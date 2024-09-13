Alistair Berg

Euronext N.V. (OTCPK:EUXTF) reported positive revenue and earnings growth in Q2 2024, but its shares appear to be fairly valued now and upside potential at this point is much more limited than it was some months ago.

As I’ve covered in previous articles, Euronext has good growth prospects within the European financial sector, and the integration of Borsa Italiana has been well executed, leading to significant earnings synergies for the group. Not surprisingly, its shares have performed quite well over the past year, being up by more than 60% and beating the sector by a good margin during this period.

Share price (Bloomberg)

As I’ve not covered Euronext for some months, in this article I analyze its most recent financial performance and update its investment case, to see if it remains an interesting growth play in the European financial sector.

Q2 2024 Earnings Analysis

Euronext released its financial performance for Q2 2024 some weeks ago, which was above market expectations both at the top and bottom lines. This positive operating performance has been supported by its diversification strategy, positive capital markets in recent months, and its own cost-cutting initiatives.

In Q2 2024, Euronext’s revenues amounted to nearly €413 million, an increase of 12% YoY and represented a new quarterly record, being driven mainly by organic growth. This positive performance was also boosted by non-volume revenues, which shows that Euronext’s strategy to shift its business away from trading activity is in the right path, boding well to have a more recurring revenue profile over the long term.

In the last quarter, its revenue mix was well diversified and non-volume related represented 58% of total revenue, a weight that is expected to gradually increase over the coming years, while trading represented the rest (including equities, fixed-income, forex, power and derivatives).

Revenue mix (Euronext)

This diversification strategy has been pursued both through organic growth and acquisitions, which has led to much lower reliance on trading revenues compared to some years ago. This increased diversification and lower reliance on trading means that Euronext’s business profile is now much similar to some of its peers, namely Deutsche Borse (OTCPK:DBOEY) which also has pursued the same strategy in recent years, as I’ve recently analyzed.

Despite Euronext’s goal to increase its non-trading revenues, during the last quarter, its trading revenues were quite strong, boosted by positive capital markets activity, increasing by 20% YoY to €142 million. While other segments also reported positive growth, such as post-trade services (up by 17% YoY), its non-trading growth was more modest, which led to a small increase in trading revenues in the top-line mix.

Despite that, showing that Euronext’s strategy is to grow its non-trading business, it has made a small bolt-on transaction during Q2 2024, namely the acquisition of Global Rate Set Systems (GRSS), which follows its strategy to diversify its business model and increase its non-trading related revenues. This company performs calculation and administration of interbank offered rate indices, making Euronext a leading player in this field in Europe. GRSS generates about €8 million of annual revenue, thus its weight in the group is quite small at about 1% of Euronext’s annual revenue, but it’s another step to further diversify its business model.

Regarding past acquisitions, Euronext is in the final stage of integrating Borsa Italiana, a large deal executed in 2021, having successfully integrated some clearing and production data center into its own infrastructure during the first half of the year. The financial derivatives clearing migration is the last step, which isn't expected to be completed until the end of September, finalizing the migration of services into its own infrastructure.

From a financial perspective, the integration was well executed given that Euronext now expects integration costs to be €130 million (since the start of the process), down from about €160 million expected initially. Regarding synergies, Euronext expects EBITDA synergies to be around €115 million on a cumulated run-rate basis, showing that the payoff of this deal is clearly positive, and is an important driver of higher business margins in the short term.

Following the integration of Borsa Italiana, which was quite important for its investment case over the past three years, Euronext is expected to perform an investor day next November, in which it should update its business strategy for the next three years and present new financial targets, probably being more focused on organic growth rather than pursuing further acquisitions.

Regarding its profitability, Euronext’s EBITDA amounted to €250 million in Q2 2024, an increase of 20% YoY, as the company’s cost control and synergies obtained from the integration of Borsa Italiana were key to achieving positive operating leverage over the past year. Its EBITA margin was 62.6% in the last quarter, which is a very good level of profitability in the industry, and was above the EBITDA margin of its competitors Deutsche Borse and London Stock Exchange Group (OTCPK:LDNXF) in Q2.

Its net income was €141 million in the last quarter, up by 18% YoY, and its EPS was €1.59 (+19% YoY). Its net debt amounted to nearly €1.7 billion at the end of last June, impacted negatively by the dividend payment and the acquisition of GRSS, increasing by about €200 million in the quarter. Despite this higher debt position, its leverage ratio declined to 1.8x (net debt-to-EBITDA ratio) compared to about 2x at the end of 2023, which is in-line with its deleveraging strategy over the medium term.

Indeed, while Euronext’s leverage was higher than desired over the past few years following its Borsa Italiana acquisition (leverage ratio increased to 3x in 2021), its strategy was to retain a large part of its cash generated in its balance sheet, aiming to reduce the leverage ratio to a range of 1.5-2x. This was achieved in the last quarter, thus going forward Euronext can switch its strategy to capital returns instead of balance sheet deleveraging, which is supportive of a higher share price ahead.

Its dividend payout ratio target has been about 50%, and is likely to remain in that area over the next few years, while further capital can be returned through share buybacks in the near future.

Its last annual dividend was set at €2.48 per share, representing an increase of 11.7% YoY, and its dividend payout ratio was 45%. This ratio is relatively low for a highly profitable company like Euronext, showing that its dividend is clearly sustainable and can maintain a growing trajectory in the near future. However, at its current share price, it offers a dividend yield below 2.5%, which is not particularly attractive to income investors.

Regarding its valuation, Euronext is currently trading at 15.6x forward earnings, which is quite close to its average of 15.8x over the past five years and is somewhat above its multiple when I last covered it (13.6x at the time). Compared to peers, Euronext has historically traded at a discount to the average of its closest peers (of about 25%) Deutsche Borse and LSEG, due to its higher reliance on trading revenues. While Euronext is still trading at a discount to its peers, this discount is nowadays in-line with its historical average (its current discount is 24%), which means Euronext seems to be fairly valued right now.

Conclusion

Euronext has reported a positive operating performance in Q2 2024, supported by a supportive market backdrop and synergies from its Borsa Italiana acquisition a few years ago. However, the integration is coming to its end, thus further earnings growth may be harder to achieve in the coming quarters, and its positive top-line growth in Q2 was largely due to higher trading activity, which is not Euronext’s growth strategy. Furthermore, its shares appear now to be fairly valued following a strong share price rally over the past year; thus, I think investors should now take some profits.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.