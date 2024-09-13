The construction site for a new gas pipeline. fotokostic

As part of my strategy as both an analyst and portfolio manager of my real-money portfolio, I take the following quote to heart:

More money has been lost reaching for yield than at the point of a gun. The late Raymond DeVoe Jr.

This isn't to say that there are no exceptions to this rule. But for every exception, there are many more examples of high-yield picks not working out. Thus, why it is the rule.

A bit of digging, though, can uncover high-yielding, hidden gems. By that, I mean businesses with relatively consistent growth track records, sustainable business models, and investment-grade balance sheets.

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) fits as one such example of this in my opinion. When I initiated coverage with a buy rating in June, I liked its vast energy infrastructure network. I also appreciated its capital projects investment-grade balance sheet. The payout also appeared to be well-covered. Finally, the partnership looked to be priced at a double-digit percentage discount to fair value.

After sharing its second-quarter results on Aug. 7th, I'm reiterating my buy rating toward WES. The company's Mentone Train III project coming online is a growth catalyst in the coming quarters. The partnership's ongoing construction of the North Loving cryogenic processing plant should materialize as another growth driver. WES has nearly finished deleveraging its balance sheet. Not to mention that units could be even more undervalued than they were three months ago.

The Backlog Is On Track And Deleveraging Is Almost Complete

WES Q2 2024 Earnings Press Release

WES delivered a solid second quarter. The company's total revenue surged 22.7% year-over-year to $905.6 million during the quarter. This missed the Seeking Alpha analyst consensus, but only by $3.1 million for the quarter.

What contributed to this impressive topline growth for the MLP?

WES's natural gas throughput rose by 17.3% over the year-ago period to almost 5,000 million cubic feet per day in the second quarter. This was made possible by the placing of the Mentone Train III natural gas processing plant into service in April.

Produced-water throughput grew by 14.5% year-over-year to 1,080 thousand barrels per day during the second quarter.

The only aspect of the business that didn't grow was crude-oil and NGLs throughput. This dropped by 17.7% over the year-ago period to 515 thousand barrels per day for the second quarter. That was due to the divestitures of Whitehorn LLC, Mont Belvieu JV, and Saddlehorn that I discussed in June.

WES's substantial revenue growth trickled down as well. The company's adjusted EBITDA jumped by 18.4% year-over-year to $578.1 million in the second quarter.

Looking ahead, the MLP's future is encouraging. WES reaffirmed its guidance for low-teens throughput growth in crude oil and NGLs for 2024. The partnership also anticipates that natural gas and produced water throughputs will compound at mid-to-upper teens rates. That's due to the Mentone Train III natural gas processing plant completed earlier this year.

Additionally, CEO Michael Ure noted a positive development in his opening remarks during the Q2 2024 Earnings Call: Several new agreements were signed with new and existing customers in the Delaware Basin for natural gas and produced water services.

The partnership executed a multi-year amendment with Phillips 66 (PSX) to provide an incremental 200 million cubic feet per day of firm processing capacity. This is backed up by minimum volume commitments that begin in 2026.

WES also executed a multi-year natural gas processing agreement with Kinder Morgan (KMI) providing up to 150 million cubic feet per day of firm processing capacity at the Chipeta facility in the Uinta Basin. This is expected to be in service in the middle of next year.

Another tailwind for WES is that its North Loving plant is still on schedule to come into service in the first quarter of 2025.

As a result, the FAST Graphs analyst consensus for operating cash flow per unit is to climb by 18.5% in 2024 to $5.24. Another 8.4% growth in 2025 to $5.68 is being projected. For 2026, an additional 2.9% increase in operating cash flow per unit to $5.85 is being predicted.

WES Q2 2024 Investor Presentation

Financially, WES is enviably positioned in the quarters and years to come. The company sold non-core assets throughout the first quarter. Paired with Mentone Train III coming into service, this has reduced its TTM leverage ratio to three times. This was six months earlier than the company was targeting.

As new agreements come into the fold, this should help the MLP reduce its net leverage ratio below three times. Aside from the excess free cash flow requirement that's already been fulfilled, this would be the second and final component required for an enhanced distribution. That enhanced distribution would be paid with the first-quarter 2025 base distribution.

WES's liquidity is also excellent. As of June 30, the company had $2.3 billion in liquidity. This is against just $2.1 billion in senior note maturities that are coming due through 2028. That is why the MLP enjoys a BBB- credit rating from S&P on a stable outlook (unless otherwise sourced or hyperlinked, all details in this subhead were according to WES's Q2 2024 Earnings Press Release, WES's Q2 2024 10-Q Filing, WES's Q2 2023 10-Q Filing, and WES's Q2 2024 Investor Presentation).

Fair Value Is Approaching $50 A Unit

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Since my previous article, WES has gained 1% (3% including distributions). That is slightly ahead of the sub-3% returns posted by the S&P 500 index (SP500) in that time.

The current-year P/OCF ratio is just 7.4, which is moderately below the 10-year normal P/OCF ratio of 8.7 per FAST Graphs. My conservative fair value estimate remains right around this multiple of 8.7.

Unlike a decade ago, WES benefits from a self-funding MLP business model. That makes the business more predictable than it has been in recent years. That's also without sacrificing meaningful growth. The partnership's leverage ratio is also among the very best of MLPs. If anything, that could provide an opportunity for the valuation multiple to expand further beyond its 10-year norm.

The calendar year 2024 is almost 71% complete. This means another 29% of 2024 and 71% of 2025 is yet to come in the next 12 months. That yields a 12-month forward OCF per unit input of $5.19.

Plugging in my fair value multiple of 8.7, I compute a fair value of $48 a unit. That suggests the partnership is priced at a 19% discount to fair value. If WES returns to fair value and lives up to the growth consensus, it could produce 54% cumulative total returns through 2026.

A Massive Distribution With Room To Run

WES is an all-around interesting pick for a steady and high starting income. The partnership's 9% forward distribution yield is generous versus the energy sector median forward yield of 4.6%. That's sufficient to earn an A- grade from Seeking Alpha's Quant System for forward distribution yield and a B+ grade for overall distribution yield.

As I also highlighted in my previous article, this market-smashing starting income is quite secure. That's because in the first half of 2024, WES generated $628.2 million in free cash flow (operating cash flow less capital expenditures plus distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings - related parties). Accounting for the $577.1 million in distributions paid to unitholders, this left the partnership with $51 million of excess free cash flow after distributions.

This is why I believe that WES can maintain its five-year compound annual distribution growth rate of 3.6% in the years to come. That's close to the sector median of 3.9%. That's what supports the Quant System's C+ grade for the metric.

Simply put, WES offers very high income even in this rate environment. Modest distribution bumps should also be supported by the fundamentals in the future. High and rising income could provide the best of both worlds, especially when coupled with a cheap valuation.

Risks To Consider

WES is an intriguing MLP, but it still faces risks that could derail the investment thesis.

An operating risk to note is the potential for projects to experience cost overruns and time delays. This hasn't been the case for WES thus far. But if circumstances change and cost overruns/delays happen, this could harm its growth profile.

Another materially significant risk to the partnership is its relationship with Occidental Petroleum (OXY). A majority of WES's revenue is derived from this one customer.

I highlighted that I believed the risk of the energy company switching to competitors is quite low. That doesn't eliminate counterparty risk, however. If OXY's finances become strained in a prolonged energy bear market, it may have a tough time paying WES.

This could force a distribution cut to preserve liquidity. That could cause a sharp selloff in the unit price.

One final risk worth outlining is the potential for a cyber breach. The MLP's size makes it a target of such attempts. If a major cyber breach happens, this could disrupt WES's operations. It could also result in lawsuits from customers and increased scrutiny from regulators.

Summary: Too Cheap To Ignore And Set To Soar

From my vantage point, WES appears to be a prime buying opportunity. The business is qualitative in that its growth prospects look to be steady for the foreseeable future. The company's leverage ratio is very manageable, too. As evidenced by the excess free cash flow in the first half of 2024, the whopping 9% distribution yield is viable.

On the valuation front, WES could be significantly undervalued. That combined with the 9% yield could translate into 20%+ annual total returns by the end of 2026. This is why I'm maintaining my buy rating for now.