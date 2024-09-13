Richard Drury

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) is another mortgage REIT that primarily manages a portfolio of MBS securities. Unlike many others, however, it currently trades at a whopping 18%. Naturally, an income investor wonders if this is value or a trap.

Given the low payout ratio and room for growing margins as rates decrease, I suspect there is actually something to this 18% yield, with potential for growth. Yet, there are risks to the financing, and IVR might be a better Buy as a cyclical play and than an income investment.

Business Model

IVR earns its REIT status not through an operational role in originating loans. Like many peers, it invests in a portfolio of mortgage-related securities and seeks to distribute the earnings of this portfolio to shareholders.

Q2 2024 Company Presentation

The vast majority of the investments are in Agency RMBS issues. To a lesser extent, they also invest in CMBS issues and CMOs.

2023 Form 10K

As these are fairly secure assets, backed by the full faith and credit of the federal government. To achieve a yield on the balance sheet above that of the interest from these issues, IVR employs leverage, so earnings are affected by rate fluctuations and how that squeezes the spread between interest income and interest expense. Seen above, as interest rates increased in 2022 and 2022, so did their interest expense, reducing net interest income.

Balance Sheet (Q2 2024 Form 10Q)

As of Q2 2024, the MBS portfolio stands at $4.8B, with $4.2B in debt from from the repurchase agreements used to purchase those assets. Also note the derivative assets used to hedge their portfolio. Much of this is to protect against the downside that can occur if market conditions cause asset values to fall and margin calls to be made on their leveraged positions.

2023 Form 10K

For example, as losses on investments spiked in 2022, so did gains on derivatives, mitigating the impact.

Depending on expectations about real estate markets, interest rates, and economic health, the manager (Invesco Advisers) modifies the allocation of its portfolio, between Agency and non-Agency, residential and commercial, MBS and other fixed-income, as well as how much they leverage or hedge.

Dividend History

As a REIT, the main way shareholders get a return is through the dividend. Over IVR's history, however, it's seen significant cuts, the most prominent occurring in 2020.

10Y Annual Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

This owes to the risks posed by its repurchase agreements. In their 2020 Form 10K (pg. 40), management explained:

In the first half of 2020, we experienced unprecedented market conditions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to significant spread widening in both Agency and non-Agency securities, we received an unusually high number of margin calls from counterparties in the latter part of March. We notified our financing counterparties on March 23, 2020 that we were not in a position to fund the margin calls we received and that we did not expect to be in a position to fund the anticipated volume of future margin calls under our financing arrangements. To generate liquidity and reduce leverage in the first half of 2020, we sold a substantial portion of our MBS and GSE CRT portfolio.

2020 Form 10K

These sales triggered a substantial decline in the size of the balance sheet and thus the yield it is capable of generating.

Q4 2019 Company Presentation

At the end of 2019, just before these events, their portfolio also contained assets with lower credit quality, such as non-Agency residential and commercial assets, which would have struggled under the stress of COVID. Even the sell-off in March of 2020 would have endangered the Agency assets' market values and triggered these margin calls.

2020 Form 10K

Dividend per share was further impacted by the issuance of new equity to raise liquidity. From 2014 to 2019 (and adjusted for splits), there were 12.3M and 14.4M shares outstanding, respectively. By Q2 2024, that number number was 50.6M shares.

Quarterly Dividends 5Y History (Seeking Alpha)

Breaking it down by quarterly dividends, we see that sharp drop but also that a recovery began that reversed in 2022. This tracks the impact of the Fed's rate hikes on their net interest margin. As repurchase agreements rise with short-term rates, their interest expense would have risen. MBS assets would have also been older issues with lower coupons on their constituent loans.

Future Outlook

So we've established the danger that comes with this strategy, where a single disruption can lead a leveraged portfolio to have magnified losses. I believe the danger of this will always exist to some degree, but there are some potential benefits to consider as well.

Rising Payout Ratio

For more than a year now, the quarterly dividend per share has been $0.40.

Q2 2024 Company Presentation

Seen above, the company's GAAP earnings have been a loss for a few quarters, due mainly to unrealized losses on their investments. Yet, earnings available for distribution have been much higher than the dividend, giving a payout ratio of at least half. As the 90% payout ratio required by law for REITs is based on GAAP earnings, IVR has been able to retain value on its balance sheet for investment, rather than distribute it right away.

When the pendulum swings the other way, and unrealized losses no longer drag down GAAP earnings, IVR will be required to distribute more, and I believe this will result in a dividend increase, ceteris paribus.

Rising Net Interest Margin

I also believe a dividend increase will likely be supported by an increase in their net interest margin.

Q2 2024 Form 10Q

The repurchase agreements at quarter-end (they would have matured as I write this), had a weighted average interest rate of 5.46%. As these are short-term borrowings, they will be affected once the Fed begins to cut rates.

Q2 2024 Company Presentation

Additionally, higher rates have trickled into MBS issues by now, and IVR has been steadily increasing their allocation here. The spread would therefore be supported by lower interest expense and higher-coupon assets than before.

Some of this will be offset by their credit default swaps, which fix their interest and entitle them to floating rate interest where rates remain higher. Declining rates would cause these derivatives to experience losses. Overall, I don't expect it to be significant.

Margin Calls

As I have stated before, this is the main risk, and it never truly goes away. Even though COVID is behind us, it was a completely unexpected setback that no portfolio manager could have foreseen, and any similar disruption could impact IVR in this way, with none of us the wiser.

An mREIT like IVR is similar to a leveraged ETF, where the strategy multiplies the gains but is worn down by magnified losses over time. Any long-term investor should be prepared for this.

Tangible Book

Some might consider the inherently cyclical element and use the tangible book value as a gauge of when to buy and exit. Currently, IVR trades at a modest discount to tangible book.

Price/Tang. Book 10Y History (Seeking Alpha)

It's worth reminding folks that, with a higher-coupon portfolio, rate cuts tend to make such assets increase in market value, and this can contribute to a rise in tangible book.

Conclusion

IVR trades at an 18% yield, likely because of the staggering losses in the recent past and concerns by the market for the future. Yet, the payout ratio is very low when compared to its earnings available for distribution. That, combined with improving margins as rate hikes are implemented, means that a dividend increase is likely as interest expense declines, while higher-coupon MBS assets remain.

Still, a portfolio like this is always vulnerable to margin calls during a hectic market event, and investors who chase that growing 18% yield and capital gains as the numbers improve should also consider an exit plan, perhaps using tangible book value as a guide.

So while there is the perennial marginal call risk, I think there are enough upsides and good enough value for this cyclical play to make IVR a Buy.