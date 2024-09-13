Walmart: Back To Bubble Valuations Despite Weak Growth Prospects

Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
6.45K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • Walmart's PE ratio has surged to 33x, its highest since 2002, while the rise in capex has seen the price-to-free cash flow ratio rise above 50x.
  • The company's earnings growth is unlikely to justify current valuations, amid the limited potential for significant sales growth amid rising competition and the company's already huge scale.
  • Upside risks include continued multiple expansion and potential margin growth from high-margin segments like advertising, though these factors already appear priced in.

Walmart shopping cart.

snyferok

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has seen its share price surge over recent years, making it one of the best performing US mega cap stocks. However, in contrast to many other companies, Walmart's earnings growth has been poor, which has driven Walmart's PE ratio to

This article was written by

Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
6.45K Followers
I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of WMT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WMT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WMT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WMT
--
WMT:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News