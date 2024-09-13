Teradyne: Change Could Be Close By

Sep. 13, 2024 9:53 AM ETTeradyne, Inc. (TER) Stock
MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
3.01K Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • The stock has been rather indecisive lately, with rallies and selloffs, but the charts suggest change is possible in the short term.
  • TER was in a slump with the stock staying within a tight range, but the prospect of a return to growth brought the stock back to life.
  • TER has ambitious goals coming out of a long downturn, but it will need to do much better soon if targets are to be achieved.
  • Long TER could pay off at this point, but that is with the assumption TER hits the targets laid out in the FY2023-2026 time frame.

Electronic circuit board production and computer chip fly test by robotic automated machine

Aguus

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER), a provider of robotics and test solutions for semiconductors and electronic systems, has been more volatile than normal in the past six months or so. The stock went on a huge rally in April thanks to an upbeat

This article was written by

MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
3.01K Followers
Welcome to my author's site. As an avid follower of SeekingAlpha, I take great interest in articles posted as the subject matter is often something that appeals to me. However, I will sometimes encounter an article that I might not agree with. My purpose is to present an alternative view to readers that they may want to take into account. I hope you find my articles interesting and informative.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TER Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TER

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TER
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News