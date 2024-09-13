It's Likely Time To Buy Oil Stocks

Jeremy Poland

Oil has been under tremendous pressure, recently dropping to its lowest level in over a year. While the increased supply and lower demand are concerning, low oil prices could lead to more production cuts, which minimizes the potential downside here. Also, the economy is likely going through a transitory slowdown, and demand could increase as we advance. Additionally, the FOMC will likely cut rates next week, and a long-term easing cycle will likely begin.

This dynamic is bullish for oil as lower interest rates lead to improved growth and higher inflation, which should enable oil prices to rise. Technically, we could see a solid rally, with oil appreciating to approximately $80-90 by year-end or early 2025. Also, many high-quality oil-related stocks have been beaten down recently and appear like excellent long-term buys here. While there are many stocks to choose from, my top three oil stocks are Schlumberger (SLB), APA Corp. (APA), and Hess (HES).

Technically - Oil Is Likely Around A Low Point

Oil (stockcharts.com )

Oil had a considerable correction following its surge after the Russia/Ukraine war broke out. Moreover, it's been moving sideways in a relatively tight range for nearly two years. Also, oil is around a crucial low point, and with the RSI around 30, it's becoming oversold. We also see that the ultimate low has been around $62 in recent years, implying that the downside may be limited, absent a more considerable growth scare ahead.

Low Oil Prices Could Lead to More Production Cuts

Many countries in the OPEC+ alliance prefer relatively high oil prices ($70-80+), as often the commodity accounts for substantial portions of developing nations' budgets. Most notably, Saudi Arabia and Russia prefer high oil prices as both countries are major oil exporters and like the higher price of oil, as the governments benefit from selling oil at a higher price. OPEC+, which is essentially led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, has agreed to extend their significant oil cuts into 2025. Moreover, if the price remains depressed or slumps further, OPEC+ could agree to more cuts to prevent the price of oil from dropping more. Therefore, low oil prices could be the cure for low prices.

Solid Oil Demand Growth Likely to Continue

Crude oil demand (statista.com )

Oil demand growth is expected to persist for another decade. This year's growth rate is expected to be 1.5%, and next year's demand growth is anticipated to be around 1.3%. However, due to the OPEC+ cuts, 2024's output may increase by only about 660K BPD. Therefore, we could see demand growth outstripping supply growth next year, leading to higher oil prices in 2025. Additionally, the more accessible monetary environment and likely higher growth atmosphere could provide a constructive backdrop for oil, enabling substantially higher prices to materialize in 2025.

My Top Three Oil Stocks

While there are various high-quality oil-related stocks, my top three choices in the oil space are Schlumberger, APA Corp., and Hess. Also, I recently added these three underlying stocks to my all-weather portfolio, initiating holdings in the oil segment for the first time in several months.

1. Schlumberger "SLB"

SLB (stockcharts.com )

SLB's stock price has declined considerably over the last year (35% drop). Moreover, SLB has become oversold recently, as the RSI has dipped below 30. The CCI and full stochastic illustrate oversold levels, and there is a high probability of momentum turning positive in the near term. SLB is also about 20% below its 200-day MA, another technical factor implying that SLB is oversold and may bounce back from such depressed technical conditions soon.

Fundamentally - SLB is Dirt Cheap

EPS vs. estimates (seekingalpha.com )

SLB's forward P/E ratio is below 10, making the shares incredibly cheap now. Also, based on previous results, SLB has a high probability of surpassing consensus EPS estimates. Therefore, its valuation could be even cheaper than the current estimates suggest. Moreover, there is a high probability that SLB can beat future forecasts, especially as projections appear to be predicated on a lower or stagnant price of oil. An expanding price of oil should lead to sales growth and EPS upgrades, multiple expansion, and likely a much higher stock price for SLB and other high-quality stocks in the oil space. SLB also pays a dividend of about 2.8%.

Wall Street's Targets

Price targets (seekingalpha.com )

The average 12-month price target for SLB is around $65, roughly 63% higher than its current depressed level. Even the lower-end target is around $53, roughly 33% higher from here. The higher-end targets go up to around $74, illustrating the potential for about an 85% gain in SLB's stock over the next year.

My one-year price target range for SLB: $55-65 (38-63% upside)

2. APA Corp. "APA"

APA (stockcharts.com )

Like many oil-related stocks, APA has had a challenging phase over the last year. APA's stock has declined by approximately 50% and now likely represents a considerable intermediate and long-term buying opportunity. APA is substantially oversold. The RSI recently cratered to around 25, its lowest level in over a year. We also see highly oversold readings in the CCI, full stochastic, and other technical indicators. APA's stock is about 30% below its 200-day MA, further illustrating the oversold nature of APA. Based on the technical image, there is a high probability that APA's stock could stabilize and recover soon, and the downside may be limited now.

Fundamentally - APA Is Even Cheaper Than SLB

EPS estimates (seekingalpha.com )

APA is one of the cheapest high-quality oil stocks, trading at just 5-6 times this year's EPS estimates. Moreover, due to the lower oil price dynamic, APA is going through a mild earnings decline phase. Due to this temporary challenging period, APA's multiple has compressed to overly bearish levels. However, APA's earnings could improve more than expected as oil prices stabilize and likely move higher as growth and inflation increase in the coming years. Therefore, current earnings estimates could be overly pessimistic, APA's multiple likely will expand, and the stock could move substantially higher.

Wall Street's Perspective

Price targets (seekingalpha.com )

The average price target for APA stock is around $37, roughly 57% above the current depressed level. The lowest price target is $27, approximately 15% above the current price action, suggesting the downside may be minimal here. The higher-end estimate goes up to $52, illustrating the potential for about a 120% gain over the next twelve months in a bullish case scenario. APA also pays a dividend north of 4% now.

My one-year price target range for APA: $32-38 (35-60% upside)

3. Hess Corp.

HES (stockcharts.com )

Hess' stock is down by about 25% over the last year. Recently, the RSI went below 30, illustrating considerably oversold technical conditions. Other technical indicators like the CCI and full stochastic also suggest the technical atmosphere is oversold and could soon improve. Hess is about 15% below its 200-day MA, further showing its current depressed and oversold nature.

Fundamentally - Hess Is Positioned For Growth

EPS estimates (seekingalpha.com )

Hess is positioned for solid growth ahead. It will likely have over 100% EPS gain this year, and the EPS growth should continue in future years. Hess' forward P/E ratio is below 12, which is relatively cheap given the company's solid growth outlook. Additionally, Hess could outperform, and many analysts have EPS estimates in the 13-15 range for next year, suggesting that Hess' forward P/E ratio could be below ten right now.

Additionally, Hess accepted Chevron's (CVX) $53B deal. Therefore, it is likely only a matter of time before this deal goes through, which also puts a pretty solid base beneath Hess' stock. Hess' market cap is around $38.8B now, which illustrates approximately 37% upside potential to get up to the $53B buyout price, equivalent to approximately $174.

My one-year price target range for Hess: $165-180 (30-42% upside)

Risks to Oil Stocks

The most significant risk to oil stocks is lower oil prices. Oil has been sliding as global growth has decreased, temporarily impacting the supply/demand dynamic. This phenomenon has caused oil to decline recently, and there is a risk of more weakness if the global slowdown persists or intensifies. A potential recession and deflation are the most considerable threats to oil. If the economy transitions closer to a hard landing, oil prices could decline more. Additional declines in the price of oil could occur if inflation transitions to deflation. Investors should consider these and other risks before investing in oil or oil-related equities.