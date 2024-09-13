Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Sep. 13, 2024 11:32 AM ETCheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
149.15K Followers

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call September 13, 2024 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Helen Zhu - Investor Relations Director
Sheng Fu - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Ren - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Cheetah Mobile Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Helen Zhu. Please go ahead.

Helen Zhu

Thank you, operator. Welcome to Cheetah Mobile's second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. With us today, our Company's Chairman and CEO, Mr. Fu Sheng, and our Director and CFO, Mr. Thomas Ren. Following management's prepared remarks, we will conduct a Q&A session. Please note that the CEO script will be presented by an AI agent.

Before we begin, I refer you to the safe harbor statement in our earnings release, which also applies to our conference call today, as we will make forward-looking statements.

At this time, we will now let the AI agent to speak on behalf of our CEO and Chairman, Fu Sheng.

Sheng Fu

Thank you for joining us today. In Q2, our total revenue accelerated with a year-over-year growth of 12.3%. AI and others accounted for about 40% of our total revenue. This growth was primarily driven by the sales of our wheeled service robotics in both domestic and international markets, showing our progress in becoming an enterprise-facing company.

The acquisition of Beijing OrionStar has made service robotics a key pillar for Cheetah Mobile, contributing to solid revenue growth. Our service robots hold a dominant position in voice-based to use cases and are widely used in

Recommended For You

About CMCM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CMCM

Trending Analysis

Trending News