SCHD's 5 Worst Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Today

Robert & Sam Kovacs profile picture
Robert & Sam Kovacs
Investing Group Leader
(17min)

Summary

  • The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF lacks REIT exposure, making it less suitable for passive investors in the current market.
  • Value investing emphasizes buying stocks at attractive prices, a principle overlooked by ETFs like SCHD, which don't consider price.
  • I identify the worst buys in SCHD today.
  • Investing in ETFs like SCHD means accepting a mixed bag of stocks. I prefer picking individual stocks with favorable value and momentum.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Dividend Freedom Tribe get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
The White House Council On Women And Girls Hosts The "United State Of Women" Summit In D.C.

Alex Wong

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) tracks the Dow Jones US 100 Dividend index, which is overall a very well constructed index.

In a nutshell, the index is made of 100 stocks from the Dow

If you want to Buy Low, Sell High & Get Paid to wait...

The first thing you want to do is hit the orange “follow” button, so we can let you know when we write more dividend related articles.

But if you want the best experience, join the Dividend Freedom Tribe!


Our model portfolios are ahead of the market, and our community of nearly 900 members is always discussing latest developments in dividend stocks.

If you want to learn more, we’re currently offering deep discounts on our annual subscription. Click here to get a free trial.

This article was written by

Robert & Sam Kovacs profile picture
Robert & Sam Kovacs
43.92K Followers

We're a father & son team who take pride in providing some of the very best dividend research for investors like you.

We work hard, we leverage our skills and expertise to get an edge, and more importantly, we figure out how to get an edge on the big boys.

You won't get any white-shoe, silk gloved advice which is catered only to institutional investors.

Our dividend investing method simply works.

"Buy Low, Sell High, Get Paid To Wait" is our investing motto.

Together we lead the investing group The Dividend Freedom Tribe where we help investors achieve their retirement dreams of financial independence.

We cover a universe of 120 top dividend . Features include: a training course, three model portfolios, weekly in depth analysis, buy/watch/sell lists, access to MAD Dividends Plus for free, as well as a community of lively dividend investors available via chat.

Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CVX, LYB, VLO, BMY, PFE, EOG, DRI, SWKS, SNA, OZK, VZ, AMGN, NXST, BLK, AMGN, TXN, DKS, ABBV, OKE, RF, BBY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SCHD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SCHD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCHD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News