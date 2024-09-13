Becton, Dickinson and Company: Future Benefit From GLP-1 Drug Delivery

Summary

  • I reiterate a 'Buy' rating for BDX with a fair value of $265 per share, driven by growth in GLP-1 drug delivery and the acquisition of Edwards Lifesciences' Critical Care.
  • BDX's strong market position in prefilled syringes and self-administered injection systems positions it to benefit significantly from the fast-growing GLP-1 market, potentially adding $1 billion in revenue by 2030.
  • The acquisition of Edwards Lifesciences' Critical Care product group for $4.2 billion is expected to accelerate BDX’s revenue growth and expand margins, enhancing its smart connected care solutions.
  • Despite challenges in the China market, BDX's overall outlook remains positive, with an estimated 8% total revenue growth and 50bps annual margin expansion.

I upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company's (NYSE:BDX) to a 'Buy' rating in my previous article published in March 2024, arguing major growth challenges including Alaris pump and strong year-over-year comparables were fading away. I believe

I am a growth-oriented investor, conducting fundamental research. Long-term focus, independent thinking. I prefer companies with deep moats and high recurring sales growth.Disclosure: Hunter Wolf and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BDX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

