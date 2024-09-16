Verizon: Frontier Deal May Limit Upside (Rating Downgrade)

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Investing Group Leader
(9min)

Summary

  • Verizon is a solid dividend stock, but the recent Frontier acquisition may limit upside, leading me to downgrade them to a hold.
  • Verizon's share price appreciated by nearly 11% in five months, outperforming the S&P 500's 8.5% gain.
  • Despite improvements in debt reduction and free cash flow over the past year, the Frontier deal could increase debt and impact investor confidence.
  • Regulatory risks and uncertainty around the Frontier merger's impact on cash flow and debt has contributed to my cautious outlook.
  • Verizon also made improvements in EBITDA, CAPEX, consumer post paid adds, and wireless service revenue, which likely contributed to their strong price appreciation.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

Verizon Wireless

RiverNorthPhotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction

Let me get this out of the way. Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) is one of my favorite dividend showers, those with little dividend growth but respectable track records of maintaining a steady dividend.

But



This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
5.02K Followers

Contributing analyst to the iREIT+Hoya Capital investment group. The Dividend Collectuh is not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor and these articles should not be taken as financial advice. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. I'm a Navy veteran who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. I am a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity and plans to supplement his retirement income and live off dividends in the next 5-7 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. I also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VZ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VZ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VZ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News