I maintain we're entering a cycle of higher volatility, as is usually the case following the start of a Fed-driven interest rate cutting cycle. And if I'm right, then you may want to consider tilting your equity portfolio towards higher quality companies that have solid dividend yields and which price-wise tend to have lower volatility historically. At least that way, you tilt defensively while remaining long equities.

One fund that allows you to do this easily is the Invesco S&P 500® High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD). This fund gives investors a chance to invest in stocks from the S&P 500 Index (SP500) that pay high dividends. But there's more to it - it also picks stocks with low volatility. This two-part strategy aims to provide a more stable income stream while lowering some risks that come with high-yield investing.

SPHD's main goal is to follow the performance of the S&P 500 Low Volatility High Dividend Index. This index consists of 50 stocks from the S&P 500 Index that have a history of offering high dividend yields and low volatility. The fund tries to replicate the index by investing all its assets in the stocks that make up the index, keeping each stock in about the same proportion as its weight in the index.

A Look At The Holdings

The fund currently has 52 holdings, with no position making up more than 3.01% of the total portfolio. The top 10 names here look very different from what you typically see in the S&P 500.

invesco.com

What do these companies do? Altria Group, Inc. (MO) makes and sells cigarettes, smokeless tobacco, and wine in the United States. Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) owns, runs, and rents out cell towers and other communications infrastructure across the country. It's a real estate investment trust (REIT). Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) ranks among the biggest telecom companies in the U.S. It offers wireless, fiber-optic, and global Internet services. AT&T Inc. (T) provides wireless services, broadband, and entertainment content through its various branches. It's a multinational telecom corporation. And VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) focuses on casino properties, including well-known spots on the Las Vegas Strip. It's an experiential real estate investment trust.

These top holdings show the fund's emphasis on well-established companies with robust cash flows and a track record of giving value back to shareholders through dividends. The result is a fund that has a 30-Day SEC yield of 4.14%.

Sector Allocation

SPHD's sector allocation highlights its focus on high-dividend, low-volatility stocks.

invesco.com

This sector mix gives the fund a clear defensive edge. Utilities and Consumer Staples are often considered defensive sectors because they tend to provide basic goods and services that people need, no matter how the economy is doing. Real Estate REITs are known to offer high dividend yields. And as we can see, this sector breakdown is quite different from the wider S&P 500 Index. For instance, the fund has less exposure to sectors like Technology and Consumer Discretionary, which typically have lower dividend yields and more ups and downs in their prices.

Peer Comparison: SPHD in Context

One fund worth comparing this against is the Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (VYM). This fund also focuses on high dividends, but the sector allocation is different, whereby Financials take the top sector spot at 21% versus Utilities closer to 7%. When we look at the price ratio of SPHD to VYM, we find that SPHD more recently in 2024 has been outperforming on the back of strong Utilities sector strength. I think this can continue, especially as the Fed proceeds with rate cuts.

StockCharts.com

Pros and Cons

On the plus side, the fund gives a good yield, which appeals to investors who want income. The extra low-volatility filter might help protect against market drops, making it a good choice for careful investors or those close to retiring. The fund's emphasis on stable, dividend-paying firms can also provide access to quality stocks with strong cash flow and solid finances. This can be a way to get into value stocks, which have done better than growth stocks over time, though they sometimes fall behind.

But we need to think about the downsides too. The fund puts its money in stocks that pay well but don't jump around much in price. This means it might not do as well when the market is strong when fast-growing companies are doing great. Furthermore, because it invests a lot in relatively safe bets like utilities and everyday goods companies, it might fall behind when people aren't so keen on these areas.

Conclusion

I like this fund. The sector mix is appealing, I think the screening for low volatility will matter more and more, and the yield is fairly decent. If you're looking for income and stability, the Invesco S&P 500® High Dividend Low Volatility ETF looks appealing in my opinion, and is worth considering as a core allocation for what comes next.