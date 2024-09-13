Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) is a strong player in the industrial sector. It has proven that it is able to remain profitable, and weather the storm even in a difficult macro climate. The company is at a possible inflection point with over 12 new products to launch in FY25, which, I believe, will drive sustainable, long-term growth. Due to higher-than-average price multiples, I recommend a Hold rating for SXI.

Company Overview

Standex International Corporation operates in the industrial machinery and component supply industry, catering to a diverse set of clients that hail from varying industries. The company has a $2 billion market cap, and for FY2024, reeled in a total revenue of $720 million. Founded in 1955, and listed in the New York Stock Exchange in 1965, with the same name and ticker, Standex is the face of longevity. Moreover, the company has consistently been paying out a dividend to its shareholders since 1989, while consistently growing it for the last 13 years.

The company operates through five segments. These are electronics, engraving, scientific, and engineering technologies, federal industries, and custom hoists. The last two among these are aggregated into a 'specialty solutions' operating segment.

Assessing Financial Performance

Despite seeing some slight YoY slowdown, Fiscal 2024 proved to be a record financial period for Standex, raising its benchmark on both its gross and operating profit margins, as well as on cash generation.

On the topline, the total revenue of the company declined by 2.45%, owing to demand softness and general market weakness. Even amid a poor macro environment, SXI's revenue growth remained near flat, primarily as a result of contributions by acquisitions and fast-growth markets.

Author

As can be seen, the only segments of growth have been electronics, which saw a YoY jump of 5.26%, and engineering technologies with a climb of 2.95%. The rest of the company's business lines all saw a decline during the year. These improvements too arise out of acquisition additions to the revenue figures, offsetting an organic decline.

Two of the biggest sources of pressure on the company's topline have been an industrial slowdown in China, along with a general decline in the European macro landscape. Similarly, the company's engraving segment, which has historically been a growth driver, has been adversely impacted by a slowdown in the trend of new vehicle introductions in North America. Similar trends were seen with sluggishness in renewable energy, electric vehicles, and smart grid applications.

In terms of gross profit, Standex saw an annual decline of 1.09%, given the slowdown on the top. Despite such a tough economic climate to deal with, however, the company performed exceptionally on the margin side, as it delivered its highest gross margin figure of 39.13%. This reflects a 60 basis point expansion from the FY23 margin, which was also at a record high, at the time.

Moving on, the company saw its operating income nearly stay flat, with barely a 0.07% decline to $112.3 million. Once again, this shows how well the company clamped down on its expenses during a tough environment to ensure it optimally delivers value to its shareholders. This is better demonstrated by the margin expansion on this front, with a 42 basis point jump, despite the 2023 comparable being the highest margin for its time.

On the bottom line, the company remains profitable, with a net income figure of $73.6 million, although this reflects a 47.3% decline from 2023's net income total of $139.2 million. Despite this decline against a record-high comparable, the company's net margin remains strong at 10.14%. So for every $10 in revenue the company earns, more than $1 makes it to the bottom line, after paying off taxes and interest charges. This shows that Standex is capable of delivering exceptional profitability amid a very tough business environment. Even more impressive is that EBITDA remained almost unchanged between 2023 and 2024, dropping only marginally from $140.8 million to $140.4 million.

Looking ahead, Standex is committed to surpassing $1 billion in revenue by 2028, while expanding its operating margin to 19%. It is also aiming to achieve a return on invested capital of over 15% and boasts a free cash flow conversion of 100% of its GAAP net income.

So how does the company intend to keep this successful momentum going, while staying on track to achieve such strong growth? The answer lies in the following section.

Product Launches - The Game Changer

In the company's recent earnings call, CEO David Dunbar shared his optimism about the company's progress in 2025, owing to a strong product development pipeline, which will be seeing a record number of launches in all the company's business lines.

Investor Presentation

Since 2019, the company has really ramping up its R&D spending, both in monetary terms and as a portion of total revenue. This is promising because R&D is really the growth engine for a company like Standex, and would contribute to a strengthened market position.

The first thing that would come to one's notice would be the slow rate of product releases, with only 2 being released in FY23, and 3 in FY24, while over a dozen are expected in FY25. This is because of the nature of the product development cycle which can take several years from inception to translating into revenue. While research has been steadily increasing since 2019, a lot of these products have not yet been launched or impacted the topline until very recently. 2025 is expected to be the culmination point for several products, which would further allow growth to be achieved in the coming years.

Moreover, in the years beyond 2025, with this steady pace of investments in R&D, that Standex is self-financing, we could expect continuous product launches to take place in a sustainable manner moving forward.

In addition to the rate of product launches, I am also really impressed by the customer intimacy Standex commits to in its product development philosophy and overall approach. In fact, its R&D process is tied closely to its close relationships with customers, and they are the source of its new product ideas. Delivering solutions for customers allows the company to identify various applications or neighboring needs that are not currently being met through its existing offerings. Having a systematic approach to R&D, the company places these newly identified product opportunities into its innovation hopper, through which various filters are applied, and if the idea passes through, it is slated for development.

I believe this customer-centric approach really helps boost the company's R&D quality and success rate. Often, companies tend to work on abstract notions of ideas, without concretely knowing whether there is real market demand for the product. In the case of Standex, from the very outset of the development cycle, they already know that a need exists in the market, and which product, with which specifications, will meet that need. In some cases, especially in its Engineering Technologies business, it is the customers that are actually directly funding these product development initiatives.

Moreover, the company is also consistently engaged in strategic acquisitions that strengthen or align its core businesses. Just in 2024, Standex carried out three high-profile acquisitions: Sanyu Electric Pte Ltd, Sanyu Switch Co., Ltd, and Minntronix. While these acquisitions do have the usual advantages of synergy creations, and a growth of market share, it is also fantastic for the company's R&D capacity. In effect, these acquisitions could also be viewed as an expansion of the company's fronts for innovation and product development. Through these, the company would be able to access a whole network of customer relationships through which it can identify in-need products within the industrial spaces. Overall, I believe these acquisitions too will add to the exponential effect seen in SXI's product launches.

Valuation

For SXI's valuation, I think the most appropriate approach to follow would be a comparison to the multiples of the broader industrial sector. Standex's various operating segments position it squarely as an industrial player, so it would make sense that the assumptions and considerations the market applies to SXI would be consistent with the broader industry.

Author Author

On every multiple shown above, we see that the market is pricing SXI above the broader sector. On most of these metrics, the difference is in the double-digit percentage points. Most notably, we see an 88% difference in the company's trailing P/S ratio to its peers in the industrial sector. This means that the stock is priced considerably high given its revenue. On the other hand, its peers have a lower pricing keeping sales constant.

Interestingly enough, looking at the stock's five-year price medians, we see that SXI has typically been priced at somewhat of a premium compared to the broader industrial sector. However, its current pricing is significantly higher than its own medians, which suggests current price levels may not reflect a good entry point into a long position in the company right now.

Sector Relative Grade SXI SXI 5Y Avg. % Diff. to 5Y Avg. P/E Non-GAAP (TTM) 23.5 19.99 17.59% P/E Non-GAAP (FWD) 21.55 18.6 15.87% P/E GAAP (TTM) 26.73 21.56 24.03% P/E GAAP (FWD) 21.73 19.15 13.42% PEG Non-GAAP (FWD) 2.39 1.79 33.81% EV / Sales (TTM) 2.77 1.96 41.01% EV / Sales (FWD) 2.62 1.92 36.60% EV / EBITDA (TTM) 14.21 11.27 26.05% EV / EBITDA (FWD) 12.99 10.82 20.06% EV / EBIT (TTM) 17.77 15.27 16.39% EV / EBIT (FWD) 16.21 14.35 12.98% Price / Sales (TTM) 2.7 1.81 48.66% Price / Sales (FWD) 2.59 1.78 44.95% Price / Book (TTM) 3.13 2.37 31.74% Price / Cash Flow (TTM) 21.23 16.46 28.94% Click to enlarge

Similarly, the company's current trailing dividend yield of 0.73% is presently below its 5-year median yield of 1.02%. This further supports the idea that an entry into SXI at its current price is simply not viable right now. Anyone looking for an entry would best scan for temporary dips which brings the stock down to at least the $120 to $130 price zone. For this reason, I believe SXI is currently a hold.

Risk to Thesis

My thesis is mostly in line with the management's optimism about its new product launches being capable of bringing sustained growth over the coming years. I do concur, however, that there is room for skepticism in this outlook. For one, the management of Standex seems very confident that the product development cycle will seamlessly progress from idea conceptualization to revenue generation and profitability. The truth is, even with exceptional levels of customer intimacy, the product development cycle is far from smooth sailing. While some in the pipeline may end up adding value to the company, most are likely to fall short of expectations or be abandoned entirely due to not offering profitable margins.

In Standex's favor, however, they are not pinning all their hopes on just a few product conceptions, but rather hold a sizeable portfolio of product ideas. As mentioned above, I generally feel that these efforts will yield positive results because of their close collaboration with its customers. But of course, investors must keep in mind that success on this front will be probabilistic.

Investor Takeaway

Standex International's recent FY24 results have shown a sign of a slight slowdown on the topline, owing to a challenging macro environment. Despite these broader headwinds, however, the company did manage to improve upon its profit margins and deliver a net income of over $73 million, with a net income margin of 10.14%. This level of profitability amid a broader slowdown points to the robustness of SXI's business.

I believe upcoming product launches will be key growth drivers over the long term, and with its increased R&D spending, Standex is on a path toward full market leadership. Despite this promising outlook, however, the stock seems to have a slightly inflated valuation, which is why I cannot recommend a buy position at current levels. I believe the best course of action is a hold rating.