Globe Life: Boring, Which Is Good As A Policyholder-But Not As An Investor

Sep. 13, 2024 4:11 PM ETGlobe Life Inc. (GL) Stock1 Comment
John Alford profile picture
John Alford
1.11K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • Globe Life's stable share price and low dividend yield make it a lackluster investment with limited growth potential and better alternatives available.
  • The company’s business model and performance are respectable, but there are no significant catalysts for future gains.
  • Despite a recent share buyback, Globe Life trails its peers and broader market indices in total return, making it a "pass" for investors.

Economy safety net concept

Piggy bank floating safely in a life ring

J Studios

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) is a large, multi-line life, health and insurance and Medicare Supplement company that traces its roots back to 1900. Well-funded and well-ranked in the industries it participates in, the

This article was written by

John Alford profile picture
John Alford
1.11K Followers
Conservative individual investor that tends toward value investing but not exclusively. Learning new strategies and look forward to sharing in dialogue with others here to learn. I taught a financial management for non-financial managers class as an adjunct professor that touches on financial statement and project financial analysis but am on an extended sabbatical due to other time commitments. At times a Seeking Alpha Top 40 REIT Contributor, Top 100 Mutual Funds and Financials contributor. Occasional blogger and public speaker on financial, political and spiritual education and improvement.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is not to be taken as investment advice without consulting a licensed stockbroker or investment advisor able to discuss the specific pro's and con's for your circumstances. It is also not meant to be tax- or legal advice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News