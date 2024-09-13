Omar Halawi/iStock via Getty Images

I upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company's (NYSE:BDX) to a 'Buy' rating in my previous article published in March 2024, arguing major growth challenges including Alaris pump and strong year-over-year comparables were fading away. I believe GLP-1 drug delivery could become a significant growth driver for the company in the near future. The company announced to acquire Edwards Lifesciences' (EW) Critical Care product group for $4.2 billion. I view the acquisition as value accretive to shareholders and reiterate a 'Buy' rating with a fair value of $265 per share.

GLP-1 Drug Delivery

As shown in the slide below, BD's prefilled syringes and self-administered injection systems could be used for GLP-1 drug delivery solutions. Due to the effectiveness in type 2 diabetes and other metabolic disorders, GLP-1 drugs have grown rapidly. FMIBlog predicates that GLP-1 will grow at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2024 to 2034, reaching $72 billion by 2034.

I think BD can benefit significantly from the fast-growing GLP-1 market. Key reasons are:

BD has a strong market share in the prefilled syringe market. As disclosed over the earnings call, BD has been chosen as a partner to provide prefilled syringes for 19 out of 23 new biologic drugs. In addition, BD has been engaged with multiple GLP-1 therapies through clinical trials. Currently, the company has signed 40 GLP-1 biosimilar agreements across their prefilled syringe and self-administered injection systems.

BD anticipates GLP-1 delivery will contribute at least $1 billion in revenue by 2030. I estimate the GLP-1 delivery market could potentially contribute an additional 3% to the overall revenue growth, which is quite remarkable.

Lastly, BD has been collaborating with pharmaceutical companies on next-generation GLP-1 projects. These next-generation drug delivery solutions could support BD's long-term growth in the GLP-1 market.

Acquiring Edwards Lifesciences' Critical Care

BD announced to acquire Edwards Lifesciences' Critical Care product group for $4.2 billion to expand their smart connected care solutions. I favor this deal for the following reasons:

Critical Care is a high-margin, high-growth business for BD. The company projects their Critical Care revenue will grow by 6%-7% annually, which is higher than the group growth rate of 5%-6%. In addition, the Critical Care business has a gross margin of more than 60% and adjusted operating margin of 25%. As such, the acquisition could accelerate BD's overall revenue growth and expand the group margin immediately.

BD has been investing heavily in recent years to expand their critical care business, as the company favors the structural growth potential. The acquisition could enhance BD's technology in monitoring and advanced AI-enabled clinical decision-making for intensive care units.

BDX plans to fund the acquisition with $1 billion of cash and $3.2 billion of new debts. At closing, the company expects their net debt leverage to be 3x. Overall, I think it is not a very big acquisition for BDX, and the company has a strong balance sheet to support the transaction.

Recent Result and Outlook

BD released its Q3 FY24 result on August 1st, reporting 5.2% organic revenue growth and 22.6% adjusted EPS growth, as shown in the slide below.

BD slightly lowered their organic revenue guidance while lifted EPS guidance for FY24, as shown in the slide below. The guidance change reflects their recent acquisition/divestiture as discussed previously.

For BD's near-term growth, several factors have been considered:

Medical Segment: As discussed, I trust their medication delivery will benefit from the rapid growth of GLP-1 drugs, and BD is well positioned to capture the growth from drug delivery, medication management solutions, and pharma system solutions. As such, I estimate the segment revenue will grow by 6%, primarily coming from volume growth.

Life Sciences Segment: The segment growth was impacted by the high comparable during the global pandemic period. The segment revenue declined by 12.4% in FY22, followed by another 5.7% decline in FY23. As discussed in my previous article, I believe the comparable issues caused by Covid are fading. I forecast the segment will grow by 5% in the near future.

Interventional Segment: Surgery, Peripheral Intervention, and Urology and Critical Care have experienced strong growth in recent years. Additionally, BD has been investing more in their critical care business units, as discussed previously. I estimate the segment will grow by 7% in the future.

Putting together, I estimate BD will grow its revenue by 6% organically. In addition, I assume the company will continue their M&A strategy, allocating 5% of revenue towards acquisitions and contributing 2% to total growth.

Valuation

As analyzed above, I estimate BD can generate 8% total revenue growth in the near future. I model 50bps annual margin expansion, assuming 10bps from gross profits due to new product launches; 20bps from SG&A operating leverage, and 10bps leverage from R&D expenses; and 10bps from their continuing cost optimization initiatives.

With these assumptions, the DCF model can be summarized as follows:

BD DCF

The WACC is estimated to be 8.7% as shown in the table below:

BD WACC

Discounting all the future FCF, the fair value is calculated to be $265 per share.

Key Risks

During the quarter, BD experienced weak growth in China, caused by the overall sluggish healthcare market there. In the post-covid period, the pharma and biotech markets in China have faced strong challenges from tight capital funding and weak end-market consumption. Their China revenue declined by 8.6% year-over-year on a constant currency basis. BD calculated their organic revenue growth excluding the decline in its China business, as shown in the table below. I'd argue that this adjustment is merely an attempt to manipulate investors.

Conclusion

GLP-1 drug delivery market could provide additional growth to BD in the next few years due to their strong market position in prefilled syringes and self-administered injection systems. I reiterate a 'Buy' rating with a fair value of $265 per share.