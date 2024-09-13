Roots Corporation (RROTF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Roots Corporation (OTCPK:RROTF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call September 13, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Meghan Roach - Chief Executive Officer
Leon Wu - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brian Morrison - TD Cowen

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Roots Corporation Q2 2024 Analyst Conference Call. At this time all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Friday, September 13, 2024.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Meghan Roach, CEO. Please go ahead.

Meghan Roach

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our Q2 2024 earnings call. Second quarter sales came in at $47.7 million, compared to $49.4 million last year, with direct-to-consumer sales of $36.4 million relative to $37.1 million in Q2 2023, and comparable sales were nearly flat.

Direct-to-consumer gross margins declined 100 basis points, while product margins improved by 230 basis points. Adjusted EBITDA losses were stable, compared to Q2 2023 at $3.1 million relative to $3.0 million in the prior year. Notably, we also continue to strengthen our balance sheet, reducing net debt by 20%, compared to this time last year. As a reminder, the first-half of the year remains seasonally small for Roots financially, typically representing approximately 30% of annual portfolio.

Before I review the highlights for this quarter, I will also briefly touch on our early back-to-school results. We are pleased to see growth during the back-to-school period, underscoring the strength of our product portfolio and the effectiveness of our ongoing initiatives in branding, marketing, and enhancing the in-store experience. While it is early in the third quarter, these results speak to the strength of the brand and its inherent relevance amongst new and existing consumers.

