My take is that RH (NYSE: NYSE:RH), a high-end retailer of home furnishings, has demonstrated its capability for long-term, sustainable growth going forward, even if concerns about adverse conditions in the housing market linger. As of Q2 2024, the market seems to agree, as the company's stock is trading up +51.35 (+20.02%) after posting solid results. RH reported earnings per share of $1.69, beating forecasts by $0.08…

…and generated $829.66 million in revenue, surpassing expectations by $5.16 million.

In all, thanks to what it has achieved and is likely to continue to do—especially the luxury products and services it offers, the immersive experience it provides, and the expansion of the Waterworks brand—I believe RH should outperform its competitors, even though near-term headwinds, such as increased economic volatility and high operational expenses, could slow short-term potential.

About RH

RH is a high-end home furnishings retailer. Its offerings include furniture, lighting, bathware, décor, outdoor furnishings, and collections for kids’ rooms. RH runs its business through RH Galleries, outlet stores, and its website RH.com. It also operates online storefronts for niche brands at rhbabyandchild.com and rhmodern.com. RH also manages Waterworks, a collection of luxury bath and kitchen goods sold through showrooms in the US and UK.

The company, founded in 1979 and formerly known as Restoration Hardware, changed its name to RH in 2017 to reflect its entry into the lifestyle and luxury industries beyond home goods. RH is headquartered in Corte Madera, California, and employs approximately 5,460 worldwide. Gary Friedman, Chairman and CEO of RH, is largely responsible for the transition of RH into a lifestyle luxury brand. Under his leadership, RH has also ventured into immersive hospitality and dining experiences with RH Guesthouse and in-gallery dining.

RH Stock Performance vs. S&P 500

Since February 2017, RH has been on fire with an annual return of 34.78%, blowing past the S&P 500’s (SP500) 12.43%. A $10,000 investment would now be worth $96.79K, compared to $24.38K with the S&P.

But RH is not your typical stock like the S&P. It hasn’t paid a cent in dividends, while the S&P has given investors $1.89K in payouts. For investors focused on growth, RH’s stock appreciation has easily made up for the lack of dividends.

In terms of those growth metrics, RH’s projected 113.43% return on equity (ROE) growth is impressive, which highlights for us the company’s ability to profit from shareholder equity, pointing to strong profitability and solid efficiency. But the 6.88% decline in growth suggests some earnings volatility, or maybe an unusual spike in past performance. In my experience, since RH operates in a highly cyclical industry, this kind of swing isn't that shocking.

Furthermore, capital expenditures (CAPEX) are up 68.9% (and a one-time 52,000% jump), signaling RH is investing heavily, all necessary to stay competitive.

RH’s Q2 2024 Earnings Highlights

As reported in RH's Q2 2024, demand for their products is sterling as those figures jumped 7% during the quarter, with even more growth accelerating going forward, with July demand rising 10%, and by August, it hit 12%. Revenue also grew, with RH reporting $830 million for Q2, up 3.6% from last year. This shows they're gaining serious market share, outpacing the industry by 15 to 25 points—those are remarkable numbers for a company that is not only growing its market share but is doing so in the face of a shaky economy.

RH’s Unique Demand Cycle

The process by which this sort of demand incubates inside RH is very different from its peers. For instance, RH’s large catalog takes time for customers to absorb and respond to, so while some people are moving or buying homes, RH can still project strong demand signals.

CEO Friedman emphasizes that while the housing market isn't booming, it's not dead either, and RH is taking market share. He believes the company’s demand is unmatched right now. He also points out that RH focuses on big-ticket items like furniture and lighting, unlike other businesses that sell smaller seasonal products like holiday decorations—this strategy makes RH more dependent on housing market trends, but when the housing market catches a break, RH stands to gain much more than companies selling smaller, less cyclical items.

Friedman says that the current disconnect between demand and sales will eventually disappear as things smooth out and backlogs diminish. For investors familiar with his dialogue, he tends to have a penchant for the poetic, like quoting Picasso on analyst calls. He notes here that although the process is chaotic, he sees it as “beautiful chaos” that will eventually lead to better efficiency and stronger growth.

RH’s Product Overhaul for 2024

RH is making its biggest product shift, aiming for 85% new items by early 2024 - a focus on fresh products that’s meant to boost customer interest and drive long-term growth.

Friedman said:

Every act of creation is first an act of destruction (Pablo Picasso). We have worked hard to destroy the former version of ourselves and are in the process of unleashing what we believe is an exponentially more inspiring and disruptive RH brand, inclusive of the most prolific product transformation and platform expansion in the history of our industry.

RH’s late 2024 product plan has a few key steps to boost demand: In July and August, they sent out the new RH Interiors catalog, which sparked strong customer interest.

After RH checked their mailing data, they decided to merge RH Contemporary into the RH Interiors and RH Modern catalogs to streamline and cut clutter, which aligns with their in-store strategy of offering fewer but more immersive experiences.

Looking forward, in November, they’ll drop the new RH Modern catalog with more collections. They are aiming for a fourth-quarter boost and also plan a third RH Interiors mailing in early 2025, right after the holidays, to capitalize on peak furniture sales and hopefully finish 2024 strong while keeping the momentum into the next year.

Although there has been some early criticism, the CEO thinks RH is poised to gain market share in future years. The company has also achieved enormous strides in real estate, especially in Europe, with more and more key locations—Paris, Milan, London—on the way to build brand recognition.

As a current owner of RH stock and someone who has dined in RH (West Palm Beach, Florida), I can tell you that this is not the construction of a series of standard stores. What we’re talking about here are temples of opulence; hence the focus on high-net-worth, high-fashion centers of the world such as Milan, with a twist for this trope—these structures are meant to last generations: unmovable masterpieces of richness. These are the anti-IKEA products. You pass these products down to your children. They’re built to last, and they’re built beautifully.

With that, note that RH produced respectable operating margins in this challenging environment—an 11.7% adjusted operating margin and a 17.2% adjusted EBITDA margin during the quarter. Management mentioned the sequential improvement in both demand and margins, and its transformation efforts are starting to kick in. RH expects continued growth, projecting an 8% to 10% increase in demand for the full year and 12% to 14% growth in the third quarter.

RH’s Waterworks: A Key Opportunity

One of the company’s big opportunities is with its Waterworks brand, which the company acquired in 2016 for only $117 million. Today, it's making just under $200 million in revenue, with solid EBITDA margins. What I think has gotten the post-earnings, pre-market trading so amped up is that management was keen to point out that Waterworks could easily turn into a billion-dollar brand on RH’s platform.

Waterworks is one of the top bath brands in the world, but it has mostly catered to the trade (architects, designers, and builders) rather than directly to consumers. While Waterworks has been focused on the trade, RH targets more direct consumer sales, which is a different approach. RH is looking to scale the Waterworks brand by exposing it to more high-traffic areas and consumers who have the money to buy premium products. The CEO compares it to other trade brands the company has worked with in the past, such as Perennials, which expanded from a trade brand to a broader consumer audience through a partnership with RH.

Friedman explains that the integration and growth of Waterworks will take time, but once they launch the first integrated Waterworks showroom in Newport Beach (a 90,000-square-foot gallery that’s expected to be the second to generate over $100 million annually) the brand will reach a much wider audience. He sees massive potential for Waterworks as it scales and reaches more consumers.

Lastly, RH is concentrating on software enhancements, overhauling its website with new tools that it intends to patent, and closing out the year with more than $80 to $100 million in unfilled orders, which bodes well for demand through 2025.

RH’s Valuation

RH's high blended price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67x tells me right away that the stock is clearly priced for growth. However, this valuation could be stretched when compared to the company’s historical P/E ratio of 21.38x, a disparity indicating that RH is trading at a premium to its historical averages. Investors appear willing to bet on strong future growth.

The company's adjusted operating earnings growth rate of nearly 30% further underscores this optimism. If RH can maintain this growth, then today’s valuation might be worth its risk profile. Bottom line: for growth-oriented investors willing to take the risk, RH might present a profitable opportunity.

RH’s Risks & Headwinds

RH is facing a few tough spots. They're operating in what they call the “most challenging housing market in three decades,” which is slowing their recovery. Although demand is expected to grow by 8% to 10% in fiscal 2024, revenue growth will likely lag by 4 to 8 points due to backorders and long lead times, which ultimately could lead to concerns about profitability. The growing backlog and ongoing changes are expected to hit operating margins and EBITDA by about 100 basis points. Plus, the delayed boost in demand, which came later than expected, points to possible execution issues that could slow RH's recovery.

Furthermore, expenses related to the international expansion I noted (investments and start-up costs) are hitting margins with an estimated 230 basis point headwind in fiscal 2024. All this is why RH recently revised its full-year forecast, now expecting revenue growth of 5% to 7%—a more cautious outlook than before. And finally, I think it's also worth emphasizing again that the company’s performance is closely linked to the housing market, and with high interest rates, housing demand remains under pressure, which impacts RH’s core furniture business.

RH’s Rating

I give RH a “Buy” rating because of RH’s strong returns on capital, robust growth in demand, and strategic extension into high-end brands, which collectively should lead to substantial appreciation over the long term. Short-term risks, such as the weak housing market and high price-to-earnings valuation, are balanced by the unique environment of luxury, high-ticket home products and the potential of RH’s brands like Waterworks, which should provide upside for risk-loving growth investors.