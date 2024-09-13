It's Likely Time To Buy Oil Stocks

Sep. 13, 2024 10:10 AM ETSLB, APA, HES
Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Investing Group Leader
(10min)

Summary

  • Oil prices are under pressure, but potential production cuts and economic recovery could lead to a bullish outlook, with prices rising to $80-90 by early 2025.
  • Schlumberger, APA Corp., and Hess are top oil stock picks, currently oversold and undervalued, offering significant upside potential and attractive dividends.
  • Schlumberger's forward P/E ratio is below 10, APA trades at 5-6 times EPS estimates, and Hess is poised for over 100% EPS growth this year.
  • Risks include potential further declines in oil prices due to global economic slowdown, recession, or deflation, which could impact oil-related equities.
Vibrant Sunset Sky Behind an Offshore Oil Drilling Rig off the Coast of Orange County, California

Jeremy Poland

Oil has been under tremendous pressure, recently dropping to its lowest level in over a year. While the increased supply and lower demand are concerning, low oil prices could lead to more production cuts, which minimizes the potential downside here. Also, the economy

This article was written by

Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
49.42K Followers

Victor Dergunov is an independent investor and author with 20 years experience. He preaches diversification and shares investment ideas across all market sectors. Victor aims to help readers build portfolios that perform well in all economic conditions.

He runs the investing group The Financial Prophet where he covers all market sectors and shares strategies for well-diversified investing. Features include: the All-Weather portfolio, trade alerts, technical analysis, daily reports with his latest updates, covered call strategies, and direct access in chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of APA, SLB, HES either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long a diversified portfolio with hedges.

