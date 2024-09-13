PM Images

At a time when the economy is decelerating and markets look increasingly unpredictable, stocks that pay high dividends have become more appealing than ever. And with the Fed being at the start of an interest rate cutting cycle, I do think the pendulum is about to swing back in favor of income over capital appreciation as the drivers of outperformance. And if you agree, then you may want to consider the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

HDV aims to follow the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus Index's performance. This index exposes investors to top-notch U.S.-based companies that show strong financial health and can maintain above-average dividend payments. HDV stands out from other dividend-focused ETFs because it prioritizes quality and sustainability. HDV's affordability is one of its best features. Its yearly expense ratio is 0.08%, making it one of the cheapest options in its group, which has clearly attracted assets given the current assets under management at over $11 billion.

A Look At The Holdings

The top positions here clearly look different from what you see in broad market averages. The top position, Exxon Mobil (XOM), has a near 10% allocation. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and AbbVie (ABBV) each make up around 7%. There is clear concentration risk here, but these are pretty stable companies and blue-chip in nature.

These top holdings show the fund's approach to focus on well-established companies with strong market positions and enough financial power to keep and increase their dividend payments as time goes on. To that end, this fund is admittedly at the lower end of its historical dividend yield chart, with a current payout of 3.26%. Not a bad number, given that many of these stocks also have very real and compelling capital appreciation potential.

Sector Allocation

The Exxon position at the top was a preview of the sector weightings here. Energy makes up nearly a quarter of the fund, with Consumer Staples not far behind. As a matter of fact, the Energy, Consumer Staples, Health Care, and Utilities top exposures are precisely what you’d like to see in a dividend focused portfolio.

Some things to note here. First, the heavy focus on energy stocks means the fund could be affected by changes in oil prices and worldwide energy needs. Second, the big presence of consumer staples and healthcare sectors points to a leaning towards defensive non-cyclical industries that do well even when the economy is down. In other words, this fund is inherently defensive and likely would do well on a relative basis should the economy weakened and/or hit a recession.

Also keep in mind that HDV includes U.S.-based companies. This focus on domestic firms can be good and bad. On one side, it gives investors a chance to put money into some of the most stable and well-regulated companies out there. But on the flip side, it might stop the fund from taking advantage of high-dividend opportunities in markets outside the U.S.

Peer Comparison

There are plenty of dividend ETFs out there. One fund worth comparing this against is the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD). This fund also focuses on dividends (clearly) but the energy composition is entirely unique. The biggest allocation in SCHD is in Financials at 17% of the fund, followed by Health Care and Consumer Staples. That alone makes this a very different dividend fund, given how much Energy is in HDV. When we look at the price ratio of HDV to SCHD, we find that HDV has outperformed since 2022 (which makes sense given the Energy sector boom then) but that the two funds have largely been in a line with each other since.

To me, this is more of a sector call than anything else. If you’re bullish on dividends and Energy, then you choose HDV. If you’re bullish on dividends and Financials, then you select SCHD. I’d rather go with HDV, though, only because Energy to me still looks cheap fundamentally.

Pros and Cons

On the plus side, the fund gives you a stake in a group of top-notch, dividend-paying stocks. This focus on quality can help protect your investment when markets get rocky. The fund zeroes in on companies with robust financial health and dividend practices that can last. This means investors are less likely to fall for dividend traps – stocks that seem to offer high yields but might soon cut their dividends.

The downside? The fund's big investment in the energy sector, while good when oil prices are high, can lead to poor performance when energy markets are weak. This focus on one sector also means that the fund might not be as spread out as some investors would like. I’m also not generally a fan of high concentration portfolios in the top 10, which this fund clearly has (albeit with blue-chip companies).

Conclusion

I think the iShares Core High Dividend ETF is a good choice for people who want to invest in U.S. stocks that pay high dividends, who really love Energy. It focuses on companies that are strong and can keep paying dividends. The fund invests a lot in sectors that tend to hold up well in tough times, like companies that make everyday products and healthcare firms, making it defensive in nature. Overall, I think it’s worth considering this as a core allocation, especially if markets weaken alongside the economy.