I have covered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) previously. Investors should view this as an update to the previous articles on the company, where I provided an extensive business overview and explained the investment thesis in detail. As initially explained in February, ZIM was poised to generate outstanding results if the Red Sea remained closed all year, as I was expecting. However, rates have exceeded the most bullish expectations, and ZIM could generate $10 EPS just in Q3.

The recent plunge after Q2 results could present another buying opportunity. Q2 results exceeded market expectations and were slightly above mine, and as mentioned in previous articles, there was a significant guidance revision. The main reason for the stock decline was ceasefire fears, which does not seem likely in the short term, as well as shorts increasing positions. However, investors should be aware of the large orderbook and the important pressure that this will put on rates. Despite expecting much lower rates, I still believe ZIM's valuation should be much higher, and taking into consideration market perception, I believe fair value is around $25 per share.

Another potential disruption is brewing. The ILA union, the largest union of maritime workers in North America, is threatening to start a strike on October 1st if their demands are not met. According to John McCown, the effects of the strike could be cataclysmic to maritime supply chains worldwide, as these trade lanes represent 16.2% of global TEU-miles, twice as much as those affected by the Red Sea disruption.

Q2 results and H2 expectations

Q2 results were excellent, with $3.08 EPS, $1.16 above analysts' expectations and slightly above mine. These higher earnings were mainly due to rising rates and lower cost per TEU, which will continue to improve in the coming quarters with the redelivery of older vessels. Moreover, they raised full-year guidance substantially, and I still expect further revisions in Q3. However, after an almost 20% jump after the results, the stock declined to new recent lows.

This 25% decline is way excessive. I can understand some concerns about declining rates, but the current valuation must be taken into consideration. However, I believe shorts are betting on a similar setup to 2022/2023, although ZIM's situation has little in common with that period, aside from declining rates and a large order book. As we will soon see, ZIM will finish the year with more than $22.5 in cash per share, distribute over $8 in dividends for 2024 ($1.16 already paid), and their breakeven for 2026 and beyond will be among the best in the industry. I understand market concerns, and this is the main reason I believe fair value is around $25 and not higher, as a straightforward valuation might suggest. However, the current valuation is excessively low.

Those are Q3 and Q4 analysts' estimates. They have been moving higher; however, they are still quite low versus what ZIM will achieve.

The most important input in estimating Q3 earnings is the rate projection. BofA shared this rate evolution:

This can be compared with the FBX (I calculated the weekly average with a two-week delay) and ZIM's realized rates. As can be seen, ZIM's Q2 rates improved 15% compared to Q1, while the CCFI had a 12% improvement and the FBX an 8.5% increase. ZIM's improved rates are due to better spot rates and slightly better transpacific contracted rates that began in Q2. The transpacific contracted improvement won't be repeated until next year.

Looking at Q3 rates, it can be seen that Q3 rates were considerably higher, between 50% and 70%. To be conservative, my estimate is that ZIM's realized container rates will be around $2500/TEU. This, combined with a slight volume increase, would imply $10 EPS, nearly double analysts' expectations. Q3 is already closed, and even if rates were to drop to zero, it wouldn't affect the results.

Q4 is more difficult to predict; however, analysts' expectations are once again too low. I will illustrate it with three scenarios:

A 9% weekly rate decline and a volume increase to 1M TEU. Rates at year-end will be lower than in December 2023. This scenario is similar to the Red Sea reopening, which I do not expect. A 9% weekly rate decline, except during October, will remain flat due to a brief ILA strike. Volumes flat. A 9% weekly rate decline, except a 3% weekly increase over one and a half months as a consequence of the ILA strike lasting a couple of weeks. Slight reduction in volumes.

Even with the more pessimistic scenario, EPS will be substantially above analysts' expectations. I do not consider this scenario realistic, and even without an ILA strike, I expect at least $3 EPS for Q4. In the event of an ILA strike, I have presented some conservative scenarios because we are approaching low season; however, there is the possibility of real congestion and rates rising significantly. In the third scenario, H2 EPS will be higher than the current stock price.

Dividend number is considering the 50% payment with Q4 results.

Stock Valuation

In line with recent articles, I have followed the same methodology and just increased the debt service for the year to $1,950 million, as my previous estimates were too optimistic. In Q2, ZIM had $19.4 in cash per share, before paying Q2 dividend. Using the conservative $13 EPS numbers provided in the last section, I expect that cash will increase to above $30 per share without dividends and around $22.5 with a 50% payout.

Taking these numbers into consideration, ZIM will pay more than $7 in dividends with Q3 and Q4 payments and still maintain $22.8 per share in cash on the balance sheet. My conservative estimates are slightly above the guidance high end, which is why I expect they will increase it again. Those numbers alone would justify a fair value above $30 per share; however, given the large order book and rate uncertainty, prudence is needed, and I don't believe the market will fully value this potential. A more conservative fair value would be around $25 per share. While I believe this is a conservative valuation, I have doubts that it can be achieved with declining rates. For now, ZIM has demonstrated to be a better trading vehicle than an investment one.

Estimating 2025 and beyond is challenging. The orderbook is huge, and new supply will depress rates until there is enough scrapping. However, ZIM will continue reducing their breakeven and will be very competitive from 2026, which should lead to better results than other liner companies.

An ILA strike could be a positive tailwind that could force shorts to reduce positions; however, I expect that shorts will substantially increase positions after Q3 and Q4 results as they did with Q2 results. Shorts seem to increase positions every time that rates decline, no matter the valuation.

Risk

At these valuations, the main risk is market sentiment. Rates are expected to decline; however, it seems that valuation does not matter, and the stock is sentiment-driven.

Another important risk is liners. Liners have continued ordering without control, which is self-defeating and will keep rates lower for longer.

Finally, the ceasefire deal. I expect the Red Sea will remain closed for the foreseeable future; however, if it reopens, rates will move lower.

Conclusion

ZIM will finish the year with more than $22.5 in cash, generate at least $13 EPS in H2 2024, and pay around $7 in extra dividends. With these numbers and current valuations, ZIM remains cheap. However, with expected declining rates, sentiment is poor and shorts are increasing positions.

Q3 will be another blowout quarter that could re-rate the stock. Moreover, if the ILA strike materializes, rates could move much higher and sentiment will improve.

Without an ILA strike, rates will continue to slide with no end in sight due to the large orderbook. This will affect sentiment after Q3 results.

In the long run, ZIM will redeliver most of their uncompetitive vessels and lower their breakeven considerably. This should allow them to be better positioned than some peers and obtain better results.