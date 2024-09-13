J Studios

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) is one of the largest commercial real estate advisory and investment managers. For decades, JLL has been one of the largest players in commercial real estate. I would venture to guess that most readers keeping a keen eye could find signage donning the infamous red rings on a vacant commercial space in their town. JLL describes their business as follows:

A member of the Fortune 500®, JLL (Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated) is a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company that helps clients buy, build, occupy, manage and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential and retail properties. JLL brings the power of a global platform combined with local expertise. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, JLL delivers innovative technology and impactful sustainability solutions that help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAYSM. JLL is characterized by our growth orientation, operational excellence, financial strength, premium brand, collaborative culture and high ethical standards.

Real Estate Investing Is Different

Most investments in the modern era are low-touch, investor-friendly, and time-efficient vehicles. This includes publicly traded securities such as those discussed frequently on Seeking Alpha. Shares of stock, ETFs, mutual funds, and other investments require no input from the investor and require no out-of-pocket expenses. Your job is to sit back and reap the fruits of the investment's labor. With real estate, this could not be farther from the truth.

Acquiring a commercial asset is a long and arduous process that requires far more than putting pen to paper. Going further, commercial real estate has fewer protections for participants than residential transactions. Commercial real estate is the wild west and "buyer beware" could not be more relevant. Assuming you can identify an actionable opportunity, an investor will most likely enter a multi-round bidding process in competition against other institutions and investors. Most individuals would find themselves outgunned by large institutions who have "surety of close" or the ability to execute transactions on their side. Getting over the first hurdle is a challenge in and of itself.

Next comes the digestion phase which requires significant legal, accounting, and financing legwork. The costs of establishing the requisite entities to hold the asset and manage risk are significant. Compounded by the necessary bookkeeping and ongoing accounting, the financial burden associated with a real estate asset is hefty. Next comes managing the asset itself by hiring a team of asset and property managers who will collect a piece of revenue.

Disposing of a commercial asset is a similarly complex process. Advisors are a requisite piece of an investor's team. Commercial brokers are responsible for assembling a pool of qualified buyers and managing the transaction from start to finish. This process takes months and identifying the right buyer can be difficult.

The point here is that a simple business model of buy, hold, and sell is more complex than meets the eye. At each pit stop of the investment lifecycle, there is financial drag caused by transaction costs, advisory fees, and management costs to keep the property alive and well. These costs are significant to the investor who accepts the equity risk of owning the asset itself.

Well, from the other side of the table, this is an attractive deal. There is an opportunity to become attached to a real asset, benefiting from systemic success while limiting exposure to the risk of the equity position. Introducing the world of real estate brokerage and advisory.

Who Is Jones Lang LaSalle?

JLL describes itself as one of the largest participants in the world of commercial real estate. They break out their business model into five components: buy, build, occupy, manage, and invest. Each of these broadly aligns with JLL's five business units which we will introduce shortly. While the company's full history stretches back centuries, the modern iteration of JLL was established in 1999 under the consolidated JLL banner and ticker. The most recent major corporate development was the acquisition of competitor HFF in 2019.

JLL is a large company with an enterprise value currently over $15 billion. The company works across all property types as one of the most comprehensive advisors in commercial real estate. Unlike most companies in the real estate sector, JLL does not pay a dividend. This makes sense given the company is not a REIT and has cyclical operations and earnings.

The company has a global footprint with just over half of top line revenue coming from the United States. The remainder is diverse with countries like the United Kingdom and "Greater China" accounting for the next largest revenue sources at 7.9% and 5.4%, respectively.

JLL Annual Report

JLL is a member of the Real Estate Services industry. By market capitalization, JLL is one of the largest, but trails behemoths like CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) and CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP). The company is also conservatively capitalized with roughly $3 billion of total debt, netting to an enterprise value of $15.4 billion.

How Does JLL Make Money?

JLL is a global real estate advisor. This means they are a participant in the real estate life cycle, providing services, expertise, and advice to investors of all shapes and sizes. It also means that JLL is a key ally for real estate investors in buying, holding, and selling their assets. For JLL, this means having a piece of the business that touches each aspect of commercial real estate. Let's explore further.

JLL Annual Report

The company's business is separated into five unique business units. In order of descending fee revenue, the business units are Markets Advisory (40%), Work Dynamics (27%), Capital Markets (24%), LaSalle (6%), and JLLT (3%). We have provided a concise explanation of each business unit below.

JLL Annual Report

Market Advisory

Market advisory is the largest individual piece of JLL's business and boils down to management and service at the property level. JLL provides these services across various asset classes and geographies. The company sorts these services into three distinct pieces, leasing, property management, and advisory/consulting.

Leasing includes agency leasing and tenant representation, meaning leasing on behalf of the landlord and tenant, respectively. Agency leasing and tenant representation services are typically compensated based on a percentage of the total lease revenue commitment for executed leases. Property Management services include various services provided across asset classes. This includes everything from janitorial services to painting and landscaping. JLL provides property management services through local teams. Typical property management fees range from 3% to 6% per year of annual property revenues. The Advisory/Consulting piece of their business is much more abstract than other pieces. These can include ad-hoc projects that range across various topics including broad consulting.

Capital Markets

The JLL Capital Markets group is a full-service global team serving real estate investors by advising on property sales, debt, value, and risk management. This piece of their business can include services and categories such as the following:

Investment Sales, Debt/Equity Advisory.

Value/Risk Advisory.

Loan Servicing/Debt Management.

Easily the most recognizable piece of the capital markets business would be their commercial brokerage practice.

Work Dynamics

Work Dynamics is a consulting piece of JLL's business that helps make operational decisions on behalf of investors. This breaks down into three unique strategies that are provided to clients, all of which are focused around technology-based efficiency items.

Workplace Management.

Project Management.

Portfolio Services.

Workplace and project management are the two largest individual pieces of the Work Dynamics business unit. In JLL's annual report, the company provides the following descriptions of this component.

JLL Technologies

JLL Technologies is a smaller piece of the business that is devoted to property technology or proptech. This can include venture capital investments into emerging tech companies focused on the real estate sector. JLL Technologies funds these proptech investments through a vehicle known as JLL Spark.

LaSalle

LaSalle is the investment management arm of JLL, managing nearly $75 billion in real estate. Properties are diversified across the world and held in either separately managed accounts or comingled accounts. A smaller portion is in public funds.

LaSalle is compensated by management fees charged over the assets in the funds. The funds themselves typically have lived up to ten years. However, some funds are open-ended and perpetual.

Performance Analysis

Over the past several years, JLL's stock price has been volatile. The pandemic obviously caused a precipitous decline in JLL's shares as the commercial real estate market virtually came to a halt overnight. The radical shift to commercial real estate caused JLL's stock price to drop by more than half while the pandemic caused transactions to fall apart.

Data by YCharts

The tide quickly shifted for JLL and its shareholders. When the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates, it led to an extraordinary "catch-up" period for real estate. This meant that not only had transaction volumes started to reach their pre-pandemic averages, but rock-bottom financing costs were encouraging new investors to enter the arena and existing investors to act expeditiously. For reference, investment volume in the United States was more than 50% higher in 2021 than in 2020.

JLL Q2 Investor Presentation

This led to an optimistic climb for JLL as renewed transaction volume propelled the stock to new heights. By the end of 2021, JLL shares had surpassed $250 per share on enthusiasm around surging transaction volume. Note the correlation between transaction volume and JLL's stock price. This correlation highlights the importance of activity.

Data by YCharts

Rising interest rates soon dictated a similar path as the pandemic for commercial transaction volumes. As rates began to climb into 2022, it caused another deterioration in commercial real estate. This time, transaction volume sunk even lower, marking a ten-year low in 2023 and causing JLL's stock price to fall further yet again.

Year to date, JLL's stock price is surging based on renewed enthusiasm around interest rate cuts. Given recent data, rate cuts appear to be around the corner. If interest rates start to decline over a prolonged period, it will create a significant tailwind for the real estate market. As interest rates fall, so do capitalization rates, lifting the property value and encouraging owners to sell. If rates begin to fall, it could mark another reversal to 2023's significant decline in transaction volume compared to 2022 and 2021. A return in transaction volume would mark a major demand driver for JLL's largest business unit, which is defined by an important theme… activity.

Activity, Activity, Activity

Each of JLL's individual business units is heavily dependent upon a common theme for success. That commonality is activity across the commercial real estate market. Without action across the market, various JLL's fee sources including brokerage and other transactional fees begin to dry up. For investors, this means that JLL is a heavily cyclical business whose earnings and short-term performance will be based on the current real estate market and near-term forecasts.

In the rising interest rate era, we saw a significant slowdown in real estate activity and overall investor sentiment. As rates increased, property values began to decline quickly and without sympathy. Generally speaking, the decline in value was caused by shifting valuation as opposed to changes in asset-level performance. For the most part, tenants have continued paying rent and occupancy in most asset classes is strong. However, shifting financing costs caused a disconnect between buyers and sellers that has lasted several years.

JLL

According to data from JLL, investment volumes in 2023 were the lowest in the past decade and less than half of post-pandemic peaks. Low investment volumes have persisted for more than twelve months and at this point have shown little room for improvement. Earlier this year, a market participant said to me "the only reason you're transacting now is because you have to."

JLL

Leasing has been similarly sluggish. Leasing volumes are around half of their averages over the past five years. The second quarter of the year registered a 40% decline compared to the same quarter from the prior year.

JLL

The past year has been tough for commercial real estate. However, the tide appears to be turning. Rising interest rates were a key headwind for commercial real estate causing problems far and wide. Most of these issues have persisted as a result of a stubborn Federal Reserve who has not changed borrowing costs.

Data by YCharts

However, the real estate market is showing signs of life as interest rates are forecasted to be cut. In fact, all the while, JLL capitalized on the market turmoil by leveraging their share repurchase plan.

JLL

Since 2022, JLL has repurchased over $700 million worth of outstanding shares, causing the outstanding share count to decline by more than 5%.

Data by YCharts

As the real estate market's outlook improves, this has caused a considerable run for JLL shares which now sit near all-time highs. This is a case of pricing in a shifting outlook and most of JLL's upside has likely been expended. Trading at all-time highs and over 20x forward earnings, shares of JLL are expensive and rightfully so. The company has an exceptionally strong business model that just survived one of the most difficult markets in commercial real estate history.

Emergent Risks

JLL is currently riding a wave of enthusiasm around interest rates. With interest rate cuts on the horizon, real estate investors are on the edge of their seats, eager to deploy capital in the marketplace. As an advisor to these investors, JLL stands to benefit directly from the action in the marketplace. But what could go wrong?

Commercial real estate could be receiving more optimism than is warranted. Keep in mind, real estate is a slow-moving ship as we touched on in the introduction. While JLL is exposed to short-term shifts in the market, assets are generally slower moving at the fundamental level. The commercial real estate market still faces a litany of unsolved issues which are facing some of the largest asset classes.

We recently wrote an article on Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT), which outlined continuing issues facing the sector. Office vacancy is still almost 20% nationally, and increasing. Multifamily distress rates are rapidly rising, as a wave of supply is being digested by the market. Looking more broadly, distress rates are rising across many core asset classes with office and retail remaining above 10%, according to data from CRED iQ.

CRED-iQ

Overall, commercial real estate is still struggling against a combination of headwinds stemming from the pandemic and the rising interest rate era. Despite enthusiasm coming from the high probability of near-term rate cuts, significant risk factors still remain at the asset level. These risk factors could spell trouble for a stock which is priced aggressively against historical earnings.

Conclusion

JLL is a strong business, plain and simple. As one of the largest brokerages and advisory practices in the nation, the company is inexorably connected to the global commercial real estate industry. As investors seek the best intellectual capital in the industry, companies like JLL are on a short list of entities capable of managing the world's most complex real estate. With a short list of competitors like CBRE and Cushman & Wakefield, JLL is an essential piece of global real estate.

Following an exceptional run over the past year, JLL shares are priced aggressively. Given the strong outlook for commercial real estate and an anticipated acceleration in transaction activity, we assign JLL a Hold rating.