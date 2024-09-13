Phooey/iStock via Getty Images

In our previous coverage of Keyera Corp. (OTCPK:KEYUF) (TSX:KEY:CA) we weighed its prospects against Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) (PPL:CA), TC Energy Corp. (TRP) (TRP:CA), and Enbridge Inc. (ENB) (ENB:CA). We favored ENB and TRP, though none of the 4 were particularly cheap.

One note of caution here though is that there is still some cyclicality to Keyera's FFO and both ENB's and TRP's assets are more "utility-like" than what we see with Keyera or PBA. At present, despite the exceptional price performance, the valuation is good and we are not able to get to a "Sell" rating. We maintain this at a hold and might look for opportunities down the line to initiate covered calls if the stock retreats.

Source: Least Leveraged Midstream Play Still Yields 5.5%

It has been quite a performance magnificent 4 which have really delivered since that article. They have comprehensively beaten the obsessive compulsion du jour, the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ). They have also beaten the US counterparts, with Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) doing a fraction of the returns.

We look at the Q2-2024 results next and tell how we see this going into the year-end.

Q2-2024

Keyera continued its strong delivery, with the marketing segment once again flying high. Marketing produced $136 million of EBITDA, and the entire analyst community was well under the $115 million mark. This prompted yet another increase to the guidance and the 2024 marketing EBITDA estimate was raised to $465 million (midpoint), compared to the previous midpoint of $450 million. Overall EBITDA beat was driven primarily by marketing as other segments came in about in-line. Despite the big EBITDA beat, distributable cash flow metric came in a little shy of where you would expect. At 88 cents a share, there were some analysts actually aiming higher (even after modelling a lower EBITDA than actuals). The impact was once again (like in the last quarter) from higher cash taxes. One big negative in the report was the big increase in maintenance capex, which was bumped by $30 million to $130 million (midpoint) for 2024. Cash taxes moved up as well as the company had to pay more to the piper for all that marketing cash flow.

Outlook

The company continues to maintain a very low leverage ratio and fully deserves the credit rating it has.

Keyera Q2-2024 Presentation

Capital allocation so far has been very responsible and Keyera just doled out a 4% dividend increase. This followed a hike in 2023 as well.

Keyera Q2-2024 Presentation

The financial position is extremely strong and this is even after accounting for hybrid notes that Keyera excludes in all its debt to EBITDA calculations.

Keyera Q2-2024 Presentation

With this much excess gushing and the best debt profile amongst midstream companies on either side of the border, you have to call this the safest dividend you can find. At a minimum, the company should be able to grow the dividend by about 3% a year from here. The historical run-rate has been 6% as shown below.

Keyera Q2-2024 Presentation

KAPS alone could power a lot of this, and there is potential for future expansion as well.

Keyera Q2-2024 Presentation

The current setup, along through, makes 5% EBITDA growth highly likely into 2025.

Dean Setoguchi Right. Good question. And I would remind you too that we have -- part of the filling up of KAPS is also the -- is also the contracts we have already which step up over time. So in our KAPS volumes forecast that's included in our 6% to 7% EBITDA guidance out to 2025. But our volume profile grows right to the end of the decade and we're continuing to add on to that profile. So the great thing about KAPS it's the gift that will keep on growing for the next several years.

Source: Keyera Q2-2024 Conference Call Transcript

All in all, this is a case of a strong company getting stronger.

Verdict

It is always tempting to chase that new hot play. A few months back it was tech, and now it appears to be Canadian midstream plays. Here, we see the rally being driven by good fundamentals and an expansion of the multiple as interest rates move lower. We still think it would be an error to assume that the glory days of ZIRP (Zero Interest Rate Policy) are just around the corner. The current valuation is on the high side when you consider the spread between Keyera's dividend yield and the Government of Canada 5-year bond yields (GOC-5). You can see below that this spread was historically higher during ZIRP and even during ZIRP, GOC-5 was not exactly pinned to zero.

So there is a risk that Keyera gets caught in the selloff that so far has only made victims out of the exploration and production plays. Keep in mind that these companies are the customers of Keyera and some of the pure gas plays look like they are having severe cash flow constrictions.

AECO Gas Prices from Gas-Alberta

Keyera's marketing margins have really surprised as well, and we would not be surprised if these dropped sharply at some point in the cycle.

We think this is a good tactical point to exit the stock, though it is hard to still hit a longer-term sell rating here as the company has delivered beautifully, and the balance sheet looks fantastic. Other metrics like price to adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) and EV to EBITDA look middling as well. Neither are at levels that force us to hit the sell alarm. In all likelihood, both AFFO and EBITDA will improve over the next 12 months, further compressing the valuation. We are maintaining a "hold" rating for now. While we have pointed out relative bargains elsewhere in the sector, at this point we see little compelling value. We even downgraded ENB recently. We often look for other securities in the capital stack for our fixed-income portfolio. But Keyera has nothing else of that sort unlike ENB, PPL, and TRP.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

