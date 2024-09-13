Undercovered Stock Picks From September 6-12: Lithium, Uranium, Gold, & Plastic

Summary

  • The 'Undercovered' Dozen series highlights 12 undercovered stocks, providing investment ideas and sparking community discussion on their potential.
  • Zach Bristow argues that Sylvamo Corporation offers a compelling risk/reward opportunity with reasonable valuations, shareholder-oriented management, and potential valuations up to $200/share.
  • NuScale Power Corporation faces skepticism, according to George Theodosi, due to overhype and lack of US SMR projects, despite global interest in nuclear energy.
  • Planet Labs PBC leverages satellite imagery and AI for diverse sectors, presenting a buy opportunity from Jason Ditz's perspective after a price drop on revised guidance.
  • Take a look and share your thoughts: Are any of these worth a deeper review?

Electric batteries arranged horizontally in a row, energy storage technology, 3d illustration

Marco_de_Benedictis/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The 'Undercovered' Dozen is a Seeking Alpha editor-curated series highlighting 12 articles on undercovered stocks from the last week. We hope this provides ideas and provokes discussion among the community.

Today, we're looking at articles

