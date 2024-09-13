NIO: The ONVO Gamble Could Worsen Liquidity Crunch

Sep. 13, 2024 11:56 AM ETNIO Inc. (NIO) StockLI, BYDDF, ZK, BYDDY
Summary

  • NIO is in a liquidity crunch with current liabilities higher than its cash balance, which could see it resort to a dilutive capital raise in the next 2 quarters.
  • NIO’s 3-brand strategy could help boost delivery volumes, but could lead to margin contraction.
  • I expect NIO’s losses to increase as it increases its marketing spend to drive demand for the ONVO L60, set to launch on September 19.
  • The opening of a third factory in Q3 2025 could have a negative impact on vehicle margins and operating costs.
  • My price target for NIO is $2.93, representing a 45% downside from its current valuation.

Last February, I was bearish on NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) due to its market share loss in China, its main market, its investments in the loss-making battery swapping business, and lackluster expansion in the European market. Following my coverage, NIO reached a

As a former managing editor at a financial media publication focused on mid and small caps, I am using my experience to present investment opportunities in undervalued companies. My experience, combined with my academic background in financial markets and institutions, allows me to bring thorough research and analysis of financial statements, market trends, as well as upcoming events that may impact specific companies or industries.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

