2 Monthly Dividends I Will Be Buying After The Interest Rate Cut

Sep. 14, 2024 7:00 AM ETGLAD, SRRTF, SGR.U:CA, SGR.UN:CA
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
5.64K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • The Fed is about to cut interest rates, which should start pushing down the overall yield levels.
  • While this will render a less interesting environment for dividend investors to pick securities, there are also some specific names, where the lower financing costs will unlock notable value.
  • In this article, I elaborate on two monthly paying dividend stocks that should become even more attractive after the Fed reduces the interest rates.

Time is money concept 1

J Studios/DigitalVision via Getty Images

For many investors, receiving recurring and stable income from the portfolio is critical to fund living expenses, make tactical reinvestments or just in general enjoy the fruit of hard-earned money being put aside rather than spent

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
5.64K Followers
Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GLAD--
Gladstone Capital
SRRTF--
Slate Grocery REIT
SGR.U:CA--
Slate Grocery REIT
SGR.UN:CA--
Slate Grocery REIT
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News