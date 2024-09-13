BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Q2 2024 Commentary

Sumedha Lakmal/iStock via Getty Images

Market Index Returns * Stocks Q2 2024 (%) YTD (%) Bonds Q2 2024 (%) YTD (%) U.S. Large Cap 4.3 15.3 U.S. 10-Year Treasuries -0.3 -1.9 U.S. Small Cap -3.3 1.7 U.S. Municipals 0.2 -0.3 Global 2.6 11.8 U.S. Investment Grade 0.1 0.0 Europe 1.0 6.1 U.S. High Yield 1.1 2.6 China -1.9 -1.5 U.S. Aggregate 0.1 -0.7 Japan -4.3 6.3 International Sovereign -2.8 -6.2 Emerging Markets ('EM') 5.0 7.6 EM Sovereign 0.3 2.1 Click to enlarge

The Trust's environmental, social and governance ("ESG") investment strategy limits the types and number of investment opportunities available to the Trust and, as a result, the Trust may underperform other Trusts that do not have an ESG focus. The Trust's ESG investment strategy may result in the Trust investing in securities or industry sectors that underperform the market as a whole or underperform other Trusts screened for ESG standards. In addition, companies selected by the index provider may not exhibit positive or favorable ESG characteristics. 1Source: Bloomberg and BlackRock as of 6/30/2024

Global stocks, as measured by the MSCI World Index, gained +2.6% during Q2’24, as a combination of strong secular growth emanating from advancements in Artificial Intelligence ('AI') coupled with better-than- expected inflation data in the back half of the quarter, helped boost equity indexes to record all-time highs. In addition, a modest rise in the U.S. unemployment rate coupled with a decline in the U.S. labor participation rate, led many investors to conclude that the long-term impact of the Fed’s restrictive monetary policy was beginning to take some momentum out of the U.S. labor market. That said, much of the advance was limited to U.S. large-cap stocks and emerging market equities.

Outside the U.S., equities generally fell in U.S. dollar terms. In China, for example, a deflationary bubble overhanging the country’s housing market, coupled with contracting factory orders, weighed on investor sentiment. In Japan, stocks declined in U.S. dollar terms as the yen fell to a 34-year low against the USD. Lastly, while stocks in Europe finished the quarter modestly higher, political uncertainty in France weighed heavily on the asset class during the month of June.

From a sector perspective, technology and telecom continued to pace overall market leadership, with the MSCI Global Information Technology and Telecom sector indices returning 11.5% and 8.1% respectively for the quarter. The majority of the second quarter’s stock market gains narrowly concentrated in major U.S. Technology and Communication Services companies. Robust revenue growth, coupled with favorable forward-looking sales estimates, provided by several of the largest purveyors of AI equipment also contributed meaningfully to the equity market’s quarterly advance. The third sector to outperform global stocks over the quarter was utilities, which returned 3.5% as measured by the MSCI Global Utilities index, as investors looked for tertiary ways to gain exposure to the proliferation of AI (and resulting demand for energy.) Interestingly, utilities are often challenged in higher rate environments since investors may view them as bond surrogates. Outside of these sectors, gains were modest to negative in the other sectors of the MSCI World Index during 2Q 2024.

Long-duration developed market government bonds generally experienced losses, despite the release of better-than-expected U.S. inflation data in May and June as fiscal concerns in the U.S. and France weighed on investor sentiment. Strong U.S. dollar appreciation placed additional price pressure on non-U.S. sovereign bonds. However, corporate, municipal, and emerging market bonds all posted modest gains for the quarter. These spread† sectors continue to benefit from an environment that is supportive of credit conditions broadly, as economic growth decelerates but continues to exhibit healthy nominal expansion. Efforts by many corporations to refinance long-term debt obligations when yields were low has created a bifurcated credit environment: favorable entities who are able to earn high yields on cash and other short-maturity investments, versus those borrowers who, by necessity, need to regularly refinance variable rate debt.

Changes over the quarter

Equity Positioning

As of June month-end, the Trust had a 69.7% weighting in equities, down slightly from 71.4% at the end of June. This reduction was in recognition of a resilient US economy, continued strength across corporate earnings and a nominal GDP environment, that while decelerating, has proven to hold up better than expected at the beginning of the year.

From a sector perspective, the largest change that occurred during Q2’24 was a -0.9% decrease in Industrials exposure, bringing the sector weighting to ~6.3%. As the team looked across positioning, we took the opportunity to trim select manufacturing and transportation related names on weaker growth prospects and less compelling valuations.

The Consumer Staples sector declined from 2.9% to 2.0% as the team sought to reduce exposure to a large European health and personal care provider as well as a large European food producer. These reductions are in recognition of fatigue across the lower-end consumer as a result of elevated inflation and a slowing economy.

Financials represent an additional area of decreased exposure as the team sought to take profits in select areas of wealth management and payment providers. Over the course of the quarter, the sector decreased from 10% to 9.3%. Positioning in the U.S. remains focused on select US Money Center banks that have diversified business models still exhibiting growth with a consumer centered funding profile. We also looked at select EU banks on the belief due to attractive valuations.

During Q2 2024, exposure to the information technology sector increased from 22.1% to 23.5%. The increase was largely driven by additions to software providers and semi-conductor companies.

Fixed Income Positioning

During Q2 2024, overall exposure to fixed income was increased from 25.7%. to 26.4%. Within fixed income, investment grade ('IG') credit decreased from 4.7% to 4.5% while high yield increased from 8.3% to 9.5%.

Securitized assets, including CLOs (Collateralized Loan Obligations), exposure was reduced from 1.6% to 1.4%.

Interest rate derivatives had been used in prior quarters to manage the duration profile of the fund, however, elevated interest rate volatility has driven the cost of these instruments higher. Accordingly, the use of these derivatives came down over Q2 2024.

Option activity

The team has used options as a primary source of income throughout the period, taking advantage of the pick-up in volatility in the options market in recent weeks to write covered call options.

As of 6/30/2024, approximately 10.2% of the equity portion of the Trust was overwritten. The Trust continues to seek opportunities to generate option premiums during periods of heightened volatility.

Leverage

As of 6/30/2024, the Trust has not used any financial leverage, such as borrowing to purchase additional investments.

The Trust may have some transactions which can give rise to a form of economic leverage, notably using derivatives.

Private investments in ECAT:1

With respect to private investments, the Trust continued to establish holdings across both private equity and private debt, with a 5.7% weighting in aggregate as of June 2024 month-end.

Our goal is to gradually build a diversified portfolio2 of private investments across equity and credit, with a general (but not exclusive) focus on technological innovation. Within private equity, we typically look for companies that we believe are growing revenue and consider the expected timeline to IPO (or other exit) as part of our analysis. Within private credit, the team seeks to identify opportunities for well-established businesses, with covenanted deals, and potential yields that may help during stressful periods.

Over the quarter, three private equity positions and three private credit positions were added, some of which were to new companies and other additions to existing positions or restructures. The largest private equity addition was to a purveyor of clean drinking water systems reliant on solar powered panels. The largest private credit position was a private homebuilder with a southwest regional footprint. An investment in a convertible preferred bond from a cloud computing provider was also established over the quarter.