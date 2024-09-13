Veronique D/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) slumped this week on an updated corporate forecast for the next few years. The biotech continues to struggle, shifting from a R&D firm to production after the COVID-19 boost continues to subside. My investment thesis is still Bearish on the stock following the additional sell-off after right sizing of the development program.

Slashing Expectations

All the headlines focused on Moderna slashing the R&D budget by $1.1 billion for 2027. The company plans to take out $4 billion in spending on research from 2025 through 2028, but the other big news was the slash to 2025 sales targets.

The forecast for a long time has been Moderna returning to sales growth in 2025, yet the company now sees the potential for sales to fall further next year. A big part of the stock reaching bottom is clearing out the high expectations for the Covid and RSV vaccines.

The company is now projecting sales downside in 2025 to $2.5 billion, with the potential of still reaching $3.5 billion. The consensus estimates are all the way up at $3.9 billion, while the projection for 2024 is at $3.0 to $3.5 billion.

The warning all along has been Covid sales continuing to slip while the RSV vaccine was late to market, reducing the commercial opportunity. If anything, the RSV drug was eye-opening considering the vaccine approval was the first drug via conventional FDA approval process, yet not financially successful. The Covid vaccine is still only approved on an emergency basis, with a market initially pushed by the governments around the globe.

Covid hospitalizations were far above flu and RSV last season, but patients aren't necessarily trusting of these vaccines. With an estimated 800,000 people in the U.S. over 65 having to be hospitalized, Moderna would appear to have the opportunity to stabilize revenues at the 2024/25 levels. This is because only 41% of the U.S. population over 65 have the Covid vaccine, compared to 74% with the flu vaccine.

Moderna had an aggressive spending program, based on the success of Covid sales and the RSV approval. Yet, the company has yet to successfully launch a new drug with FDA approval.

The biotech now faces some pressure to correctly execute new drug candidates, or Moderna will face future financial issues. The company is cutting 5 drug candidates while still forecasting 10 drug approvals over the next 3 years.

Unfortunately, a lot of the commercial focus is on making combinations of the flu + Covid and expanded RSV use for below 60 years. The real drug program expansion is the additional 5 drugs moving into cancer and rare diseases.

The big drug focus is the skin cancer vaccine candidate working with Merck (MRK) entering a Phase 3 trial. Unlike the RSV drug, the cancer drug does have commercial prospects with a multi-billion revenue potential starting in 2025. In fact, Moderna forecasts multiple drugs targeting TAMs in the billions, but the problem with the commercialization of the RSV vaccine was the approvals of a vaccine with existing competition.

Financial Problems

As revenues have slumped, Moderna no longer had the cash flow to fund the original R&D level. The biotech was spending $4.8 billion a year and revenues were set to slump as low as $2.5 billion next year.

Moderna has pushed our profits to 2028 from 2026 now due to R&D spending levels alone soaring past the drug sales. Moreover, the biotech forecasts cost of sales for hitting $1.4 billion with SG&A of $1.2 billion forecasting $2.6 billion in costs before R&D.

In essence, the company has 2 commercial vaccines, but the operating profit is forecast at somewhere around $1 billion or less. Moderna is forecasting the potential for sales to slip in 2025 to limit any positive operating profits before funding the massive R&D budget.

Despite the R&D cut, Moderna still forecasts spending $3.7 billion in developing new drugs in 2027. The company forecasts $6.0 billion in total cash operating expenses in 2028 requiring drug sales to double from current levels just to breakeven.

Moderna forecasts ending 2025 with a cash balance of $5.0 billion, with only a forecast to have plenty of cash to fund the investment strategy through 2028. The stock has a $26 billion valuation, which still appears aggressive for a biotech struggling to rightsize the business.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Moderna needs to finish right sizing the business and stabilize revenues before the stock is a Buy. At this point, investors should look for a turn in 2025, but the company has a massive cost structure that becomes a huge problem with any setbacks in the upcoming years.