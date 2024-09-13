VO: Mid All Over

MacroGirl profile picture
MacroGirl
723 Followers

Summary

  • Vanguard Mid-Cap Index ETF's low expense ratio and solid performance make it a leading mid-cap fund.
  • VO has shown recent outperformance, but historically lags behind the S&P 500 and mega caps.
  • Poor risk-adjusted returns and historical underperformance suggest caution for long-term investment.
Road, and double white lines

olaser/E+ via Getty Images

Mid-caps and the Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) have delivered a performance in 2024 that can only be described as mid. Returns are better than small caps (VB), but lagging the S&P 500 (SPY) and significantly lagging mega caps (MGC).

However, that

This article was written by

MacroGirl profile picture
MacroGirl
723 Followers
My approach is long-term and I focus on investing in macro ideas through low risk ETFs and CEFs. I have traded stocks and currencies for nearly ten years and currently run a family fund with my partner and fellow SA contributor Andrew McElroy. I also invest in real estate and am a freelance writer and contributor to Matrixtrade.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VO ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on VO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News