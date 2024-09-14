2 Monthly Dividends I Will Be Buying After The Interest Rate Cut

J Studios/DigitalVision via Getty Images

For many investors, receiving recurring and stable income from the portfolio is critical to fund living expenses, make tactical reinvestments or just in general enjoy the fruit of hard-earned money being put aside rather than spent on emotionally satisfying purchases.

In this context, monthly income streams come into play nicely allowing to immediately capture (and feel) the beauty of dividend income and seeing the total portfolio income grow from month to month (of course, provided that reinvestments take place and / or additional contributions are made).

As many of my followers have probably heard it from me a couple of times - the current interest rate environment renders dividend investing quite attractive given that the higher discount rates push down the multiples even for blue-chip names, thereby opening the opportunities to lock in juicy income yields.

Since the Fed is about to make first interest rates cuts, we could for sure expect yield-bearing asset prices to go up, which will in turn reduce the relevant yields accordingly.

However, there are two specific monthly income plays that should actually benefit from the decreased interest rates in a manner that would offset the potential negative stemming from the yield reduction.

Pick #1 - Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) is my favorite monthly dividend paying BDC, which currently offers a yield of 8.6% that is underpinned by truly robust fundamentals. The latter component (i.e., the fundamentals) is the most critical here, considering that GLAD is a BDC, which operates in a sector that inherently carries a rather elevated risk. Hence, if we can make sure that the cash flows and the overall quality of portfolio, including the balance sheet, are there with the right characteristics to shield the current dividend, the overall investment case would be attractive enough to go long just through the presence of so attractive yield.

The thing with GLAD is that as opposed to many BDCs, which currently face serious headwinds on the transaction volume and yield end, it is in a position to actually grow the portfolio and deliver positive NII generation results.

There are two main reasons for that:

GLAD's investment strategy is tilted towards investments in a range of $7 million to $30 million per each portfolio company, which have the following aspects in place: EBITDA of $3 million to $25 million, proven business model, limited technology risk and diversified customer profile. In other words, GLAD plays in a specific and relatively small niche where the competition from the larger BDC is just not there. GLAD has one of the lowest leverage profiles in the sector, with the debt to equity of 86.1%, which is well below the sector average of 117%. This gives GLAD plenty of financial capacity to accommodate portfolio expansion without assuming excessive risks in the books.

For example, if we look at the Q2, 2024 earnings report, we will notice that the total interest income has continued to grow by ~ 3% (measured on a quarter to quarter basis). A large part of this was driven by higher yield producing asset base that advanced by ~ 3.5% from the level registered in the prior quarter. Once again, here, it is important to underscore that many BDCs in the Q2 period have failed to expand their portfolio because of lack of sufficient origination activity.

By annualizing the Q2 NII result and the base dividend paid, we will arrive at a dividend distribution coverage of 120%, which provides a decent margin of safety to absorb any potential shocks in the top-line or non-accrual front. Plus, the retained liquidity (if not used to offset any declines) could be used to fund the portfolio expansion without having to rely too much on the balance sheet, which is already under-leveraged.

Now, since a notable chunk of GLAD's investments consist of equity injections into companies to which the BDC has channeled debt financing, there is a strong-embedded potential for attractive equity monetization as the interest rates decline. Reduced cost of financing will inevitably drive the M&A activity up, which should create more favorable conditions for GLAD to crystallize the value of its equity investments. In fact, already in Q2, we could see a net unrealized equity appreciation of almost $11 million, which is a clear indicative of GLAD's potential to create value on top of generating already enticing NII streams.

Pick #2 - Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT (OTC:SRRTF) is a pure play grocery anchored REIT, which applies a buy and hold strategy to generate stable and predictable cash flows. The current dividend yield, where the distributions are also made on a monthly basis, stands at 8.6%, which could also be deemed as a fairly attractive level, especially considering the exposure to a rather defensive (grocery real estate) sector.

The reason why Slate can offer so high yield is related to the depressed multiple, which is, in turn, driven by the uncertainty around Slate's leverage profile. While the leverage is not that high on an absolute basis, it is the underlying structure that increases the risk. Namely, through 2024 and 2025, Slate will have to refinance almost 54% of its outstanding debt, which is currently locked in at ~ 4.5% interest rate. Given that the current AFFO payout profile is quite exhausted, sitting at 92%, the risk of a potential dividend cut seems to be not that tiny. The idea is that by rolling over these fixed rate debt maturities in 2024 and 2025, Slate will have to absorb higher cost of financial levels at ~ 4.5%.

Yet, if we take into account the comment in the recent earnings call by Blair Welch - Chief Executive Officer -, the picture does not seem that bad (in fact, from this comment we could even imply that the chances of a dividend cut are quite low):

Yes. We've been actively contacting all of our lenders. We're quite pleased to report there's activity on the bank side, on the LifeCo side, on the CMBS side for grocery-anchored real estate. We hope to be announcing here in the next quarter some of our finalized plans for refinancing. But we've been working on it and unlike other types of real estate, there is active demand from lenders to lend to grocery-anchored. So we do not foresee significant changes or issues with our capital stock, and we're pretty pleased about it. But we've been working on it for a while because you know how the market is but I think we're going to be pleasantly surprised with how we can execute it.

This could also be observed by looking at some important data points. For instance, the same property net operating income in Q2, 2024 increased by a healthy 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the quarter there was also a significant leasing activity that took place, where Slate re-leased over 700,000 square feet at high double-digit spreads. The new leasing activity was even more interesting, where Slate captured spreads of circa 28% above comparable average in-place rents. It will be only Q3, 2024 when we will see full effects from these positive dynamics.

Apart from the NOI and leasing aspects, the AFFO per share increased as well, recording an uptick of 4.5% compared to the same period last year. The positive delta between NOI and AFFO growth was mainly achieved through improved occupancy level that now has landed at strong 99.4%.

Now, just as in the case for GLAD, the forthcoming reduction in interest rates should enhance Slate's attractiveness even further. The decreased SOFR will be very timely for Slate in negotiating the debt maturities that it will have to roll over through the assumption of fresh borrowings. It should allow Slate to access slightly cheaper debt, which in combination with the consistently strengthening cash generation profile will, in my opinion, be more than sufficient to avoid the dividend cut.

The bottom line

While the interest rates are still relatively high, dividend investors can find yield producing assets that generate meaningful current income streams.

As soon as the first actual interest rate cuts take place, we will see a general yield compression, which will make the environment for dividend investing less enticing.

However, there are some specific securities out there that will benefit from lower interest rates, and where these benefits could offset the expected decline in dividend yields. In GLAD's case, it is related to the increased ability to monetize lucrative equity stakes, and for Slate it will come in the form of a risk mitigation in relation to making sure that the current dividend is not cut.

In fact, both of these presented names offer monthly dividends, which, in my opinion, add an extra cherry on the top to their investment cases.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.