VOT: Growth ETF With Quality, But Lagging Some Peers

Fred Piard profile picture
Fred Piard
Investing Group Leader
(6min)

Summary

  • Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF (VOT) is diversified across 140 mid-cap stocks with growth characteristics and a focus on technology and industrials.
  • Not only growth rates, but also quality metrics are superior to the parent index.
  • VOT marginally beats the benchmark, but its recent performance is average compared to other mid-cap growth ETFs.
  • In particular, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a more attractive track record and a marginally lower fee.
  • Quantitative Risk & Value members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

ETF - Exchange Traded Funds

Torsten Asmus

This article series aims at evaluating ETFs (exchange-traded funds) regarding past performance and portfolio metrics. Reviews with updated data are posted when necessary.

VOT strategy

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) was launched on 08/17/2006

Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) provides you with risk indicators and data-driven, time-tested strategies. Get started with a two-week free trial now. 

This article was written by

Fred Piard profile picture
Fred Piard
15.7K Followers

Fred Piard, PhD. is a quantitative analyst and IT professional with over 30 years of experience working in technology. He is the author of three books and has been investing in data-driven systematic strategies since 2010.

Fred runs the investing group Quantitative Risk & Value where he shares a portfolio invested in quality dividend stocks, and companies at the forefront of tech innovation. Fred also supplies market risk indicators, a real estate strategy, a bond strategy, and an income strategy in closed-end funds. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VOT ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on VOT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VOT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News