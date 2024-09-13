da-kuk

Perdoceo Education Corp (NASDAQ:PRDO) appears to be investing in a new virtual campus and mobile platforms that are intended to enrich the learning process as well as to accelerate student enrollment. I also expect successful outcomes from the new agreements with employers and recent acquisition of non-degree professional development programs. Besides, considering the company's recent stock repurchase program, I think that we could expect demand for the stock to grow in the coming quarters. Finally, given recent increase in free cash flow and net income growth, in my view, making optimistic forecasts about future FCF looks easy. With conservative forecasts, I obtained a target price valuation that is significantly higher than the current stock price.

PRDO: Good EPS Figures, And Beneficial Expectations

Perdoceo presents itself as an accredited academic institution offering postsecondary education. PRDO reports two institutions called Colorado Technical University and the American InterContinental University System.

In the last quarterly report, the company noted better EPS than expected. Quarterly revenue growth was also larger than expected. Besides, analysts also expect positive 2024 EPS growth, and 2025 EPS growth.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Virtual Assistant Chatbots

The company appears to be using AI, virtual assistant chatbots, and machine learning to help identify students that may be more likely to successfully pass the courses offered by PRDO. Lucy and Rosie are the names of the company's chatbots that offer information about the company's courses. In my opinion, many automatic tasks that personnel used to do could be executed by AI. As a result, in my opinion, further development of these technologies may enhance future free cash flow margin growth and net income growth.

Both Lucy and Rosie have streamlined the process for prospective students who want to learn about our institutions and can address a majority of their questions while continuing to learn from their interactions. If these chatbots are unable to address a question, the prospective student is referred to our admissions personnel for additional assistance. Source: 10-k

The company recently offered new technology infrastructure including new virtual campus and mobile platforms, which I think could enrich the experience offered to students, and enhance the learning process. PRDO did report an increase in efficiency specially for adult learners, which, in my view, are the students willing to pay more for online education. In this regard, I found the following information in a recent annual report.

These upgrades are expected to further enhance student experiences, especially for our non-traditional adult learners, while driving efficiencies within the business. Source: 10-k

Strategic Engagement With Certain Employers Could Bring New Students

The company appears to sign new agreements with employers, which offer grants to certain students. These agreements can provide many benefits. PRDO uses less recruiting, marketing, and support costs to enroll these students. Hence, they seem to be even more profitable for PRDO. In addition, students who sign agreement with employers seem to be using no debt or little debt to enroll. In my view, if they need no debt at all, they are more likely to finish their studies. In this regard, the company offered the following information in the last annual report:

Although the amount paid by these students results in lower revenue per student due to the grants awarded from the applicable university, the recruiting, marketing and support costs associated with these students are lower as well and many of these students are able to graduate from their chosen program of study with little or no debt. Source: 10-k

New Program Development, And Acquisition Of Non-degree Professional Development Programs

The Colorado Technical University and the American InterContinental University System seem to be acquiring new non-degree professional development programs, and are also offering new degrees. As a result, I would expect an increase in the number of students enrolled.

Over the past two years, our institutions have continued the expansion of their offerings with the acquisition of non-degree professional development programs. These online courses offer upskilling and reskilling opportunities where one can develop skills and knowledge in a specific endeavor or area of interest. Source: 10-k

Stock Repurchase Program: Shares Acquired At $17 Per Share

In 2024, the company approved a new stock repurchase program. In the last quarterly report, the company reported acquisitions of shares at $17 per share.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The current price is not that far from the price level at which PRDO acquired shares in the past. Taking this into consideration, in my opinion, we could be close to buying territory.

During the years to date ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, we repurchased approximately 0.4 million shares and 0.2 million shares of our common stock, respectively, for approximately $6.8 million at an average price of $17.60 per share during the year to date ended June 30, 2024. Source: 10-Q

Increase In Net Income And Free Cash Flow

I think that investors may want to have a careful look at the company's evolution mainly in the last seven years. The company's net income, operating income, and free cash flow increased significantly in the most recent history. I dislike the fact that revenue growth did not seem positive, however in my opinion, operating margin growth would justify an eventual increase in the stock price. According to the company's cash flow statement, the company is paying a considerable amount of dollars in taxes.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Source: Seeking Alpha

It is also worth noting that in the last five years, the company's diluted weighted average shares outstanding also decreased. In my opinion, further decrease in the share count will most likely lead to increases in the fair value, and the stock price could increase.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Increase In The Total Amount Of Assets And Equity

The numbers reported in the balance sheet for the last ten years indicate significant business growth. The total amount of assets almost doubled driven by increases in cash in hand and short-term investments.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The company also reported an increase in the book value per share, and total equity multiplied by more than two. In addition, the company's balance sheet indicates a significant decrease in the company's net debt and a decrease in the total amount of liabilities. Clearly, recent increases in cash flow from operations and net income are having a beneficial impact on the company's financial status.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Source: Seeking Alpha

My Free Cash Flow Expectations

My financial model includes assumptions about successful development of new digital technologies including virtual assistant chatbots, the new virtual campus, and mobile platforms. I also assumed that the recent reorganization of courses that took place in the most recent history will most likely continue to deliver free cash flow margin growth. In my view, the recent stock repurchase agreements could accelerate the demand for the stock, and lower the cost of capital. Finally, my free cash flow expectations are pretty much in line with previous FCF figures.

Source: Seeking Alpha

I also assumed a conservative cost of capital of 6% and a terminal EV/ 2031 FCF of 5x, which implied total enterprise value of $1.9 billion, equity valuation close to $2.6 billion, and a fair price close to $40 per share. Given the current stock price and the results of my DCF model, I would say that the company is significantly undervalued.

Source: My Expectations

NPV of FCF: $1138 million

NPV of TV: $860.16 million

Total EV: $1,998.40 million

Net Debt: -$650 million

Equity: $2,648 million

Shares Outstanding: 65.7 million

Target Price: $40

PRDO appears significantly undervalued as compared to competitors. The PE GAAP FWD stands at close to 10x. Competitors trade at close to 16x GAAP FWD earnings.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The company's Ev/ FWD EBITDA is also significantly lower than that of competitors. Other analysts also see significant upside potential in the stock price. In sum, I think that PRDO is cheap.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Source: Seeking Alpha

Risks From Existing Regulation Or Changes In The Regulation

The Higher Education Act, other regulations, the Department, state education authorizing agencies, and accrediting agencies may change in the coming years. Loans given to students, recruiting, marketing, protection of personal information, and salaries may be subject to regulations. Under certain conditions, if the industry receives public financing, I think that PRDO's activities may be controlled to the extent that the net income growth may be limited. As a result, I think that the company's stock price may never grow as much as expected. In this regard, in my view, investors could have a look at the following lines from the most recent quarterly report.

Congressional hearings and roundtable discussions were held regarding various aspects of the education industry, including issues surrounding student debt as well as publicly reported student outcomes that may be used as part of an institution’s recruiting and admissions practices, and reports were issued that are highly critical of for-profit colleges and universities. Source:10-Q

I Am Worried About The Decline In Revenue Growth

In the last quarter, investors saw again the quarterly revenue growth decline. The company noted that declines in revenue could be attributed to operational changes and changes with regard to the professional development programs. Given the number of years that PRDO operated in the industry, I think that it knows what it is doing. With that, if net sales continue to decrease, I would expect a decrease in the demand for the stock. As a result, we could see stock price declines.

The decline for the current quarter and year to date was driven by the lag impact on revenue due to the operational changes made at AIUS in the prior year as well as changes within our professional development program offerings at CTU. Source: 10-Q

Lower Enrollments Would Lower Net Income Growth

In the future, students may not recognize the value of a college degree. They may perceive college degrees as expensive, and may be reluctant to take on debt. Under such circumstances, I think that the company may have a hard time regarding enrolling new students. The amount of marketing money necessary to enroll students could increase, and the profit margin could decline.

In addition, demographic trends could change, or jobs in which university degrees are not necessary could become more attractive in the future. Finally, the company's investments that intend to increase retention and academic outcomes may not be successful, and the company's free cash flow margin growth could decline. Under the worst case scenario, I think that expectations about the future would deteriorate, and the stock price could decline.

Conclusion

Perdoceo appears to be conducting a number of operational changes which seem to be enhancing net income growth and free cash flow growth. I also think that the recent digital technologies developed that include new chatbots, the new virtual campus, and mobile platforms could enrich the learning process and academic success as well as increase retention. In addition, I would be expecting increases in the operating margin as the company signs new agreements with employers. With these assumptions and making conservative forecasts about future free cash flow growth, I obtained a valuation that is significantly higher than the current stock price. I would expect other analysts to obtain stock price targets that may not be far from that of mine. In sum, I think that we are close to buying territory.