprofitable.

Optically it looks very cheap with more than 60% of its market cap made up of cash and no debt. So, overall, I'm quite bullish on this name.

Why NETGEAR?

NETGEAR provides networking products for both businesses and consumers, focusing on enhancing internet connectivity through devices like Wi-Fi routers, modems, and switches.

They are expanding their business in two key areas: Their ProAV managed switch business, which serves professional audiovisual setups for enterprise customers, and their consumer Wi-Fi products, which include routers and modems for home use.

NETGEAR is working to offer a broader range of products at different price points while focusing on innovation too.

With that in mind, let's jump right in to the biggest news item of the day.

Litigation Update

In simple terms, this means that NETGEAR and TP-Link were involved in legal disputes, including patent infringement and breach of contract claims. On August 28, 2024, they reached a settlement, agreeing to end all their legal battles. As part of the agreement, TP-Link paid NETGEAR $135 million.

This impacts NETGEAR positively in two ways: 1. They receive $135 million, boosting their finances. After associated fees and tax, NETGEAR will receive $90 million in cash. 2. They avoid further legal costs and uncertainties related to ongoing litigation.

With this in mind, let's delve further into its fundamentals.

Revenue Growth Rates Leave A Lot to Be Desired

NTGR revenue growth rates

Even as NETGEAR raises its comparables for Q3 2024, the quarter is still expected to come in with negative 11% y/y revenue growth rates.

What's more, when you think about Q3 marking the 12th consecutive quarter of negative revenue growth rates, I believe that this business is essentially a dead company walking. And if that was all, there was to this stock, I would rapidly give it a pass.

But in the next section, we are going to talk about investors' upside potential.

NTGR Stock Valuation - +60% Net Cash

As an inflection investor, I always think about the company's financial footing. As I've stated before, I want the balance sheet to provide more than just a margin of safety. I want the balance sheet to be an asset, that can be deployed to provide needle-moving optionality. As a benchmark, I want to see about 10% of net cash as a proportion of a company's market cap.

For its part, after the legal settlement and after the associated fees and taxes, I estimate that NETGEAR has about 64% of its market cap made up of cash and marketable securities and no debt. More specifically, including the $90 million payment received, NETGEAR has about $385 million of cash and marketable securities and no debt.

Then, given that context, consider what management said last quarter about NETGEAR's ability to generate cash in the second half of 2024.

We generated $16 million in free cash flow and executed $10 million in share repurchases, which represents the fourth quarter in a row where we've generated free cash flow and the second quarter in a row where we've executed on $10 million or more of share repurchases. We exited the quarter with over $294 million of cash, and we expect to continue to generate cash during the second half of the year.

This is the setup. And now, what's even more interesting is the rather poorly worded 8-K file that shows NETGEAR's non-GAAP operating profits for Q3 2024 are set to improve.

This is what they said in the 8-K file:

NETGEAR currently expects Non-GAAP operating margin for Q3 to be between (4.0)% and (1.0)%, compared to prior guidance of (11.0)% to (8.0)%, with the change primarily driven by the settlement and the profits from the expected increase in revenue.

This leads one to believe that the bulk of the upward revision of operating margin from around negative 8% at the high end, to negative 1% at the high end, has come nearly entirely from the settlement.

In fact, as you can see below, the vast majority of the upside associated with the litigation reserve has actually been removed from its non-GAAP operating margin.

8-K SEC filing

Therefore, I believe that the midpoint of the revenue increase of $10 million from the $160 million to $175 million previously guided for Q3, to the newly updated $170 million and $180 million has percolated to some extent to the bottom line.

Finally, I want to make it clear that there are approximately 28.6 million shares outstanding, so the market cap is close to $600 million.

I must say that I'm rather compelled by this opportunity and will keep a close eye on it.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, while NETGEAR has made progress, including a $135 million settlement with TP-Link and boosting its cash reserves to approximately $385 million, the company remains largely unprofitable.

After fees and taxes, the settlement adds $90 million to NETGEAR's finances, bringing its net cash to around 64% of its $600 million market cap. However, the business continues to struggle with declining revenue, projecting a negative 11% year-over-year revenue growth for Q3 2024, marking the 12th consecutive quarter of revenue decline.

Despite improvements in its non-GAAP operating margin guidance for Q3 (from -8% to between -4% and -1%), much of this progress is linked to the settlement rather than operational improvements, leaving the long-term outlook uncertain.

And yet, there's no doubt that the company is now moving in the right direction.