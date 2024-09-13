Signet Jewelers Surges, But Still Looks Strong On Higher Full-Year Guidance

Summary

  • Signet Jewelers Limited remains a strong buy despite recent price increases, with a solid balance sheet and trading well below 52-week highs.
  • The company beat Q2 earnings estimates and raised full-year guidance, indicating strong future performance and potential for dividend growth.
  • Key risks include the disparity between GAAP and non-GAAP earnings, with SIG GAAP profits expected to improve significantly in Q4.
  • Investors should monitor same-store sales and anticipate a potential dividend increase, supported by continued strong earnings.

Hispanic Female Window Shopping at the Jewelry Store

AzmanL/E+ via Getty Images

Last month, I wrote an article praising Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) as a strong earner and market leader trading at a fairly low price. The stock has gone up quite a bit since

I’m Jason Ditz and I have 20 years of experience in foreign policy research. My work has appeared in Forbes, Toronto Star, Minneapolis Star-Tribune, Providence Journal, Washington Times and the Detroit Free Press, as well as American Conservative Magazine and the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft. I have been writing investment analysis, with a focus on deep-discount value plays, for over 25 years. I I got my start analyzing securities for a stock-picking contest on the now defunct StockJungle in college. After winning one of the top prizes for quarterly performance, I was hired to write a monthly article about micro-cap stocks, again with a value perspective. After StockJungle went belly-up, with its focus on momentum investing, I started to take a close interest in the contrarian investment philosophy of David Dreman. I began writing for Motley Fool and ultimately Seeking Alpha. My goal is to find underappreciated companies with a focus on returning value to investors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SIG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

