DNY59

The news these days is that this yield curve - we are talking about the United States - has uninverted, something that has historically brought forward the end of economic expansions and has functioned as an excellent indicator of the “upcoming” start of new bear markets in the stock market and other risk markets. The “upcoming” is in quotation marks because that advance can range from zero months to as much as 20 months in advance, which is not much but not exactly little either.

When the interest rate curve between 10-year and 2-year US sovereign bonds is below 0%, the yield curve is said to be “inverted” and when it leaves that situation and returns to above 0%, the yield curve is said to be “uninverted”, a phenomenon that has historically signaled the end of economic boom cycles and the “early” arrival of economic recessions and bear markets.

FRED

So with all of that, (1) why has the yield curve uninverted and (2) why is it usually such a good indicator of an “upcoming” bear market in the stock market and, more importantly, (3) is it a sell signal for stocks by itself or do you have to look at more things?

Why is the yield curve no longer inverted?

The end of the inversion of the interest rate curve occurs because the market estimates that in the longer term (think of the 10-year bond that reflects the longer term), growth and inflation will be lower, while short-term bonds (2-year bond) closely reflect the monetary policy of the central bank, in this case the Federal Reserve or FED with very high interest rates at the moment, even though inflation is apparently already under control.

In other words, the yield curve is a sharp divergence between what the market expects from the economic future and what the Fed is doing and it turns out that historically the market has been right in signaling that sooner rather than later less growth and lower inflation would come, i.e., that an economic recession would arrive.

Otavio Costa / Bloomberg

Or, to put it even more graphically and simply, the market has begun to “shout” at the FED that its monetary policy is too restrictive and that if it does not lower rates soon, it could provoke a recession, if it is not already too late to avoid one. As you can understand, the current moment is incredibly interesting and relevant from the point of view of the economic-stock market cycle.

Why is it usually such a good indicator of an “upcoming” bear market in the stock market?

It is often jokingly said that the stock market has predicted 4 of the last 9 recessions, meaning that the stock market often corrects in anticipation of problems that never materialize.

But as the legendary Stanley Druckenmiller rightly says, that is much better than the predictions of the consensus of economists and experts, which tend to have a much worse rate of success, and that is why he prefers to continue listening to the market.

This is precisely my point of view. Nothing is perfect, but the information sent by the market is some of the best information we can count on.

The market is the aggregate opinion of millions and millions of investors and, paradoxically, the aggregate opinion of the majority is usually very good as opposed to the individual estimates of each of the opinionators.

This was discovered by Francis Galton in 1906 when at a cattle fair he asked everyone to estimate the weight of an ox and the result surprised him by the average of the answers being almost perfect, even if there were significant deviations in the individual estimates.

Moreover, and going back to modern financial markets, we are not even talking about the stock market where things tend to be more erratic, but the yield curve is an indicator that comes from the bond market, where there are hardly any retail investors and the aggregate opinion of the market is the aggregate opinion of millions and millions of economic and market savvy investors. In fact, I believe this is why the yield curve is such a great indicator.

Viewed in this way and being more specific, we could say that the end of the interest rate curve inversions have predicted 7 out of the last 9 recessions, which is not bad at all, right?

Is this a direct signal to sell shares or what else to watch for?

Typically, but not always, when the yield curve is unwinding (i.e. when there is a sharp divergence between what the market expects and what the Fed is doing), either the stock markets have already made their cyclical peak or are “on the verge” of it. Again, I use quotation marks to point out that we are talking about time frames of months and very few quarters.

If we look at what happened between the late 1990s and today, noting the exact dates of the yield curve uninversions and the market moments when they occurred, we can better understand that it is usually a good “end of cycle” signal, but not necessarily a direct or instantaneous signal to sell the stock market.

FRED

The July 1998 yield curve unwind (chart below) occurred one month before a very strong -20% correction in the S&P 500, but the bull cycle would actually end in March 2000, so from the yield curve uninversion to the market top of that dot.com bubble was no less than 20 months in advance.

Then, the next yield curve unwinding in December 2000 confirmed the bear market that had started a few months earlier and was therefore an accurate signal of trouble in the stock markets. As you can see, the first case was 20 months before the end of the bull market and the second happened 9 months after that top. Of course, once the bear market arrived, it was intense with declines of approximately -50%.

Stockcharts

In the next cycle, something similar happened. The first uninversion occurred in March 2006, 19 months before the cyclical peak of the stock markets in October 2007, and the second uninversion of the yield curve occurred in March 2007, just 7 months before the cyclical peak. As can be seen, the curve uninversions signals led events, but months in advance and not immediately.

The next signal was that of September 2019. At that time, in my view, that was a maturing cycle and that is why there was a first uninversion of the interest rate curve, but a few months later the pandemic came and changed everything, so that case does not serve for this analysis. And finally, we have the current signal, what can we expect from it?

Stockcharts

As always, the future is uncertain and from these lines we do not pretend to be able to know it, but we do try to use the best tools available to obtain the best possible analysis. And in light of history, it is true that an uninversion of the yield curve is a negative sign because it tends to anticipate problems, but as we have seen, it is far from being an accurate tool. Rather, it is a framework that helps us understand the different phases of the economic-stock market cycle.

So it should not sound strange for me to determine that it is a clear sign of the end of the cycle, but at the same time I need to see more things to stop being bullish. And what are those things? There are no surprises. First that global activity, for example as measured by the OECD's leading indicator of G20 countries, declines, meaning that global economic activity is cooling.

There, linking a very high risk factor such as the interest rate curve unwinding to the more concrete fact that the global economy is indeed cooling would be a big red flag for the equity market and other risky assets (e.g. Bitcoin). But we are not at this point yet, looking at the latest data for this indicator updated last September 5.

OECD

And, of course, aside from seeing risk factors and macro realities aligning to arrive at high probability convictions, additionally you would need to observe the market changing trends, either in price or breadth.

Stockcharts.com

Thus, if the facts of (i) an uninverted yield curve, plus (ii) a slowing global leading indicator, together with (iii) a negative market breadth, were to come together, then I would no longer speak of a red alert, but of a sell signal. And, even then, this being the markets, we can never speak of certainties, but only of high probabilities.

So, in summary, given that although we are probably in the final phase of the bullish economic-stock market cycle born in October 2022, my idea is that it is still necessary to stay bought in this market because the end of the bullish cycle can extend over many months or even a few quarters and because there are still no signs of acute problems at this precise moment.