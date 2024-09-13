Alistair Berg

Introduction

Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR) is a leading automated and electronic brokerage company that offers services globally. As a global player in financial markets, the company now has an established reputation for being a best-in-class broker and has situated itself as the premier low-cost alternative to competitor products. In the company's latest quarter, this competitive advantage was on display through growth in new accounts as well as an increase in client equity. While there are concerns to net interest income growth going forward (particularly as rates drop), the company's earnings should continue to grow in spite of this, and the market seems to be overly discounting a more muted outlook.

Interactive Brokers At A Glance

Interactive Brokers is an electronic broker that has automated brokerage services across the globe. Founded by Thomas Peterffy (now a billionaire) in 1978, the company has grown into a leading and cutting-edge global brokerage firm that's well known for its trading solutions and extensive market access. Initially established to provide trading services to professional traders, Interactive Brokers has since evolved into one of the largest electronic brokerage firms worldwide.

As a company, Interactive Brokers specializes in offering a comprehensive range of trading and investment services, including equities, options, futures, forex, and fixed income products. Its core value proposition lies in its advanced trading technology and competitive pricing model, which caters to both individual and institutional investors. Interactive Brokers operates on a low-cost, high-efficiency business model, providing clients with direct market access and a sophisticated trading platform known as Trader Workstation (TWS).

With a presence in 34 countries, access to more than 150 markets, and products on 27 currencies, Interactive Brokers has established itself as a key player in the brokerage industry, leveraging its technological infrastructure to deliver high-speed trade execution and a broad array of financial products. It currently has client equity of $497.2 billion with total client accounts of 2.9 million.

Q2'24 Results and Outlook

It's helpful to think about Interactive Brokers by looking at the company's recent performance and latest quarter to assess business performance. In the company's latest quarter for Q2'24, the company reported a strong second quarter with revenues of $1.23 billion rising 23% year over year, slightly missing consensus estimates by $36 million, for about a 2% miss. On EPS, compared to consensus estimates of $1.74, Interactive Brokers reported a beat by $0.02.

Starting with revenues, the 23% growth on the top line this quarter was a direct result of an increase in commissions and net interest income, which rose 26% and 14%, respectively.

In my view, these were pretty good results, considering that commissions rose to $406 million, a quarterly result second only to Q1'21, during the pandemic mania that caused a significant rise in trading volumes. Growth came not just from more volatility in the markets and higher trading volumes among active customers, but also more customers using options to hedge risk and speculate, driving commission revenues for Interactive Brokers higher.

On net interest income, in spite of only slightly higher benchmark rates, the company's net interest income reached a quarterly record of $792 million. Typically, a higher rate environment is better for the net interest income margin, and so I would be cautious underwriting continued growth for net interest income, considering rates are expected to drop over the next eighteen months. For every 25bps cut, management has estimated about a $59 million reduction in annual net interest income.

On the expenses side, Execution, Clearing and Distribution climbed in lock step with top-line growth, up 24% compared to last year's Q2'23. Some of this growth was due to a SEC regulatory fee that started in May, that is a pass-through to customers, so it doesn't impact the company's overall profitability and margins. The other major line item is Compensation & Benefits expense, which was down as a percentage of revenues (11% compared to 13% last year), given staffing requirements grew just 1%. A slower pace in headcount and lower G&A expenses thus contributed to strong net income growth to $179 million.

Overall, my takeaway was that this was a strong quarter for Interactive Brokers. With account growth of 178k (about a 25% increase compared to last year) and equity, options, and futures volumes all up double-digits, the company has been maintaining its market share and sustaining growth as broader markets rise. In a sense, a good portion of the business is 'inflation-resilient', as when asset prices rise (e.g. stock market), interactive brokers take commissions on transaction volume. So as those transactions gradually become larger as the overall market rises, Interactive Brokers benefits.

One area that I do see a risk for the company is with respect to rates. At present, the portfolio is short duration assets, which have been benefitting from a higher interest rate environment as of late. As mentioned previously, higher rates are good for the company's net interest income and lower rates are a headwind. As the general consensus and signals by the Fed are to lower rates over the next year or so, we should expect that growth should slow down (or even decline) as rates drop.

So while the company has seen strong account growth, particularly from international markets, I have some doubts that this might be partially offset on the net interest income revenue decline in the near term. A potential recession or higher than expected inflation, which would prompt central banks to cut rates faster than expected, would be a further headwind to Interactive Brokers’ net interest income.

That said, in spite of the potential risks here, I think Interactive Brokers is a company worth buying. For one thing, the company has a track record of consistently growing its top and bottom line. As shown below, the company is truly the definition of a 'compounder' having had a very long and successful track record of growing revenues and net income to double-digits.

Another reason to like the company is that it displays strong competitive advantages that are defensible. For example, Interactive Brokers has a moat through its superior technology. Through automation, the company has become one of the lowest cost processors in the industry. From a quick glance comparing the company's commission rates with those of the big banks, it's clear why high-net worth and institutional investors chose Interactive Brokers.

In addition, automation provides a source of competitive advantage through a low-cost operating model. By keeping limited staff and having things like account openings, withdrawals, etc. all done through automated processes, the company's risk management practices can be better instituted and overhead can be drastically reduced, savings it can then pass on to its customers. Moreover, with growing account equity and steady client account openings year after year, Interactive Brokers is well positioned to continue growing, even in a lower interest rate environment.

Valuation

Based on the 10 sell-side analysts who cover Interactive Brokers' stock, there are eight 'buy' ratings and only two 'hold' ratings. The average price target is $146.20, with a high of $180.00 and a low of $118.00. From the current price to the average price target one year out, this implies potential upside of 18.3%, not including the company's modest 0.8% yield (well covered by current earnings and cash flow).

In my view, I'd agree with the analysts here. Why? When we look at where the stock has previously traded, at an average valuation of 23.8x P/E, Interactive Brokers trades at a slight discount to its historical average, currently sitting at 19.6x earnings. With earnings of $6.81 expected in FY25 (consensus estimates), the company trades at a forward multiple of 18.2x earnings.

In my view, trading at a discount to its historical multiple, the market seems to have appropriately discounted the potential risk and impacts on the company's net interest income going forward. In spite of some headwinds going forward, earnings are still expected to grow (albeit at a slower rate) and I think the lower multiple reflects this. Compared to peers that trade at more expensive P/E valuations (peer group average of 25.4x), I think Interactive Brokers offers compelling value.

Conclusion

Altogether, I like Interactive Brokers business model as a low-cost broker that leverages automation in its business to pass off savings to the end customer. With an established reputation in the industry, the company continues to win new accounts, and the latest Q2'24 results underscored its ability to generate substantial revenue growth through increased commissions and record net interest income.

Despite potential challenges ahead, such as a possible decline in net interest income due to anticipated lower interest rates, the company's strong technological infrastructure and efficient cost management provide a solid foundation for continued growth. In my view, Interactive Brokers' competitive advantages, including its advanced trading platform and low-cost operating model, enhance its attractiveness to both individual and institutional investors.

With a valuation that seems to include many of the potential risks, I believe the company's shares are attractive at current levels, trading at a discount to its historical valuation as well as that of its peers. So despite some of the risks, particularly concerning interest rates and market conditions, Interactive Brokers' long track record of growth and strategic positioning suggest it will remain a significant force in the global brokerage landscape. As such, I rate shares as a 'buy'.