christian_sutheja/iStock via Getty Images

My rating for PT Gudang Garam Tbk (OTCPK:GGNPF) (OTCPK:GDNGY) (GGRM:IJ) is a Sell. I have a bearish view of Gudang Garam now after considering the company's loss of market share and the negative implications relating to its dividend omission for the latest fiscal year.

I previously described Gudang Garam as a leading "cigarette producer in Indonesia" with my January 7, 2020 initiation piece.

Readers can trade in Gudang Garam's shares on the Indonesia Stock Exchange and the Over-The-Counter or OTC market. Gudang Garam's Indonesia-listed shares have decent trading liquidity, while its OTC shares are pretty illiquid. The company's Indonesian shares boasted an average daily trading value of $1 million for the last three months, according to S&P Capital IQ data. Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities are among the international brokers offering trading services for stocks listed in Indonesia.

Market Share Contraction

Gudang Garam's share of the Indonesian cigarette market has been shrinking in recent times.

The company's market share in Indonesia's tobacco industry expanded by +100 basis points and +50 basis points to 26.6% and 27.1% in 2020 and 2021, respectively. However, GGNPF started losing market share in 2022. Gudang Garam's Indonesian cigarette industry market share contracted by -160 basis points to 25.5% in 2022, before witnessing an even more significant -430 basis points drop in market share to 21.2% in 2023.

Gudang Garam didn't disclose its latest market share in 2024. But GGNPF's peer PT Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna Tbk (OTCPK:PHJMF) (HMSP:IJ) has seen its share of Indonesia's cigarette market decrease from 28.6% last year to around 27% in 1H 2024 as revealed in the company's investor presentation slides. Similar to Gudang Garam, Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna has experienced market share contraction in recent years. As a reference, Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna's market share in the Indonesian tobacco sector was in the 29%-35% range between 2015 and 2019.

Considering the latest market share trends for Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna, it is likely that Gudang Garam would also have lost market share in the current year. The Indonesian tobacco market is becoming more fragmented with the top two players, Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna and Gudang Garam, ceding ground to other competitors.

In its 2023 annual report, Gudang Garam stressed that the company is operating in an industry "characterized by intense competition." Indonesia's domestic cigarette companies like Gudang Garam are facing competitive threats from foreign players and smaller rivals.

Industry news portal Tobacco Reporter reported in April this year that Korean cigarette company KT&G Corporation will have its "second and third factories in Indonesia" up and running by 2026. KT&G Corporation's goal is to increase its top-line contribution from international markets outside South Korea from 35% now to 50% in 2027. A May 30, 2024 press release published by the World Health Organization highlighted that Indonesia has "35.4% of adult Indonesians using tobacco, equal to more than 70 million people." It is no surprise that international tobacco companies are keen on growing their presence and market share in such a large tobacco market like Indonesia.

Separately, Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna shared in its investor presentation slides that the market share of non-Tier 1 or smaller players in the Indonesian tobacco market offering relatively cheaper cigarette products (vis-a-vis Tier 1 players) rose from 39% for 1H 2023 to 44% in 1H 2024 due to consumer "down-trading." The key Tier-1 players are Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna, Gudang Garam, and a non-listed company, Djarum.

Based on consensus data sourced from S&P Capital IQ, Gudang Garam's revenue contraction is forecasted to worsen from -4.6% in FY 2023 to -8.4% for FY 2024. It is realistic to think that GGNPF's top-line performance will be poor going forward, taking into account market share trends detailed in this section of the article.

Dividend Omission

Gudang Garam has chosen to omit its dividends for the most recent fiscal year or FY 2023 according to a July 5, 2024 news report published in Indonesia media publication Kontan.

There are two key negatives associated with Gudang Garam's latest capital allocation or shareholder return decision.

The first negative is that Gudang Garam's appeal as a dividend play is diminished significantly.

Gudang Garam would have boasted a dividend yield in excess of 7%, assuming that it maintained its prior dividend distribution of IDR1,200 per share a year ago pegged to an 83% dividend payout on its FY 2022 net profit. Also, the stock's historical dividend yield was in the 4%-10% range for the 2021-2023 time frame prior to its recent dividend omission.

Gudang Garam has been an attractive dividend play for quite a while. But the company has now disappointed existing income-focused shareholders and deterred potential yield-hunting investors with its decision to suspend dividends for FY 2023.

The second negative is that the dividend omission has unfavorable read-throughs for GGNPF's cash flow and liquidity.

According to a July 17, 2024 report issued by Indonesian broker, BRI Danareksa Sekuritas, Gudang Garam "aims to preserve earnings for working capital" which was the reason it offered for suspending the FY 2023 dividend distribution.

Gudang Garam's cash conversion cycle was extended from 157 days for FY 2022 to 167 days. The company's cash conversion cycle was even longer at 184 days and 192 days for Q1 2024 and Q2 2024, respectively. GGNPF's free cash flow reversed from a positive IDR 4,444 billion in FY 2022 to a negative -IDR 1,289 billion for FY 2023. These metrics were sourced from S&P Capital IQ data.

There are good reasons to be worried that Gudang Garam might remain free cash flow negative this year, as more cash is "trapped" in working capital as inventories pile up on a wider revenue decline mentioned in the previous section.

Variant View

There are certain scenarios which could see me turn more optimistic on Gudang Garam's outlook.

One bull-case scenario is that Gudang Garam sees a narrower market share decline in the future.

Another best-case scenario is that the company resumes dividend distributions for FY 2024.

Final Thoughts

Gudang Garam deserves to trade at a lower P/E multiple in my opinion, which points to a Sell rating.

The market currently values Gudang Garam at 9 times consensus next twelve months' normalized P/E as per S&P Capital IQ. This is the same as the stock's historical five-year average and represents a 10% discount to Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna's 10 times consensus forward P/E ratio.

In my view, Gudang Garam should trade at a wider discount to its historical mean multiple due to its market share losses. Also, GGNPF is deserving of a much lower P/E (a greater discount than the current 10%) as compared to Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna as the latter has a relatively higher market share than the former.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.