Is Hercules Capital Worthy Of Its Name? Volatility Is Coming

Sep. 13, 2024 11:10 PM ETHercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC)
Cash Flow Venue profile picture
Cash Flow Venue
718 Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Hercules Capital is a top-tier BDC with a strong track record, focusing on first-lien debt investments across five sectors from the 'new economy'.
  • HTGC's floating-rate loans benefit from high-interest rates, but potential rate cuts could impact income while lowering debt costs and improving deal sourcing.
  • Rising non-accruals and tighter liquidity are concerns, reflecting broader economic challenges and increasing risks in the BDC sector.
  • While awaiting upcoming volatility, HTGC's quality and dividend coverage make it a 'hold', with the potential for better entry points in the future.

Hercules statues in Piazza della Signoria

AlKane

For those unacquainted with Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC), the Company operates within a versatile BDC sector. BDCs (business development companies) help fill the financing gap for smaller or middle-market companies that often struggle with acquiring bank or public financing. They acquire capital (primarily

This article was written by

Cash Flow Venue profile picture
Cash Flow Venue
718 Followers
Welcome to Cash Flow Venue, where we discuss dividend investing opportunities, as they allowed me to build another pillar od my financial life and I believe it's the most accessible way to seek financial freedom.I'm a finance professional with extensive experience in M&A and business valuation.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BXSL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information, opinions, and thoughts included in this article do not constitute an investment recommendation or any form of investment advice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HTGC Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HTGC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HTGC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News