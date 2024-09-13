hirun

In July this year, I wrote an article on Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM), where the conclusion was to avoid investing here and instead explore other similar midstream players that trade at lower multiples. While the underlying fundamentals were strong (e.g., de-risked cash flows linked to stable long-term contracts, well-laddered debt maturity profile, and structurally lower CapEx), it was just the valuation aspect that made me concerned. Going forward, it appeared it would be more difficult for AM to deliver strong total returns given the headwinds that stem from higher multiple.

In the article, I provided three explicit alternatives that, in my opinion, offered better risk and reward profiles (i.e., fundamentals that were just as robust if not even better than those of AM at lower multiples): Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), Energy Transfer (ET), and MPLX LP (MPLX).

In the chart below, we can nicely see how all of these three names have slightly outperformed AM. Granted, the difference between, say, ET and AM is not that significant, but it is still there. Another point to consider is that AM is a corporation and not a partnership. Hence, there are no K-1 forms involved when investing in AM.

While my argument of AM's higher multiple putting pressure on its ability to deliver solid total returns seems to be playing out nicely, let's review the Q2, 2024 earnings deck. We will see whether the underlying financial dynamics of AM have improved that could substantiate a rating upgrade from hold to buy.

Thesis Review

Before I dissect the Q2 2024 earnings in more detail, I wanted to point out that AM's EV/EBITDA stands at 11.8x, which is ~ 11% above its 5-year historical average and higher than for MPLX, ET, and EPD. The difference has decreased a bit given AM's flat share price, slightly higher EBITDA generation, and the price appreciation registered by the selected peers. Yet, the gap is still there, which creates an obvious challenge for AM to generate decent total returns, at least in relation to other sector peers.

During Q2, AM managed to grow its adjusted EBITDA generation by 5% on a year-over-year basis. The quarterly adjusted EBITDA reached $225 million. Compared to the prior quarter, the result is actually down by ~ 4%, but here I would not consider it meaningfully negative given the seasonality aspect.

On the M&A side, Antero ventured into a bolt-on acquisition of Summit Midstream by getting access to two compressor stations and ~ 50 miles of high-pressure pipelines. Namely, it was a smaller asset purchase deal at an amount of $70 million, which really does not move the needle that much (e.g., it accounts just for 30% of AM's quarterly adjusted EBITDA).

The positive thing about AM paying so little for the M&A move is that this acquisition leaves no negative impact on the leverage profile, as the purchase was accommodated through internal cash proceeds only (i.e., there was no specific leverage assumed to make this deal happen). Plus, as the deal was immediately accretive to free cash flow, the expectation now is that in either Q3 or Q4 this year AM will manage to reach its leverage target of 3.0x.

Speaking of the leverage, the underlying financial risk improved further because of NPV positive refinancings. Namely, during the quarter, AM issued $600 million of senior notes with a maturity date in 2032. It used part of the obtained proceeds to retire its highest cash coupon notes, thereby both extending the overall debt maturity term and lowering the interest expense component.

In this respect, the commentary in the recent earnings call by Brendan Krueger - Chief Financial Officer - provides nice color on what AM achieving its target capital structure level actually implies for the shareholders:

Yes. So again, I think we've talked about once we hit our 3 times target, we'll start that buyback, buyback still look very attractive to us today. So second half of the year, we'd expect to start the buyback program and I think we've got the $500 million authorization out there. And so based on where we want to end up from a leverage standpoint, whether that's flat at 3 times or 2.9, 2.8. I think we have to be cognizant of just where our equity is versus internal expectations and again, today, very attractive. So we would expect to use that $500 million over a fairly short time frame given where leverage would be trending over time here.

In other words, the surplus liquidity will be mostly directed towards buying back the shares and not increasing further the dividend, which currently stands at 6.3% (i.e., a level that is 100-250 basis points below sector peers).

The Bottom Line

After seeing the recent results and knowing that the multiple has remained almost unchanged, I would still not recommend going long Antero Midstream. The business is indeed growing, and the balance sheet has almost arrived at the target level. However, the registered growth rates and the leverage of 3.0x are not that solid compared to what we could access by investing in other larger-cap midstream players with lower multiples.

Plus, the management's strategic focus to deploy excess liquidity into share buyback activity rather than increasing the dividends or seeking further growth opportunities does not seem like the most accretive step to take. This is because of the current premium over the 5-year historical average valuation and higher multiple than for the closest peers.

In a nutshell, Antero Midstream Corporation's business is sound and robust, but the price seems still too high to go long.