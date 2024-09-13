S&P 500 Earnings: IBM Tests Its 2013 All-Time-High, FOMC Release Wednesday, FedEx Reports This Week

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
10.39K Followers

Summary

  • IBM traded above $215.90 today, Friday, September 13th, 2024, but couldn’t close above the all-time-high from 12 years ago, but it’s likely just a matter of time.
  • The forward S&P 500 4-quarter estimate (FFQE) fell $0.80 this past week to $259.80 from $260.60.
  • FedEx reports their fiscal Q1 ’25 after the closing bell next Thursday, September 19, ’24.

Percentage Sign On Top Of Coin Stacks Before Blue Financial Graph

MicroStockHub

You have to pull up the monthly chart of IBM (IBM) to see the series of all-time highs put in place in April 2013 with the last all-time high being $215.90 in April 2013. The stock traded above $215.90 today, Friday, September

This article was written by

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
10.39K Followers
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IBM--
International Business Machines Corporation
FDX--
FedEx Corporation
IBM:CA--
International Business Machines Corporation
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News