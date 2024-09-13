The End Of The Cycle One Step Closer: The Yield Curve Has Uninverted

Hugo Ferrer profile picture
Hugo Ferrer
165 Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • The yield curve's uninversion historically signals the end of economic expansions and the onset of bear markets, though the timing can vary significantly.
  • The uninversion occurs because the market expects lower long-term growth and inflation, diverging from the Fed's current high interest rates.
  • To confirm a sell signal, watch for a slowing global economy, negative market breadth, and the uninverted yield curve aligning.

Artificially Restrained Interest Rates

DNY59

The news these days is that this yield curve - we are talking about the United States - has uninverted, something that has historically brought forward the end of economic expansions and has functioned as an excellent indicator of the “upcoming” start of new bear

This article was written by

Hugo Ferrer profile picture
Hugo Ferrer
165 Followers
Professional investor registered in Spain, Professor of the Stock Market Expert Degree at the University of Alicante (Spain) and columnist in several national media.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IVV ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on IVV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QQQ
--
SPY
--
IVV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News