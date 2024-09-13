Just_Super

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) is one of the top defense contractors that has benefited from increased militarization as shown by the stock's upside after the East European and Middle East wars as pictured below.

Major milestones in the price action (seekingalpha.com)

However, its shares did not react following the recent award of a $587.4 million contract by the U.S. Navy to equip drones with communications systems that can jam enemy radars. Also, unlike in 2020, when the stock rose in the period leading to the U.S. elections, there has been no such enthusiasm this time, despite more conflicts erupting.

Also, going ahead, higher defense spending alone may not be enough to justify an upside, especially after the concerns raised by the DoD (Department of Defense) about the DIB (Defense Industrial Base) being isolated from the broader economy. Also, there are new entrants to contend with. At the same time, the way hostile nation-states have been manufacturing weapons hints that the conventional approach to achieve supremacy through sophistication costing billions of dollars may no longer be enough.

Against such a backdrop, this thesis aims to build an investment case by showing how L3's business model is positioned to adapt to the new paradigm, and, for this purpose, I highlight how its partnership ecosystem allows for access to emerging technologies while not spending too much.

Defense Getting Isolated and the Need for a Commercial DIB

In May, the DoD published a report on the DIB that voiced the need for more competition after years of industry consolidation in the hands of relatively few players, which led to less competition. Equally important, defense contractors have become increasingly isolated from the wider commercial economy which limits both investments in defense-related technologies and access to emerging technologies like cybersecurity and AI just to name two.

Thus, this “isolation” problem needs to be addressed rapidly as it stifles innovation and, this can be achieved through the involvement of corporations from the commercial world especially since the DoD should spend $841.4 billion this year alone. In this regard, the department's regulators tend to scrutinize M&A deals not only on national security grounds but also based on antitrust and innovation criteria. As such 10% of the roughly 400 defense-related deals have been reviewed based mostly on the competitive risks they pose while commercial companies are not subject to the same level of scrutiny as defense contractors which therefore have fewer growth options open to them.

Consequently, defense contractors need to come to terms with the “commercial defense industrial base” paradigm, which may entail recalibrating mindsets away from a peacetime to a wartime environment, like gaining rapid access to know-how and delivering what the DoD wants instead of planning projects in a way which prioritizes profits. This means L3 needs to adapt its approach to the evolving industry landscape while at the same time ensuring its competitive positioning does not suffer, and its partnership with Palantir (PLTR) whereby it has assumed a sub-contractor role in a defense project illustrates just that.

The Palantir Partnership and L3's Commercial-Orientation

The team-up is to support the Pentagon’s CJADC2 (Combined Joint All Domain Command and Control) capability whereby the data collected by battlefield sensors supplied by L3 will be processed by the IT company's AI-driven SIP (Sensor Inference Platform) for analysis purposes.

Now for clarification purposes, L3 already has advanced IT capabilities for implementing cybersecurity, analytics, and cloud solutions to support the defense, aerospace, and commercial sectors. Still, as part of the partnership with Palantir, the objective is to go a step further, by notably using the latter's experience to analyze vast quantities of data to derive actionable insights to deliver a real-time and data-driven defense solution.

Putting this partnership into the context of the DIB, it can be envisioned as a step to reduce isolation while making L3's military hardware more intelligent by using Palantir's commercial AI and software. Furthermore, by working collaboratively with Palantir, the contractor not only gains access to cutting-edge technology to accelerate its R&D but also generates sales without having to spend money acquiring the latest AI.

Looking at profits, commercial businesses, in particular those from the IT software industry tend to generate higher margins because of their scalable platforms, while defense sector players are more constrained due to the very nature of contracts. Thus with sales mostly restricted to the military domain and R&D costs on the high side as they span over a relatively longer time, the gross profit margins of the largest defense contractors tend to be much less, or 12% to 26% compared to more than 75% for commercial software providers.

In this respect, L3's partnership with Palantir not only enables it to skip a long development cycle and additional investment but also extends its foothold in the higher-margin commercial sector. Noteworthily, 76% of revenue in fiscal 2023 came from U.S. government customers, which implies that the remaining 24% was generated from non-governmental sources, including commercial covering both domestic and international companies. Also, it has been taking advantage of the advancements made in communications, space systems, and avionics, to opportunistically serve a broader range of industries, which may also explain why its EBITDA margins are higher than peers as shown below.

Thus, it deserves to be valued better given that its EV-to-EBITDA of 14.16x is lower than the average of 15.36x by 8.4%. Incrementing its current share price of $227 accordingly, I obtain a target of $246, assuming the increase in the EV-to-EBITDA proportionately reverberates on the share price but there are risks.

Competitive Risks and a Rate-Sensitive Stock

The problem is the EV metric also includes debt which for L3 stood at $13.2 billion versus cash and equivalents of just $547 million at the end of the second quarter of 2024.

In this case, despite the stable cash flows normally associated with long-duration Federal contracts, there are risks associated with holding high debt as illustrated by how its stock was impacted by the U.S. Central Bank's aggressively hiking rates in 2022 as per the introductory chart. This means that if the market feels that the Fed is not cutting rates fast enough as expected later this month, the stock could suffer because of its rate sensitivity.

Now, some will argue that it boasts receivables of $4.4 billion, again due to long lead government contracts, but it has to pay dividends and fund its policy to support its value through stock repurchases.

To its credit, the company decided to suspend M&A activity in December last year for the foreseeable future to strengthen its balance sheet and achieve leverage of less than 3.0x by the fourth quarter of 2024. This is good, but questions remain about how it can rapidly gain access to expertise and technology inorganically when competing for government contracts with heavyweights or new entrants. One of them is Anduril which has partnered with Oracle (ORCL) for AI-driven weapon systems that can provide geolocation services, jam devices like drones, and facilitate communications.

Thus, L3 may be disadvantaged and even outgunned when bidding for a contract which may in turn impact growth and cash generation as it cannot partner with Palantir on all projects. Looking deeper, the pause in acquisitions has been compensated by a strategy to invest in startups active in autonomy, AI, and cybersecurity since March 2022, either directly through share ownership or indirectly with venture capital firm Shield Capital.

Thus by building on third-party capabilities including forging partnerships with disruptive innovators, it can still apply emerging technologies to rapidly address the needs of national security. This strategy also confers agility while spending relatively less capital without forgetting that it puts it less at risk of being under DoD’s regulators' scrutiny as is the case when doing acquisitions.

Still, with more than 75% of its revenues coming from the U.S. government, a lot depends on the political party that is in power and how the country interacts with its allies.

Appropriate Capital Allocation, More Agile, and a Buy

Still, to be realistic, there should be a limited correlation between the defense budget and who is running the White House or the Congress as the threat environment around the world has become more dangerous when you look at events in the Red Sea, North Korea and Iran. This calls for a strong defense industrial base augmented by the strength of the commercial sector, from where the majority of the latest innovations originate, including AI and unmanned systems.

Looking further, competition has also emerged from low-cost and mass-produced drones and missiles from China, Iran, and North Korea. To be fair these are not as technologically advanced but they are cheap and tons of them can be launched to strike a target at once which can overwhelm the enemy. Thus, at least nine Iranian ballistic missiles landed in Israel after most of the others were shot down in space by the country's Arrow defense shield. This is just another example of the threat scenario changing and that cutting-edge technologies that cost billions of dollars to develop may not suffice, a problem exacerbated by innovation suffering as contractors avoid risky bids (where they can incur a loss), leading to weak competition and even delayed product delivery.

In this respect, L3's capital allocation and partnership strategies to gain the necessary expertise in the rapidly evolving defense-industrial complex appear more suited to the new paradigm as they make the contractor more nimble and connected to the commercial world. On the other hand, it will have to share revenues with its partner, but, as seen in the peer comparison table it is growing the fastest among peers while spending relatively less in terms of Capex for every dollar of sales generated below.

Data by YCharts

Additionally, the company has been divesting from non-core assets as its portfolio-shaping strategy which saw the completion of its antenna and related businesses forming part of the Space & Airborne Systems segment for $200 million in June. This combined with debt reduction further justifies this bullish position which targets an 8.4% upside, reasonable because of the risks. Ending with caution, instead of an election-led rally, the stock is more likely to be volatile as the main focus turns to the actions of the U.S. Central Bank and how inflation evolves.