In the spring, I feared that shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR) were lacking energy. Following the purchase of the battery business of Spectrum Brands (SPB) back in 2018, and the purchase of auto care activities of Spectrum, the company has been struggling with a debt overhang, and the fact that the promised deal benefits did not materialize.

While adjusted earnings multiples look low, it is a challenged position, negative organic growth and elevated leverage, which made me very cautious to get involved with the shares. By now the company is stabilizing sales, and growing (adjusted) earnings, all of which creates some initial green shoots, although much more work remains to be done.

Energizer - Not An Energizer For Investors

The current Energizer came into existence when it announced a $2.0 billion cash deal to acquire the battery and portable lighting business from Spectrum early in 2018.

With the addition of alkaline, carbon zinc and rechargeable batteries, carried under brand names like Varta and Rayovac, the company was set to be on track to generate about $2.5 billion in sales, while being solidly profitable.

Hard to believe, but shares traded around the $50 mark at the time, supported by the anticipation of pro forma earnings coming in around $5 per share, all while leverage ratios were reported at an elevated ratio around 5 times.

Forwarding to 2023, the company grew sales to $3.0 billion, way ahead of the 2018 pro forma numbers on the back of organic achievements, but moreover on the back of another $1.25 billion deal with Spectrum Brands, with the company this time acquiring the global auto care business.

Adjusted earnings were posted at around $3 per share, down some 40% from the pro forma numbers in 2018, as the gap with GAAP earnings was substantial, and included cash costs as well. With net debt stable around $3.1 billion, not having come down on the back of buybacks and dividends, leverage remained sky-high as EBITDA just trailed the $600 million mark.

2024 - No Recovery In Sight

The company originally guided for 2024 sales to be flattish at best, but perhaps to come down by low single digits. Despite the anticipated pressure on the topline, the company guided for adjusted EBITDA to improve slightly towards $600-$620 million, suggested to result in adjusted earnings of around $3.20 per share.

In February, the company posted a 6% fall in first quarter sales, with organic sales declines reported around 7%. Adjusted earnings were reported at $0.59 per share, as GAAP earnings came in at just three cents per share. The company reiterated the full year guidance, but it is stepping up the cost savings ambitions in order to achieve this, as the soft topline developments open the door for negative surprises in terms of sales.

Despite trading at a mere 9 times adjusted earnings at $28 per share, I was cautious back in April. This comes amidst negative organic growth, the fact that more devices can be (re)charged themselves, as well as the fact that earnings are very adjusted, and leverage is stubbornly high. There was also the issue of a pending class action lawsuit about price fixing, but one of the few bright spots was that no major debt maturities were due until 2027.

With cheapness alone, never being a great argument to invest, I was leaning very cautious.

Trading Flat

Since April, shares of the company have been largely trading stagnant around the $30 mark, now exchanging hands at $28 and change per share.

In May, Energizer posted a 3% fall in second quarter sales, in line with organic sales declines. Amidst cost savings measures under the program ¨Project Momentum¨ and declining input costs, adjusted earnings actually improved by eight cents to $0.72 per share, as frankly the gap with GAAP earnings narrowed, with these earnings posted at $0.45 per share (and the difference largely relating to restructuring costs).

For the third quarter, the company expected organic sales to increase by a point, with adjusted earnings seen at a midpoint of $0.65 per share.

In August, third quarter sales were reported essentially flat at $701 million, with organic growth reported at just over a percent. Adjusted earnings of $0.79 per share beat the guidance by a wider margin, as a huge impairment charge yielded a net loss of $0.61 per share.

Amidst a pause in share buybacks, net debt remained stable at $3.08 billion, and with EBITDA seen at a midpoint of $615 million for the year, leverage ratios are reported at 5.0 times. This is based on the fourth quarter organic sales seen flattish, with adjusted earnings seen at a midpoint of $1.15 per share, actually implying full year earnings to come in around $3.25 per share, topping the initial earnings outlook for the year.

Stuck And Charging

Frankly, the situation has not changed too much. Energizer has halted buybacks and is seeing the first fruition of its cost saving program, at least in the adjusted earnings numbers.

This is comforting, as the company is seeing stable sales, and is on track to grow adjusted earnings quite a bit here. Amidst a halt of share buybacks, there is potential for net debt to come down from here onwards, perhaps being the very early innings of reducing leverage ratios.

This makes that I continue to hold to my constructive, but reserved stance. The low earnings multiple looks attractive and while some stability is seen in the business, earnings remain very adjusted and leverage still has to come down, with no quick avail in sight.

While some momentum appears to improve under the hood, amidst higher margins, investors get paid to wait. A dividend of $1.20 per share yields a decent >4% dividend yield and while it is stable, the question is of course if these payouts can be maintained if things unexpectedly might turn for the worst.

For now, I see the potential, but as investors typically make money investing in good and great businesses, I am still not willing to pull the trigger here, as shares are not so cheap if we factor in the leverage situation.