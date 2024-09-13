Daniel Balakov

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) released its second quarter 2025 earnings on 5 September. I'll outline my reasons why I think the stock's valuation could come under pressure soon.

Samsara released its Q2 earnings

Samsara released its Q2 2025 earnings after the market closed on Thursday, 5 September.

In the company's Q1 earnings, it was able to provide solid growth on an annual basis. Revenue of $280.7 million was up 37% year-over-year, while the company also reported 1,964 customers with annual recurring revenue [ARR] over $100,000, up 43% over the same period.

However, despite a 65.3% improvement in GAAP gross profit, the company's operating loss only improved by 9.8%.

Samsara Revenue/Expenses (Samsara)

Looking more closely at the company's recent revenue, we can see that growth had slowed to only 2% in Q1 and operating expenses had overtaken this.

In the company's Q1 results, management guided for q-on-q revenue of $288-290 million in the second quarter, which would mark growth of 3%. However, they were able to improve that to 7% in Q2, but expenses came in at 3% growth.

Samsara's valuation is disconnected from growth

The big problem for investors is that Samsara has been offered a valuation that would suggest continued rapid growth.

Price/earnings on a non-GAAP forward basis is currently 263.54x, versus a sector median of 23.11x, according to Seeking Alpha data. Price/sales are also lofty at 20.66 versus an average of 2.76 across the sector.

Price/cash flow is another problem at 215.99 versus the sector's 21.19. But the situation is much worse on a trailing twelve-month basis, at 2.149k versus 18.51.

It appears to me that Samsara has been given a valuation that is starting to stretch ahead of underlying growth, and that brings risk for investors around the upcoming earnings.

Analysts see limited upside from here

The changing growth dynamic seems to be accepted by analysts with upside targets limited.

Recent price targets for Samsara are capped at $47.00 among 7 analysts. Piper Sandler has a lower target of $36.00, while BMO and Evercore have targets of $40.00.

The highest prediction is around 14% from the current price, and the valuation issues I flagged make this a poor risk/reward opportunity at present. Year-on-year revenue growth of 37% sounds impressive, but with 2% quarterly growth in Q1 and 7% in Q2, the annual growth figure for FY 2025 could undershoot that. Expenses are also rising alongside revenue growth.

Other financial considerations

Net income at Samsara as of February 2024 was -$275.2 million but improved to -$264.8 on a trailing twelve-month basis. That is not a huge change from -$355 million two years earlier, and is worse than the -$210 million seen in January 2021.

Cash from operations has moved to $11.8 million on a TTM basis but is not going to alter the company's ability to ramp up growth.

On the company's balance sheet, a January 2022 cash figure of $921 million has fallen to $159 million. Although the company has shifted to short-term investments of $513.4 million, the total is now $672.6 million.

This is a worry when the company is on track for a negative net income of almost half that on a TTM quarterly basis.

These issues make the company's valuation a problem, and that is further reason why I would apply a Sell recommendation here.

Downside risks to the investment thesis

The risk of selling Samsara against the recent momentum is the potential for a stronger customer base and ARR growth.

Customers spending more than $100k grew at more than 40% on a year-over-year basis; however, profitability has been hard to come by with this period of strong growth.

When I look at the company's Q1 investor presentation, there is also a lot of focus on year-on-year growth figures, rather than quarterly. I believe investors should pay attention to quarterly figures.

Samsara Guidance Result (Samsara)

The company also uses the midpoint of Q1 guidance for its 3% quarterly and 2% full-year guidance beat. The company did manage to outperform that quarterly figure to 7% and the focus now turns to Q3. With the current valuation, there is a risk of a stock revaluation with a bad quarter.

Samsara notes that out of 300 U.S. companies, only 70 have an ARR of $1 billion or more. Alongside CrowdStrike (CRWD), Samsara is also one of only two with more than 30% growth and is free cash flow positive.

Samsara/CrowdStrike Metrics (Samsara)

My argument here is that the 30% growth figure could come in lower with the current trajectory of 9% q-on-q growth through the first two quarters of FY 2025.

CrowdStrike is valued at a slightly lower price/sales of 19x, but the company produced revenue growth of 5% in its most recent quarter. Operating expenses were close to that figure at 3% growth, but the company has at least produced net income of more than $42 million over its last six consecutive positive quarters.

Samsara did improve on efficiency with non-GAAP gross margin hitting a quarterly record of 77% in Q1, up 4% year-over-year, but that could stall.

All things considered, Samsara is seeing good growth in its customer base, but I feel that the valuation is too high with the current dynamics. The strong year-on-year growth figures are at risk of slowing considerably and could hamper the company's ability to continue growing at scale. That theme may play out in the stock price over the next quarter or two.

Conclusion

Samsara's quarterly growth slowed markedly in Q1, but was able to rebound in Q2. Operating expenses have been rising as the company pursues growth, but I feel there is still some underlying weakness in profit and balance sheet items that could add pressure to the stock if growth stalls. Cash could also become a problem if growth does not speed up in the near term. Analysts have limited upside targets for the stock, and I believe the valuation is too high for the current performance. Investors may wish to cash out and await further information.