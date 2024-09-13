iQIYI: Undervalued Stock, And AI-Powered FCF Growth

Sep. 13, 2024 10:17 AM ETiQIYI, Inc. (IQ) Stock
Lionne Capital Research profile picture
Lionne Capital Research
5 Followers
(14min)

Summary

  • iQIYI is trading at multiyear lows, with significant investments in AI and R&D expected to drive user growth and net sales.
  • Baidu's control and support, including increased user traffic, bolster IQ's potential for future growth and profitability.
  • Despite recent profitability and reduced debt, IQ remains undervalued compared to peers, with a promising EPS growth forecast for 2025-2027.
  • Risks include potential declines in advertising revenue, content production challenges, and regulatory impacts on data privacy and international investments.

Only 1 of 5 ladders reach in ascending order

PM Images

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) represents one of the largest streaming video platforms in China, and currently trades at multiyear lows. With a growing platform of users and most employees dedicated to research and development, IQ also revealed extensive use of artificial

This article was written by

Lionne Capital Research profile picture
Lionne Capital Research
5 Followers
I worked for several financial institutions in Europe almost all my life. I usually covered european, and american stocks for several clients in NY. I look for consistent earnings, and dividend growth. I avoid stocks without more than seven years in the market, and mostly buy at around 10x earnings.I speak french, english, chinese, and some spanish. Send me a message if you need any information about the information I offer. I am not a financial adviser in any jurisdiction, and I only offer my opinion about companies. My economic forecasts could also be far from reality.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IQ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IQ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News